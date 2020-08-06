Memorial Day Dessert Recipes

Browse recipes and ideas for your Memorial Day celebration, including picnic-ready, red-white-and-blue cakes and pies, trifles, and desserts from the grill.

Staff Picks

Lemon Cloud Pie I

38
A light, refreshing, and easy to make pie. It's one of my summer favorites.
By P. Tindall

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

145
This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.
By Julie

Strawberry Trifle

532
This is a very light dessert recipe from my friend, Ellen. It is so easy to make and is the perfect ending to a heavy meal.
By prissycat

Blackberry Cobbler II

1069
Throw together this cobbler in minutes using fresh berries from the yard!
By Amanda Johnson-Lindsey

American Flag Cake

66
Unfurl the red, white, and blue with this beautiful, easy, and patriotic flag cake perfect for the 4th of July, Memorial Day, or any favorite occasion. Assemble and frost the pretty cake and wait for the oohs and ahhs!
By Allrecipes

Barbequed Pineapple

86
Barbecued Pineapple! Serve in a bowl or a banana boat with pineapple on either side and a scoop of ice cream or two on top and drizzled with juice glaze. You may substitute juice (1/2 cup) for the sugar and rum part of the marinade.
By Michael Fischer

Strawberries and Cream Cake

311
Makes an elegant presentation without too much fuss.
By JJ

Red, White and Blue Ambrosia

33
This is a delicious, simple Ambrosia that will make a festive dessert that is perfect for Fourth of July parties!
By FROGGY2427

I live in Florida and have access to strawberries for a few months at a time. Many of my friends and neighbors can't wait until I start preparing this cake.

More Memorial Day Dessert Recipes

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

830
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

Classic Cherries Jubilee

51
This is a great, refreshing dessert, especially after a hearty meal. This does have to be prepared immediately before serving, but does not take a lot of time. Your guests will enjoy the blue flames when the brandy is ignited!
By Wilemon

Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake

852
I live in Florida and have access to strawberries for a few months at a time. Many of my friends and neighbors can't wait until I start preparing this cake.
By parealtor313

The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie

370
This is a summertime tradition in my family, and we have NEVER tasted, (or even seen), a strawberry pie like it! You will LOVE this. 'The Old Boy' is my dad, but my mom remembers her grandmother making a pie like this when she was young.
By SCATTERFLAKE

Frozen Vanilla Custard

34
American-style ice cream uses no eggs, but this is the French style--with eggs! It's rich and creamy and, although traditionally served soft in cones, I prefer to freeze it firm then scoop it.
By Chef John

Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie

200
One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know. I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite.
By Chef John

Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops

126
Simple and wholesome popsicles. My mom used to help us make these when we were kids and I still enjoy them years later. Use honey as an alternate sweetener, and blend the fruit to be either chunky or smooth.
By april20

Apple Spice Dump Cake

157
This cake was done on a whim trying to think of something other than the traditional dump cake to serve for Memorial Day. It turned out very good, especially with some vanilla ice cream.
By Marcia L. Cainion

Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream

128
Many people consider this type of strawberry ice cream recipe a 'hack' or a 'cheat' because we're skipping the more time-consuming and sometimes temperamental egg-custard step; but even if I didn't want to save time I'd still prefer this method. To be clear, I'm only speaking about this specific flavor of ice cream. For deep, dark chocolate, or butter pecan, I'll take the classic French-style every time. But, for sweet, juicy strawberries, I'm not a big fan of the egginess you get with the traditional method.
By Chef John

Georgia Peach Homemade Ice Cream

139
This is the best peach ice cream you'll ever eat!!!
By Allrecipes Member

No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake

162
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
By Chef John

Fruit Sherbet

42
I found this recipe in a newspaper clipping that my mother saved dated June 10, 1933. A light and fruity sherbet made with orange, lemon, and pineapple juices.
By Mary Ann Benzon

Lemon Lime Vegetable Salad

6
Sweet, salty, cool and crunchy, this salad is a great addition to any family buffet.
By Maureen Kilzer

Fruity Fun Skewers

176
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Two Tier Strawberry Pie

145
This pie has a delicious twist. I no longer make regular strawberry pie because this one is so good.
By Julie

Angel Pie

51
A lemon cream pie with a meringue crust.
By Ann

Lemon Blueberry Custard Pie

58
Tart and refreshing with a smooth, creamy, meringue-like consistency. Blueberries can be omitted if necessary, but it won't be nearly as good!
By M. Parker

Red, White and Blue Strawberry Shortcake

225
Spectacular Fourth of July Dessert! Present at night with a couple of sparklers for the best effect. Can make with shortcake mix, too.
By Tara Salerno

Vanilla Cherry Ice Cream

85
This recipe makes classic vanilla ice cream with a slight undertone of almond and dotted throughout with fresh cherry pieces.
By FutureChefShay
