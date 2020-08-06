Creamy Chicken Breasts

A poppy seed chicken recipe for a yummy, creamy chicken casserole that can turn into an elegant dish when the chicken breasts are left whole. For a variation, use boneless chicken breasts, but do not dice them. Pour the soup mixture over all, but sprinkle the cracker and seed combination over the breasts and bake as usual.
Really good, really easy with the great flavor of bacon! Serve with rice or buttered noodles. Note: If you don't want to use heavy cream in the recipe, use 1 teaspoon flour mixed with 2 teaspoons water instead!
Green chile peppers, leftover cubed chicken breast, creamy soups, milk, sour cream and cheese make this a spicy, creamy casserole treat. This easy casserole is all my family requests! It can be made more or less spicy, depending on your preference and is equally as tasty if you use all low-fat ingredients.
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
This is the best chicken slow cooker recipe ever, and I've tried a lot of them. I can't remember where I originally got it from; my version has been tweaked a little. I don't like mushrooms, but the mushrooms in the condensed soup are really big and easy to take out. Serve over hot cooked rice.
This easy creamy chicken casserole is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
Chicken Florentine casserole, which can also be adapted with either fish or shrimp, lies on a bed of spinach leaves and mushrooms, has a creamy white sauce mixed with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings, and is topped with baked mozzarella.
This won 1st place in county fair Dairy Main Dish Recipe Contest in 1972. Passed down in the family -- it's the dish I make when I make my first dinner for a boyfriend! Everyone loves this! (Even my daughter- picking out the mushrooms, of course!) Cook any kind of noodles or rice to have as a bed under the chicken and sauce. I always make double the sauce, because its sooo good! I use the sauce just with noodles as well.
Linguini is mixed with pieces of tender chicken and broccoli flowerets and coated with a rich, satiny Alfredo sauce featuring Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup to make a quick and fabulous dish.