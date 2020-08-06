Rosh Hashanah Recipes

Warm and light, fresh out of the oven with butter and salt sprinkled on top, it is a delicious gift or dessert for any occasion. Best with whole wheat, but just white flour or a mixture works. It is easy and fun, but takes all day. Trust me, it is so worth it!
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
The batter of this moist and delicious cake could also be baked in two loaf pans. Reduce baking time to 45 minutes. To make this even more special, dust with confectioners' sugar, sprinkle with cinnamon, or drizzle with warm honey before serving.
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.
My grandmother made this dish for every family gathering. My Jewish grandfather insisted it tasted just like how his mother use to make it. Not only was it good as a side dish, but it's excellent as a morning treat or dessert.
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
Spiced fragrant honey cake is a tradition on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year, which generally falls in September). Unfortunately, most honey cakes turn out to be dry, brick-like things, inedible except with a hot beverage. Some call honey cake the fruitcake of the Jewish people. BUT NOT THIS ONE! This cake is genuinely moist and yummy. It will serve about 12 guests at a holiday meal, but I promise that your family will chisel away at it until it's gone before the morning comes.
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
We live in Saudi Arabia in a close-knit community full of different cultures, and our neighbors from Pakistan have become like our extended family away from home. Kokub, one of our neighbors, makes the most amazing mango chutney. A few years ago she invited me to help her. Of course, she doesn't use a recipe, so the NEXT time I went over with my measuring cups and scale so I could recreate her magic on my own. What an incredible experience!
This is a GREAT recipe for any honey lovers or for a great cookie for Rosh Hashanah. The honey and walnut flavors together are divine. Yummy, soft and chewy texture, a big hit with kids and everyone else who tries them! Delightful, unique (don't find many cookies that have such a delicious honey flavor) deliciously honey flavored cookie perfect for any time of year. Try it! You'll love it! :)
A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes