Jams and Jellies Recipes

Find trusted recipes for homemade sweet preserves like strawberry jam, marmalade, and grape jelly, to spicy, savory condiments like mint jelly or pepper jelly, with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.58 stars
906
This is by far the easiest recipe I have found for strawberry jam without using a pectin. The jam is soft, spreadable and delicious.
By Katharine

Spiked Peach Jam with Ginger

Rating: 5 stars
7
This is a great jam for peaches that are not picture-perfect but nice and ripe. The riper they are, the more juice they will release when marinating. Combined with ginger and amaretto liqueur, the peach jam tastes divine.
By sanne

Raspberry Fruit Spread without Pectin

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
I was experimenting with making jam without pectin and it turned out really yummy. You need to cook the raspberries for a pretty long time until they fall apart.
By gartenfee

Strawberry Freezer Jam

Rating: 4.35 stars
186
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
By JORDAN76

No-Sugar Raspberry Jam

Rating: 4 stars
1
I developed this recipe for a friend who has diabetes. She complained that most diabetic jams had sweeteners added leaving a strange aftertaste. Fresh fruit, when in season, is naturally sweet. To make jam, you don't need to add sugar. A little agar-agar and lemon will help the cooked fruit thicken to make a spreadable fruit for toast, sandwiches, or cheeses. It will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. This recipe will work with all forest fruits.
By Buckwheat Queen

Apricot Lavender Jam

Rating: 5 stars
1
My trick to infuse the lavender aroma into the jam is to process a portion of the sugar with the lavender.
By nch

Spicy Cayenne Tomato Jam

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
This tomato jam has a sweet and spicy kick that goes great with meats and cheeses. Serve it up with grilled chicken and pork or slather over some crusty baguette with ricotta cheese. Enjoy!
By CJ

Grapefruit Marmalade

Rating: 4.2 stars
5
Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.
By Buckwheat Queen

Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam

Rating: 4.34 stars
106
I found a recipe for this jam that I made a few changes to, and this is my final recipe with my changes. It's a hit with all of my friends and family, and I hope that it will be for you as well. I used fresh ripe and home-grown strawberries and rhubarb to make my jam with.
By Carla Bruss

Red Onion Marmalade

Rating: 4.93 stars
29
Great recipe to serve in so many different ways - perfect with grilled steak, chicken, or even as an appetizer with crackers.
By kdominy

Apple Jelly

Rating: 3.65 stars
26
Traditional and delicious homemade jelly.
By DelightfulDines

Homemade Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Rating: 4.81 stars
36
Jalapeno and bell peppers make up this tangy green jelly that is traditionally served on crackers with cream cheese.
By MICROFON
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Preserve Summer Fruit with Quick and Easy Jam Recipes
These top-rated recipes for apricot jam, strawberry preserves, and other favorites will give you a taste of summer all year long.
How To Make Freezer Jam
There's no fussing with jars and water baths with these easy recipes.
Damson Plum Cardamom Jam
Rating: Unrated
23
Basil and Cherry Tomato Freezer Jam
Rating: Unrated
3
Peach Jam Recipes to Make at Home
Onion Jam
Rating: Unrated
47

Hot Pepper Jelly

Rating: 4.53 stars
334

Enjoy this spicy treat on crackers with cream cheese. It also makes a festive holiday appetizer.

More Jams and Jellies Recipes

What Is Pectin?

Pectin puts the "gel" in jellies and jams.
By Melanie Fincher

Mint Jelly

Rating: 4.11 stars
54
A traditional mint jelly made from fresh mint.
By HYACINTH

Mango Jam

Rating: 4.68 stars
69
Mango Jam can be made with any variety of mangoes. Semi-ripe mangoes work best, but either raw or ripe mangoes may be used.
By RADHIKA GHATAGE

Concord Grape Jelly

Rating: 4.43 stars
101
At one time my mother in law would make many different flavors of jams and jellies. This is one of her old recipes that she has given to me.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Jalapeno Strawberry Jam

Rating: 4.8 stars
251
This is a favorite in our family at Christmas. This jam is not spicy, but can be made to be spicy by adding more peppers or a few habanero peppers. The flavor of the sweet strawberries combined with the flavor of the peppers gives this jam a wonderful flavor dimension. The strawberries may be frozen (thawed and crushed) and the peppers may be canned (drained and chopped).
By Lynette Sullivan

Rhubarb Jam

Rating: 4.67 stars
209
A rhubarb lover's delight! Rhubarb jam, pure and simple, with the consistency of apple butter. This jam also freezes well, but it will probably get eaten up before making it to the freezer! Fabulous!
By CHOLLOW

Wine Jelly

Rating: 4.69 stars
171
This jelly is a lovely accompaniment to crackers and cream cheese. You can use any kind of wine, red or white.
By Juanita Peek

Pear Jam

Rating: 4.43 stars
47
This has been my favorite jam since I was a little girl. We moved around a lot when I was young; my Grandmother would send this jam to us so that we still felt we were close to 'Grandma's house.' I love it on warm homemade bread or peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Enjoy!
By foodinmybelly

Apple Jelly

Rating: 3.65 stars
26
Traditional and delicious homemade jelly.
By DelightfulDines

Ginger Marmalade

Rating: 4.5 stars
18
This is the best ginger marmalade that I have ever tasted. Recently disappointed with the texture and aftertaste of another ginger marmalade, I searched for a homemade ginger marmalade and found only one very inadequate recipe. I created my own based on an orange marmalade recipe, and it turned out great.
By *

Dried Apricot Jam

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
Yes you can use dried apricots to make jam! This has beautiful color and flavor. I have dried California Blenheim apricots from Apricot King shipped to me in Washington and they are wonderful.
By Cookin4Six!

Spiced Cranberry Jam

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
I needed to fill some holiday cookies with jam and since raspberries and apricots weren't in season, I opted to use cranberries. This jam is lightly sweetened, fragrant, and has a beautiful color that complemented the cookies perfectly!
By LauraF

Purple Yam Jam

Rating: 5 stars
8
This is a Filipino recipe. It's called halayang ube in the Philippines. It's a sweet treat made from purple yam which is commonly found in the country. You can eat this with bread or by itself.
By Jasmin Monteclar

Red and Green Christmas Jalapeno Jelly

Rating: 4.75 stars
340
This is a beautiful jelly of red bell peppers and green jalapenos. It's a perfect relish to many holiday favorites, or serve it with cream cheese on a cracker.
By MARBALET

Habanero Pepper Jelly

Rating: 4.81 stars
187
Blazing hot pepper jelly is addictive if you can handle it! The grated carrot adds nice color and texture. Pepper hotness and people's tolerance varies, so you'll have to experiment to find the right number to add. If chopping habaneros by hand, rubber gloves are recommended since the habanero peppers will burn the skin.
By Lunasea

Easy Persimmon Jam

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
I first fell in love with persimmons when I visited Korea. When the fresh fruit isn't available, I use frozen persimmons. It's a nice break from the other jams. Enjoy with crusty bread!
By Shelly2012

Strawberry-Rhubarb Jam with Basil

Use your homegrown rhubarb to make this strawberry-rhubarb jam with basil and then gift small jars to family and friends anytime you want to share a sweet, summery treat.
By Diana71

Grandma's Pear Preserves

Rating: 3.86 stars
121
Grandma grew up in rural NC and always made these for the family. They are so good ... I hope you enjoy these as much as we have.
By Bridget

Preserved Cherries

Rating: 5 stars
1
Preserve sweet or sour cherries to remind you of summer all year round. Easy to make, keeps well all winter, and makes a great gift for friends and family.
By LenaM

Blood Orange Marmalade

Growing up, I was not a fan of marmalade since it was kind of firm and dense, had a bitter taste, and I could never figure out why it was full of chopped-up pieces of what we used to throw away when we peeled an orange. But then one day, I was served a marmalade that changed my life--or at least what I thought about marmalade. I've been a huge fan of that style ever since, and it's exactly the kind I'm showing you in this recipe!
By Chef John

Easy Onion Jam

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
This is an easy onion jam that is incredibly versatile. It enhances anything from rice or barley dishes to spreading on a piece of bread. Great accompaniment to chicken as well. You can substitute sherry vinegar for the balsamic vinegar.
By Adam Schiff

Prickly Pear Jelly

Rating: 4.21 stars
19
This is my grandmother's recipe. It is good on anything grape jelly is good on! Handle prickly pears carefully, wearing gloves. Store jelly in a cool, dark area.
By Jennifer Simons

Pepper Jelly

Rating: 4.4 stars
35
This family favorite makes a great gift, too! Excellent served with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer.
By Laura Rhodes

Raspberry Jalapeno Jelly

Rating: 4.37 stars
76
A sweet raspberry jam is livened up with spicy jalapeno peppers.
By glimmer
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com