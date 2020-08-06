Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts in the Air Fryer

Rating: 4 stars 1

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, again? Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon! These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. You can then stuff them with cheese and asparagus, wrap them up in a bacon blanket, and air fry! While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time.