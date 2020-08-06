Cheesy Chicken Breasts

What's not to love about anything with feta, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic and mushrooms in it? The best thing about these is that they are easily prepared a day ahead or frozen and eaten later. These are perfect to have for company along with a nice salad and the Chocolate Lava Cakes for dessert.
This is my jazzed up version of classic queso dip taken to a heartier level, perfect for football games, tailgating or for taking along to pot lucks in a slow cooker! This is a serious crowd-pleaser that is served hot as a dip, spooned over crisp tortilla chips nacho-style, or rolled up in a warm flour tortilla! The heat can be turned up or down with the addition of jalapenos to taste.
Cordon Bleu is a French term, literally translated as 'blue ribbon', that originally referred to an award for culinary excellence given to women cooks! The term can now apply to any superior cook (yes, men too), and also to this dish (chicken, ham and Swiss cheese slices, breaded and sauteed). This yummy version adds paprika and a creamy white wine sauce worthy of its own blue ribbon. Two blue ribbon tastes in wedded bliss -- Chicken Cordon Bleu!
Perfect for potluck meals, family gatherings, or in a smaller batch, for a winter comfort food meal for the family. Just my take on traditional Chicken Parmesan. I came up with this for my wife's corporate potluck lunch. She wanted Chicken Parmesan, but it was too difficult to feed 20 people the conventional way. Figured a casserole would work just as well. It did!