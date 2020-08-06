Creamy Chicken Breasts

Looking for creamy chicken breast recipes? Allrecipes has more than 170trusted creamy chicken breast recipes complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Staff Picks

Poppy Seed Chicken

151
A poppy seed chicken recipe for a yummy, creamy chicken casserole that can turn into an elegant dish when the chicken breasts are left whole. For a variation, use boneless chicken breasts, but do not dice them. Pour the soup mixture over all, but sprinkle the cracker and seed combination over the breasts and bake as usual.
By Janet Schaufele

Swiss Sherry Chicken

111
An elegant chicken dish for family and friends. You can leave dill out; it just gives the dish a little bit of extra flavor.
By Janet Schaufele

Bacon Mushroom Chicken

436
Really good, really easy with the great flavor of bacon! Serve with rice or buttered noodles. Note: If you don't want to use heavy cream in the recipe, use 1 teaspoon flour mixed with 2 teaspoons water instead!
By Sara Blanchard

Quick Chicken Divan

582
My family loves this recipe. My kids love it because the broccoli is 'hidden' under all the chicken and cheese! This is an excellent way to use up leftovers.
By Shannon Fountain

Sour Cream Mushroom Chicken

176
This is really good. Great for company also. Serve chicken and sauce over noodles if desired.
By Mary Ann Benzon

Cream of Chicken Breasts

190
Tender boneless chicken breasts baked in creamy chicken soup until juicy.
By Pat Johnson

Mexican Casserole with Tortillas

90
Green chile peppers, leftover cubed chicken breast, creamy soups, milk, sour cream and cheese make this a spicy, creamy casserole treat. This easy casserole is all my family requests! It can be made more or less spicy, depending on your preference and is equally as tasty if you use all low-fat ingredients.
By Katherine

Broiled Chicken with Roasted Garlic Sauce

90
This is a fairly low-fat cream sauce. Roasting the garlic makes it sweet and slightly nutty - don't be afraid to use the whole head! Serve with hot cooked rice or pasta.
By Kara Laskowski

Creamy Chicken on Linguine

490
Sliced chicken with a creamy onion sauce layered on linguine. Good reheated the next day, too! Serve with garlic toast or bruschetta!
By B Filoso

Mushroom Chicken Parmesan

140
A baked chicken breast dish for company. The mushrooms lend a new flavor to a classic dish.
By Pat Donahue

Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

1151
This chicken and rice casserole is quick and easy to put together and will remind you of your grandma's cooking.
By katiefbenham

Creamy White Chili

1242
This is the best chili recipe I have ever had! It is so delicious and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!
By JELZA
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Swiss Sherry Chicken
111
"This was such a lovely, simple recipe - great for weeknights - yet the flavor was quite sophisticated." – BURGUNDY2
Chicken Enchiladas II
4641
See how to make great chicken enchiladas that are long on flavor and short on assembly time.
Chicken Noodle Casserole I
2347
Creamy Chipotle Chicken
290
Chicken Delicious
424
Broccoli Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
297
Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd
303

If this is too much, make 2 casseroles; eat one, freeze the other. You can also use turkey breast meat. Avanti!

More Creamy Chicken Breasts

Incredibly Easy Chicken and Noodles

590
Canned condensed soups add richness to this hearty chicken noodle dish.
By Tammy Christie

Chicken Enchiladas with Flour Tortillas

4631
A great way to use leftover chicken. Even kids love these!

Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole

1691
Layers of rice, chicken breast, a creamy soup and salsa mixture and two kinds of cheese add up to a simply yummy salsa casserole! This recipe is a family favorite because it's delicious and easily made with ingredients found in the pantry.
By Gweneth

Angela's Awesome Enchiladas

3147
The secret is in the seasonings! I whipped these up on my own using stuff I had on hand. Shredding the chicken is the most time-consuming step, but it's worth it in the end. Give these babies a try! Serve with sour cream and a side of Spanish rice.
By MomSavedbyGrace

Jennie's Heavenly Slow Cooker Chicken

889
This is the best chicken slow cooker recipe ever, and I've tried a lot of them. I can't remember where I originally got it from; my version has been tweaked a little. I don't like mushrooms, but the mushrooms in the condensed soup are really big and easy to take out. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Jennie Hood Flynn

Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole

49
This easy creamy chicken casserole is my mother's recipe and a family favorite. It's one of our comfort foods and regular easy recipes to make through a busy week. Can easily be prepared in advance, then popped in the oven for a nice hot meal. If making for the first time, add half of the sour cream and taste first. Add more if desired, tasting as you go, to reach desired flavor. Serve over cooked white rice.
By Kristen

One-Dish Chicken and Stuffing Bake

68
This easy version of Grandma's specialty features seasoned stuffing and chicken baked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

169
This is a second version of another member's yummy casserole. It has all the creamy and wonderful flavor of chicken cordon bleu with a little of the fat and hassle removed.
By Felicia

Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup

485
Reminiscent of the very popular dish King Ranch Chicken in the form a soup. With all the same flavors and the convenience of throwing everything into a slow cooker, this will also quickly become a favorite. Top with fried corn tortilla strips, if desired.
By Yoly

Chicken Florentine Casserole

2732
Chicken Florentine casserole, which can also be adapted with either fish or shrimp, lies on a bed of spinach leaves and mushrooms, has a creamy white sauce mixed with garlic, Parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings, and is topped with baked mozzarella.
By BRYAN0320

Cream of Mushroom Chicken

149
An easy, deliciously creamy chicken recipe the whole family will enjoy.
By Venecia Brea

Creamy Chicken Lasagna

787
This is an unusual but fantastic combination. Everyone that tastes it raves!
By Caroline

Creamy Garlic Chicken Pasta

28
Tender bow tie pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a garlicky cream sauce.
By Misti Jackson

Chicken Enchiladas with Creamy Green Chile Sauce

395
Chicken- and cheese-filled corn tortillas baked under a creamy sauce infused with hot green chiles. Adjust the amount of chopped chiles to suit your taste!
By aaronspool

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

236
This hot dip is perfect for a tailgate party or anytime! Shredded chicken, cream cheese, hot sauce and lots of melted cheese create a wonderful buffalo wing flavor on a chip or with veggie sticks.
By MLALAK

Chicken and Rice Casserole I

161
I have been making this casserole for 25 years. It is fast and easy and great for working moms and dads.
By Mary Ann Benzon

Chicken Breasts Supreme

294
This won 1st place in county fair Dairy Main Dish Recipe Contest in 1972. Passed down in the family -- it's the dish I make when I make my first dinner for a boyfriend! Everyone loves this! (Even my daughter- picking out the mushrooms, of course!) Cook any kind of noodles or rice to have as a bed under the chicken and sauce. I always make double the sauce, because its sooo good! I use the sauce just with noodles as well.
By angelfadedblue

One Dish Chicken and Rice Bake

237
Chicken and rice paired with a creamy mushroom sauce bake together for a delicious one-dish meal that's easy to clean up.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Slow Cooker Chicken Tetrazzini

330
I serve this dish over homemade egg noodles. The chicken is so tender you will not need a knife...SOoooooGood!
By Elbypasta

Creamy Chicken

197
This dish is so simple to make - easy, creamy, dreamy chicken!
By Michaela Thomas

Chicken, Rice, and Green Bean Casserole

49
This is comfort food at its best! Yum!
By JEHASTY

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

588
Linguini is mixed with pieces of tender chicken and broccoli flowerets and coated with a rich, satiny Alfredo sauce featuring Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup to make a quick and fabulous dish.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Campbell's® Slow-Cooker Chicken and Dumplings

128
The slow-cooker simmers chicken, potatoes, carrots, and celery in a creamy sauce made with Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Chicken Soup, to be topped with tender dumplings made easy with baking mix.
By Campbell's Kitchen
Sponsored By Campbells

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken

408
Chicken and soup in the crock pot, what could be quicker and easier.
By Linda
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com