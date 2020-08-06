Rosh Hashanah Recipes

Raisin challah, apple cakes, tsimmes—find all of your favorite recipes for celebrating the High Holy Days.

Community Picks

Irresistible Whole Wheat Challah

78
Warm and light, fresh out of the oven with butter and salt sprinkled on top, it is a delicious gift or dessert for any occasion. Best with whole wheat, but just white flour or a mixture works. It is easy and fun, but takes all day. Trust me, it is so worth it!
By HopelessFanatic
Apple Cake V

338
A quick and easy apple cake. Moist and satisfying.
By Deb

Orange Juice Tzimmes

17
Stewed carrots and prunes, sweetened with sugar and orange juice.
By Ellen Finkelstein

Lamb Braised in Pomegranate

41
This lamb with pomegranate sauce is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.
By Chef John

Jewish Style Sweet and Sour Brisket

223
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
By Louise

Apple Honey Bundt Cake

234
The batter of this moist and delicious cake could also be baked in two loaf pans. Reduce baking time to 45 minutes. To make this even more special, dust with confectioners' sugar, sprinkle with cinnamon, or drizzle with warm honey before serving.
By JAYDA

Honey Baked Chicken II

2344
Baked chicken with a sweet and spicy glaze.
By Gretchen

Shabbat Challah

117
My Shabbat Challah is something out of this world. I made it up on my own, because the ones I tasted, I just didn't like. Try it you will love it!! This can make 6 regular sized loaves, or two large braided loaves.
By NUNU123182

Easy Apple Coffee Cake

219
An easy-to-make cake with a beautiful layer of apples in the middle. This is wonderful served warm with a scoop of ice cream.
By Carol Semenuk

Apple and Honey Sorbet

15
This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.
By MALKALEVADOM

Microwave Apple Kugel

2
My grandmother made this dish for every family gathering. My Jewish grandfather insisted it tasted just like how his mother use to make it. Not only was it good as a side dish, but it's excellent as a morning treat or dessert.
By Debala

Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs

3092
Honey chicken kabobs with veggies. You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare! Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)
By Ann Marie
Inspiration and Ideas

Bubba's Jewish Apple Cake
111
"Love, love, love this recipe. Great flavor, perfect texture, and baked up nice and high." – What's for dinner, mom?
Cardamom Maple Salmon
57
"Haven't wanted to try another salmon recipe since finding this." – ryan.price
Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken
887
Raisin Farfel Kugel
38
Challah
823
Honey Cake Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Roast Chicken with Rosemary
840

When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!

More Rosh Hashanah Recipes

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

2585
'If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed', ye shall make and enjoy this simple, tangy, delicious grilled chicken dish!
By Connie

Apple Cake I

311
This is a tasty cake that stores well and is quite easy to make.
By Judy Richardson

Apricot Chicken I

479
Tangy, fruity chicken made in just 3 easy steps! It's great served with rice.
By Shirley Rickey

Apple Spice Cake

322
Very moist spicy sweet cake with chunks of tender apples and raisins.
By Krissyp

Baba Ghanoush

499
A roasted eggplant dip or spread. Delicious served with pita or vegetables, alongside hummus or on its own!
By Tali

Bread Machine Challah II

249
Absolutely delicious. I have a two pound bread machine and use it to make the Challah dough. It freezes well.
By Marylyn Pisseri

Hot Honey Chicken

47
This is a honey glaze with a kick. Great for BBQing and getting great color on chicken. Serve the extra sauce for dipping.
By Bob Bailey

Honey Roasted Red Potatoes

1907
These slightly sweet honey potatoes are perfect with most entrees.
By STEPHNDON

Lemony Steamed Fish

166
Mild flavored, flaky fish fillets. Any number of different types of fish will work, and you can increase the recipe easily. Try halibut, cod, salmon, red snapper, trout, etc. Serve with a white and wild rice blend.
By DHERDEBU

Fresh Applesauce

147
Just a plain and simple applesauce to serve with latkes.
By Rachel

Honey Chicken

73
The marinade for this honey chicken is flavored with curry and paprika.
By Sarah Ripley

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

27
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Grape Leaves Aleppo

52
A family recipe for preparing delicious grape leaves, or yeb'r't in Arabic.
By Robert Shagawat

Jewish Grandma's Best Beef Brisket

52
My mother makes a GREAT beef brisket. She got the recipe after watching a friend's Jewish grandmother make it. It is perfect, delicious and easily kosher for Passover. Enjoy! Great with mashed potatoes or potato latkes (latkes with this meal are also kosher) or roasted vegetables (with olive oil, salt and pepper - also kosher). Mazel Tov!
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Moist Holiday Honeycake

60
Spiced fragrant honey cake is a tradition on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year, which generally falls in September). Unfortunately, most honey cakes turn out to be dry, brick-like things, inedible except with a hot beverage. Some call honey cake the fruitcake of the Jewish people. BUT NOT THIS ONE! This cake is genuinely moist and yummy. It will serve about 12 guests at a holiday meal, but I promise that your family will chisel away at it until it's gone before the morning comes.
By Amybobamy

Carrot Tzimmes

3
Carrots are sliced into coins and eaten as a symbol of prosperity and good luck in the Jewish New Year.
By Betty Bauman

Middle Eastern Kibbeh

50
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
By Ron Shepherd

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup

14
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
By JOHNTHEBEAR

Sweet Tamarind Chutney

43
This is an East Indian sweet tamarind chutney.
By STEELTOWN

Honey Cake III

98
This is an easy-to-make recipe, and it tastes great. It's a simple cake made from scratch, flavored with honey and orange.
By Julia

Kokub's Mango Chutney from Pakistan

44
We live in Saudi Arabia in a close-knit community full of different cultures, and our neighbors from Pakistan have become like our extended family away from home. Kokub, one of our neighbors, makes the most amazing mango chutney. A few years ago she invited me to help her. Of course, she doesn't use a recipe, so the NEXT time I went over with my measuring cups and scale so I could recreate her magic on my own. What an incredible experience!
By Adrienne Belaire

Fresh Carrot Souffle

311
A carrot souffle as good as your favorite restaurant makes!
By Carol

Soft, Chewy Rosh Hashanah Honey-Walnut Cookies

15
This is a GREAT recipe for any honey lovers or for a great cookie for Rosh Hashanah. The honey and walnut flavors together are divine. Yummy, soft and chewy texture, a big hit with kids and everyone else who tries them! Delightful, unique (don't find many cookies that have such a delicious honey flavor) deliciously honey flavored cookie perfect for any time of year. Try it! You'll love it! :)
By FRIENDLYFOOD

Chicken Honey Nut Stir Fry

262
A simple yet elegant chicken dish, stir fried with carrots, celery and an orange honey sauce. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 20 minutes
By Robyn Webb
