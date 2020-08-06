Jams and Jellies Recipes

This is a great jam for peaches that are not picture-perfect but nice and ripe. The riper they are, the more juice they will release when marinating. Combined with ginger and amaretto liqueur, the peach jam tastes divine.
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
I developed this recipe for a friend who has diabetes. She complained that most diabetic jams had sweeteners added leaving a strange aftertaste. Fresh fruit, when in season, is naturally sweet. To make jam, you don't need to add sugar. A little agar-agar and lemon will help the cooked fruit thicken to make a spreadable fruit for toast, sandwiches, or cheeses. It will last up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator. This recipe will work with all forest fruits.
Ruby red grapefruit and sugar is all you need to make a slightly bitter, sweet, and tangy marmalade. Try this on toast or, for a twist, use it in any recipe calling requiring orange jam or marmalade. I have used it on meatballs and chicken wings with delicious results. Make sure you use organic grapefruit to ensure an edible zest.
I found a recipe for this jam that I made a few changes to, and this is my final recipe with my changes. It's a hit with all of my friends and family, and I hope that it will be for you as well. I used fresh ripe and home-grown strawberries and rhubarb to make my jam with.
This is a favorite in our family at Christmas. This jam is not spicy, but can be made to be spicy by adding more peppers or a few habanero peppers. The flavor of the sweet strawberries combined with the flavor of the peppers gives this jam a wonderful flavor dimension. The strawberries may be frozen (thawed and crushed) and the peppers may be canned (drained and chopped).
This has been my favorite jam since I was a little girl. We moved around a lot when I was young; my Grandmother would send this jam to us so that we still felt we were close to 'Grandma's house.' I love it on warm homemade bread or peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Enjoy!
This is the best ginger marmalade that I have ever tasted. Recently disappointed with the texture and aftertaste of another ginger marmalade, I searched for a homemade ginger marmalade and found only one very inadequate recipe. I created my own based on an orange marmalade recipe, and it turned out great.
I needed to fill some holiday cookies with jam and since raspberries and apricots weren't in season, I opted to use cranberries. This jam is lightly sweetened, fragrant, and has a beautiful color that complemented the cookies perfectly!
Blazing hot pepper jelly is addictive if you can handle it! The grated carrot adds nice color and texture. Pepper hotness and people's tolerance varies, so you'll have to experiment to find the right number to add. If chopping habaneros by hand, rubber gloves are recommended since the habanero peppers will burn the skin.
Growing up, I was not a fan of marmalade since it was kind of firm and dense, had a bitter taste, and I could never figure out why it was full of chopped-up pieces of what we used to throw away when we peeled an orange. But then one day, I was served a marmalade that changed my life--or at least what I thought about marmalade. I've been a huge fan of that style ever since, and it's exactly the kind I'm showing you in this recipe!
This is an easy onion jam that is incredibly versatile. It enhances anything from rice or barley dishes to spreading on a piece of bread. Great accompaniment to chicken as well. You can substitute sherry vinegar for the balsamic vinegar.