Memorial Day Seafood Recipes

Discover delicious recipes for grilled fish, grilled scallops, grilled shrimp, grilled seafood salads, and more for your Memorial Day menu.

Staff Picks

Crab Boil

20
This crab boil delivers a full meal of Dungeness crabs, corn on the cob, andouille sausage, and potatoes for four in a single pot.
By Preston Hoover

Salmon Rosemary Burgers

184
These savory salmon burgers hold up well on the grill, especially if you use a nice fillet of wild king salmon. Serve on an onion roll with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and horseradish for a great barbeque main dish.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Maui Wowie Shrimp

53
Easy recipe to put together for that laid-back 'Maui Wowie' person. Great for the beach or backyard BBQ. You will be surprised by the onolicious flavor. This dish always gets the Shaka sign!
By ROXIEMAUI

Fish on a Plank

30
The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
By Kathleen White
King Crab and Shrimp Boil

12
My own adaptation of frogmore stew. An easy southern comfort dish...just throw it all in the pot! Serve in large bowls as a stew. Peel shrimp and crab as you eat.
By kenzie02m

Steamed Blue Crabs

21
Atlantic Ocean Blue Crabs, steamed over a boil of Old Bay® seasoning and beer. Show your friends you have that certain craboir faire with this one.
By Steve A

Fire and Ice Smoked Salmon

You will love this smoked salmon. Has a bite, but is delicious. Came from a famous seafood restaurant in Phoenix.
By Diane Horn Talts

Rosemary Marlin with Roasted Corn and Tomato Relish

22
This is a great dish for any firm fish, including tuna and halibut. Since the dish relies heavily on the quality of tomatoes, it is best made in August or September when red, ripe tomatoes are available.
By Vella

Grilled Prawns with a Spicy Peanut-Lime Vinaigrette

This Thai-inspired sauce also goes well with chicken, pork, or lamb.
By Ryan Nomura

Barbequed Steelhead Trout

A steelhead is really just a rainbow trout that has been to either one of the Great Lakes or to the ocean for most of its life and has returned to it's birthplace to spawn. This is a twisted way to serve steelhead or any other trout or salmon. It may sound odd, but this is a delicious dish.
By zeppelin68

Fiery Fish Tacos with Crunchy Corn Salsa

Spicy grilled fish are cooled down with a fresh crunchy veggie salsa featuring fresh corn. Your guests will swim back for seconds!
By LouiseCol

Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

1342
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Salmon Sandwiches
Need easy make-ahead picnic fixins? These grilled salmon sandwiches—topped with bacon, lettuce, and tomato—taste great hot or cold.
Dave's Low Country Boil
523
"Wonderful quick dish for any holiday celebration!" – Angela Davis-Conner
Confetti Shrimp Cocktail Pasta Salad
Cedar Planked Salmon
800
Fish Tacos Ultimo
223

More Memorial Day Seafood Recipes

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

27
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Dave's Low Country Boil

523
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

1116
So fast and easy to prepare, these shrimp are bound to be the hit of the barbeque. And, weather not permitting, they work great under the broiler, too.
By SUBEAST

Grilled Garlic and Herb Shrimp

366
My dad gave me this recipe, and every time I make it I have people begging me for the recipe.
By berly15216

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

278
This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Fish Tacos Ultimo

223
After many attempts and many combinations of ingredients these fish tacos are ULTIMO!
By rev'd up chef

The World's Greatest Crab Recipe

95
When it comes to crab you have 3 options: you can go to the expensive seafood place for overpriced, soggy, and bland crab; you can ruin it yourself at home; or you can follow this recipe and have crab so good you will never eat it any other way.
By Dreamthief

Honey-Ginger Grilled Salmon

451
This recipe is simple to make, yet impressive. The marinade gives the fish a sweet taste that my family goes nuts for! If it's too cold out to grill it, you also may broil it.
By Kerri Skrudland

Simply Swordfish

89
Swordfish is, in my opinion, 'the food of the gods.' This quick and simple recipe serves to complement it's natural flavor. Also good served with a bearnaise sauce.
By JANNIEP

Barbequed Steelhead Trout

180
A steelhead is really just a rainbow trout that has been to either one of the Great Lakes or to the ocean for most of its life and has returned to it's birthplace to spawn. This is a twisted way to serve steelhead or any other trout or salmon. It may sound odd, but this is a delicious dish.

Lime-Marinated Grilled Salmon

121
The fresh lime juice and mustard add a nice tang to this moist and flaky grilled salmon. I came up with this marinade after tasting something similar at a friend's house and it is now one of our favorite ways to do fish. You may also use other firm fish steaks instead of salmon; halibut, tuna and swordfish all work well.
By whodunitrdr
Grilled Salmon Sandwich with Dill Sauce

40
I made this sandwich once, and have been hooked ever since! Once you get a rhythm, this is a quick and easy dinner. And tastes great hot or cold.

Grilled Salmon Fillets with a Lemon, Tarragon, and Garlic Sauce

104
This is perfect for summer grilling, especially if you want something different than the same old same old.
By Austin Geraldson

Grilled Tropical Tuna Steaks

46
These grilled tuna steaks with a tropical twist are a great way to enjoy a relaxing summer-evening cookout out with friends.
By dakota kelly
Canadian Cedar Planked Salmon

48
Planked salmon is a method of cooking and smoking salmon that has been used for many years. Make sure to use natural (no preservatives) red cedar. The salmon is slow cooked, which produces a rich, smoky flavor. Guests enjoy the wonderful taste of this specially prepared salmon.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Fire and Ice Smoked Salmon

11
You will love this smoked salmon. Has a bite, but is delicious. Came from a famous seafood restaurant in Phoenix.

Profanity Salmon

70
This is some darn good salmon! And believe me it is easy too. This is also one of those recipes that you can have fun with. Season to your tastes, use more or less ingredients, make it your own. Whenever there is a summer BBQ this is what I make (because even I can't mess up on it).
By HEATHEBEL

Cedar Planked Salmon

800
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More
