Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes

Stuff chicken breasts with your favorite fillings with one of our wonderful chicken breast recipes.

Chicken Cordon Bleu II

6919
'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!
By Behr

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

229
It takes a little work, but this succulent chicken Kiev with homemade parsley butter is well worth the effort.

Stuffed Tomato Basil Chicken

232
This recipe is a great twist to everyday chicken. I was bored one afternoon and came up with this idea for dinner! This recipe can be reduced in fat by omitting the cheese and bacon.
By Jodi Hanlon

Chicken Nepiev

90
Chicken, cream cheese, and garlic unite in this marriage of Chicken Neptune, Chicken Kiev, and a shorthanded pantry! Takes less fuss than either of its inspirations, and recipe can easily be increased for larger households.
By GINGERTREES

Garlic-Lemon Double Stuffed Chicken

1287
Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
By CHRCAMILLO

Stuffed Chicken Valentino

419
This is a dish to serve guests--be ready to impress! Good enough to be served at a high-priced restaurant, but easy enough to make yourself. Creamy mozzarella and roasted red peppers make the dish really special. Serve over pasta with Alfredo sauce.
By Emily Compson Trenbeath

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts in the Air Fryer

1
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, again? Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon! These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. You can then stuff them with cheese and asparagus, wrap them up in a bacon blanket, and air fry! While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time.
By Bibi

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Perfection

442
What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
By Adrienne Belaire

Cheesy Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

59
I don't like eating soup during the summer months, so I created this stuffed chicken breast to satisfy a craving for broccoli and cheese soup.
By thedailygourmet

Creolized Stuffed Chicken Breasts

139
Chicken breasts stuffed with a mixture of sausage, mushrooms, onion, garlic and blue cheese dressing; coated with Creole seasoning, seared and baked. These are great with sweet cornbread and your favorite style of rice!
By LOVERS84

Cream Cheese Chicken

151
A nice variation to chicken. Great for special occasions.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Cherry-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

114
This stuffed, prosciutto-wrapped chicken breast has everything you want in a Valentine's Day entree; it looks fancy, it tastes amazing, and contains dried cherries, a known aphrodisiac.
By Chef John
15 Best Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes
Discover the top-rated stuffed chicken breast recipes that Allrecipes home cooks love to make.
Mushroom Melt Stuffed Chicken
95
"Easy to prepare, looks great, and tastes delicious!" – Sophia
Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts
1858
Gorgonzola Stuffed Chicken Breasts
220
Balsamic Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts
100
Pesto-Stuffed Chicken Breast
10
Chicken Cordon Bleu
2626

Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.

Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken

29
Chicken stuffed with a cheesy broccoli and mushroom filling. Serve with a salad and roasted potatoes for a complete and satisfying meal.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts

1830
Spinach and cheese stuffed into boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Serve with rice, noodles, or a great Greek salad!

Chicken Chimichangas with Sour Cream Sauce

660
I am not generally a fan of chimichangas at restaurants, but this had me going back for seconds. It is easy to prepare the meat ahead of time and then have a very quick meal in a pinch.
By SSTRAWDER

Weeknight Chicken Cordon Bleu

219
This is a tasty and quick recipe that is great for a weeknight when you want something yummy and don't have the time. Great over noodles.
By ETRUPIA

Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Yummy flavors light up these boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prosciutto, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, spinach and feta go inside the chicken, and a delicious crust goes on the outside. Air fryers do a terrific job with meat, and you don't have to heat up your big oven. Enjoy these stuffed chicken breasts with a simple green salad and a nice, crusty bread, or slice in 1/2-inch slices and use as a hearty appetizer!
By Bibi

Cottage Cheese Spinach Chicken

129
Cajun-seasoned chicken breast stuffed with a cottage cheese and spinach mixture, then baked in butter. Serve with tossed salad, if desired.
By POTLICKER

Chicken and Broccoli Braid

930
Beautiful braided crescent roll with chicken and broccoli.

Cream Cheese, Garlic, and Chive Stuffed Chicken

239
Butterflied chicken breasts are stuffed with a garlic, chive, and cream cheese mixture, wrapped with a slice of bacon, and topped with butter. Very delicious and easy to make!
By Eireann

Italian Stuffed Chicken Breast

186
An ad on TV sparked the idea for this recipe, and its become a family favorite. I usually serve with fettuccini and Italian bread. It makes a very filling and delicious meal. It also is elegant enough to serve for company.
By CSLUSH

Siopao (Filipino Steamed Dumplings)

23
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.
By MCCACJ

Delicious Baked Chicken Kiev

111
This is the BEST! I was raised on this, and it is the best chicken Kiev you'll ever have. After you make it a few times it's a snap. I do this by memory. You can adjust the flavors to taste. This recipe tastes great as leftovers also!
By Jessica

Homemade Chicken Enchiladas

115
These enchiladas are great. Even my 5 year old loves them!
By Mary Kate

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast

1077
This is a spicier version of spinach stuffed chicken breasts. They are both tender and delicious, and they look good too.
By JERSEYGIRL_CHELL

Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast

777
This is a great dish for the fall. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin, Rome Beauty and/or Winesap apples may be used.
By Behr

Pesto-Stuffed Chicken Breast

9
A quick and easy keto pesto-stuffed chicken breast recipe.

Feta Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Breasts

536
This is a very decadent dish. The chicken breasts are stuffed with bacon and feta cheese. A cucumber and tomato salad makes a great accompaniment.
By GILLIANMCLENNAN

Feta Chicken

729
Chicken wrapped around tomato-basil feta cheese--simple, succulent, and sensational.

Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Crabmeat

178
A cream cheese and crab stuffing in breaded, sauteed chicken breasts. An ocean of pleasurable taste sensations!
By MARBALET

Chicken Cordon Bleu with Dijon Cream Sauce

2
Is it actually French? It's served at every French restaurant here in the States, but I'm pretty sure it's, like, Swedish. Regardless, it's breaded cheese and meat - tough to go wrong. Enjoy!
By Brian Genest

Chicken and Mushroom Crepes

9
I remember eating chicken and mushroom crepes at my favorite crepe franchise that has since gone out of business. I was finally able to duplicate the recipe and I wanted to share it with everyone. Very easy and delicious!
By Susan

Chicken Breast Stuffed with Spinach Blue Cheese and Bacon

444
This is a recipe I came up with while trying to use up some leftovers from another recipe. You can add more or less pepper depending on your taste. My family liked it hope you do to.
By Judy

Orzo and Chicken Stuffed Peppers

104
This dish looks beautiful and tastes like you cooked all day. Any combination of green, yellow, and red peppers works well; I use all three for color. You can also use low-sodium chicken broth and Smart Balance® spread.
By Luv2Cook4Her

Stuffed and Wrapped Chicken Breast

247
I had to make lunch one day and came up with this wonder just with some ingredients I had in the refrigerator. It turned out great.
By Shana Miller

Bacon Wrapped Chicken

670
I often make a few extra and freeze them, leaving only the sauce to make. This is delicious served over wide egg noodles! So wrap up your chicken in a bacon slice and smile, smile, smile!
