Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes

'Cordon Bleu' is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu II!
Chicken, cream cheese, and garlic unite in this marriage of Chicken Neptune, Chicken Kiev, and a shorthanded pantry! Takes less fuss than either of its inspirations, and recipe can easily be increased for larger households.
Not your everyday chicken dish! Stuffed with Cheddar and cream cheeses, then drenched with a garlic-lemon-butter sauce, your friends and family will be begging you to make this recipe - believe me, I know!
This is a dish to serve guests--be ready to impress! Good enough to be served at a high-priced restaurant, but easy enough to make yourself. Creamy mozzarella and roasted red peppers make the dish really special. Serve over pasta with Alfredo sauce.
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, again? Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon! These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. You can then stuff them with cheese and asparagus, wrap them up in a bacon blanket, and air fry! While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time.
What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
Chicken breasts stuffed with a mixture of sausage, mushrooms, onion, garlic and blue cheese dressing; coated with Creole seasoning, seared and baked. These are great with sweet cornbread and your favorite style of rice!
Yummy flavors light up these boneless, skinless chicken breasts. Prosciutto, garlic, onion, red bell pepper, spinach and feta go inside the chicken, and a delicious crust goes on the outside. Air fryers do a terrific job with meat, and you don't have to heat up your big oven. Enjoy these stuffed chicken breasts with a simple green salad and a nice, crusty bread, or slice in 1/2-inch slices and use as a hearty appetizer!
An ad on TV sparked the idea for this recipe, and its become a family favorite. I usually serve with fettuccini and Italian bread. It makes a very filling and delicious meal. It also is elegant enough to serve for company.
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.
This is the BEST! I was raised on this, and it is the best chicken Kiev you'll ever have. After you make it a few times it's a snap. I do this by memory. You can adjust the flavors to taste. This recipe tastes great as leftovers also!
I remember eating chicken and mushroom crepes at my favorite crepe franchise that has since gone out of business. I was finally able to duplicate the recipe and I wanted to share it with everyone. Very easy and delicious!
This dish looks beautiful and tastes like you cooked all day. Any combination of green, yellow, and red peppers works well; I use all three for color. You can also use low-sodium chicken broth and Smart Balance® spread.