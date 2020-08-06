Cheesy Chicken Breasts

Looking for cheesy chicken breast recipes? Allrecipes has more than 810 trusted cheesy chicken breast complete with ratings, reviews and baking tips.

Chicken Parmesan

4423
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Weeknight Chicken Cordon Bleu

226
This is a tasty and quick recipe that is great for a weeknight when you want something yummy and don't have the time. Great over noodles.
By Elaina

Savory Roll Ups

25
Rolled breaded chicken breasts stuffed with Jarlsberg cheese, smothered in a light brown gravy and baked. Hearty and filling. Serve with mashed potatoes or broccoli and a salad. Manga!
By Allrecipes Member
Chicken Breasts Stuffed with Perfection

442
What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
By Adrienne Belaire

Salsa Chicken

4710
Oven-baked, seasoned chicken breasts topped with salsa and melted cheese.
By Faye

Garlic Cheddar Chicken

3153
Chicken breasts dipped in garlic butter and Cheddar bread crumbs. NEVER have any leftovers!
By BAYLOR66

Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip

853
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
By brightlightz

Chicken Parmigiana

1752
Breaded chicken baked with spaghetti sauce and cheese for an easy dinner.
By Candy

Easy Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu

308
Easy recipe that tastes like you cooked all day. Chicken breasts are wrapped around ham and mozzarella cheese for a change in this version of the classic baked dish.
By HOLLYSTACH

Baked Parmesan-Crusted Chicken

435
This kid friendly, quick, and easy baked chicken makes great leftovers for chicken salad!
By chic_chef

Artichoke Chicken

2979
This is the most flavorful chicken you will ever have in your life! It is melt in your mouth to die for!
By Amanda Bibb

Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd

303
If this is too much, make 2 casseroles; eat one, freeze the other. You can also use turkey breast meat. Avanti!
By Lois Shaw
Mushroom Melt Stuffed Chicken
96
"Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Soo good!" – pamw25
Cheddar Baked Chicken
1893
"WOW! This chicken is amazing! Extremely juicy, and the sharp cheddar gives it just the perfect little zing." – Brenda Bambrough-Pfaff
Mushroom, Broccoli, and Cheese Stuffed Chicken
54
Enchanted Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
232
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
128
Sheet Pan Parmesan Chicken and Veggies
112
Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Bacon and Cream Cheese
16

A tasty mixture of cream cheese, Cheddar, and cilantro adds delicious flavor to bacon-stuffed chicken breasts.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

2667
Chicken cordon bleu is made easy with this quick recipe.
By Jill M

Classic Chicken Cordon Bleu

6995
Cordon Bleu is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu!
By Behr

Best Chicken Parmesan

15
This easy, best chicken Parmesan has a crispy crust, juicy interior, zesty marinara sauce, and a crusty golden layer of gooey cheeses. It is served with rigatoni pasta.
By Culinary Envy

Easy Tortilla Pizza

51
A flour tortilla forms the crust of this pizza topped with chicken, green bell pepper, and onion that's a quick and easy dinner for one.
By LPMUSTANG

Smothered Chicken with Spinach, Potatoes, and Mushrooms

99
If you are looking for a creamy, cheesy, flavorful recipe - this is it! Comfort food is always welcomed in every home. I think most of you will love this dish!
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Enchiladas

3073
Tortillas are stuffed with spicy chicken and baked in a cheesy taco sauce.
By Debbie

Cheesy Lemon-Chicken Pasta

27
Pecorino Romano and Parmesan give cheesy flavor to this easy lemon-chicken linguine pasta dish that's sure to please the whole family!
By Cooking44

Baked Chicken Nuggets

1853
These get extra flavor from an herb-and-Parmesan crust. Not just for kids!
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Air Fryer Chicken Cordon Bleu

32
Crispy air-fried chicken breasts stuffed with ham and gooey Swiss cheese.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Feta Chicken

737
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are stuffed with tomato-basil feta cheese, topped with bread crumbs, and baked in the oven until golden brown in this easy recipe.
By Debbie

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2175
Baked chicken Parm, no breading or frying, same irresistibly cheesy flavor.
By Chef John

Quick and Easy Chicken Spaghetti

224
Chicken and angel hair in a cheesy cream sauce with tomatoes and mushrooms.
By Beamish

Artichoke Chicken

2992
Chicken breasts baked with a tasty blend of Parmesan, mayo, and artichokes.

Poulet de Provencal

79
This always reminds me of an aromatic day in Eze, France.
By beutifldrmer

Cheddar Baked Chicken

1885
Juicy chicken breasts coated in a crunchy crust of Cheddar and rice cereal.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

293
The simplest and most savory way to dress up chicken breasts. Delicious!
By Hellmann's

Slow Cooker Chicken Stroganoff

4328
Cubed chicken breast cooked in the slow cooker with a simple, creamy sauce mixture. This is so good, and so easy to make on a busy day. Serve over hot cooked rice, if desired.
By Judi Johnston

Southwestern Egg Rolls

1594
Flour tortillas filled with a Southwestern-inspired blend and deep-fried.
By Jackie

Quick Baked Chicken Parmesan

176
A lighter version of the traditional chicken Parmesan with lots of sauce.
By ChristineM

Oven Roasted Stuffed Chicken Breasts

79
Stuffed chicken with a ricotta cheese and walnut mixture always impresses.
By Julie1271

Chicken Enchiladas with Cream of Chicken Soup

1452
A quick, easy chicken enchilada recipe with simple, flavorful ingredients.
By Jeri Reed

BBQ Chicken Pizza

430
Easy BBQ chicken pizza made with diced chicken, spicy BBQ sauce, and onion.
By Kimi Rae

Air Fryer Chicken Bites with Parmesan Cheese

2
Use your air fryer to whip up these quick chicken bites with melted Parmesan cheese on top.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole

74
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!
By RCHEISS
