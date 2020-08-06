Memorial Day Dessert Recipes

Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers! Got this recipe from a Bunco friend.
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
These are SO easy and really good. The hot sauce gives it an extra kick and cuts the sweetness. They can help with patience while the rest of the grilled feast comes together, but be warned, they go quickly!
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!