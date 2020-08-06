Memorial Day Seafood Recipes

These savory salmon burgers hold up well on the grill, especially if you use a nice fillet of wild king salmon. Serve on an onion roll with lettuce, tomato, mustard, and horseradish for a great barbeque main dish.
The delicate flavors of the fish are richly enhanced by the sweet tang of the wood planks. The mango salsa gives it a spicy flair. Just about any fish will work--I have used tilapia and it turns out well. This is great served with rice pilaf.
This is a great dish for any firm fish, including tuna and halibut. Since the dish relies heavily on the quality of tomatoes, it is best made in August or September when red, ripe tomatoes are available.
A steelhead is really just a rainbow trout that has been to either one of the Great Lakes or to the ocean for most of its life and has returned to it's birthplace to spawn. This is a twisted way to serve steelhead or any other trout or salmon. It may sound odd, but this is a delicious dish.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
When it comes to crab you have 3 options: you can go to the expensive seafood place for overpriced, soggy, and bland crab; you can ruin it yourself at home; or you can follow this recipe and have crab so good you will never eat it any other way.
The fresh lime juice and mustard add a nice tang to this moist and flaky grilled salmon. I came up with this marinade after tasting something similar at a friend's house and it is now one of our favorite ways to do fish. You may also use other firm fish steaks instead of salmon; halibut, tuna and swordfish all work well.
Planked salmon is a method of cooking and smoking salmon that has been used for many years. Make sure to use natural (no preservatives) red cedar. The salmon is slow cooked, which produces a rich, smoky flavor. Guests enjoy the wonderful taste of this specially prepared salmon.
This is some darn good salmon! And believe me it is easy too. This is also one of those recipes that you can have fun with. Season to your tastes, use more or less ingredients, make it your own. Whenever there is a summer BBQ this is what I make (because even I can't mess up on it).