Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

Find hundreds of recipes that turn simple baked chicken breasts into easy, mouth-watering weeknight dinners.

Community Picks

Amazing Chicken

1406
This chicken is so good, it will surprise you. I hate mayo, but you don't even know it's there!
By KARRIECARLYLE

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

480
Simple basic recipe for cooking up a bunch of skinless boneless chicken breasts.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Baked Split Chicken Breast

526
This is a very easy but elegant recipe that looks like you've spent hours in the kitchen when you've barely lifted a finger!
By Prospective PhD

Honey-Mustard Chicken with Roasted Vegetables

55
Paleo or not, this combination of flavors will tickle your taste buds! Colorful veggies and chicken work for a weeknight or for guests.
By Bibi

Mexican Chicken I

472
You can make this one as hot as you like!

Easy Baked Chicken Tenders

10
Baked chicken tenders are breaded with seasoned panko crumbs for extra crunch factor.
By Tarryn

Keto Mushroom-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

7
This rich and hearty keto-friendly meal is perfect for those on low-carb diets. Serve it with your favorite vegetables or veggie 'rice.'
By fabeveryday

Easy Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon

22
Delicious chicken breasts wrapped in bacon and smothered with BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese. It's baked to perfection without any fuss, and you only need 4 ingredients!

Chicken Parmesan

4051
You'll love Chef John's recipe for the best crispy-crusted chicken Parmesan.
By Chef John

Monterey Chicken

256
Classic Monterey Chicken with sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms. It's worth the extra time!!

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

229
It takes a little work, but this succulent chicken Kiev with homemade parsley butter is well worth the effort.
By Chef John

Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

383
I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.
By Jennifer Jones
Inspiration and Ideas

Garlic Chicken
6151
"Loved, loved, loved this! So easy to make, and my family enjoyed it too. This will become a regular in my cooking rotation!" – Beth Jenkins
Crunchy Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders
1
I am always asked to make these baked chicken tenders when we're invited out!
Chicken Breasts with Herb Basting Sauce
682
Baked Garlic-Parmesan Chicken
3223
21 Seriously Delicious Chicken Breast Recipes
Chicken Cordon Bleu I
2682
Chicken Pot Pie IX
12688

A delicious chicken pot pie made from scratch with carrots, peas, and celery for a comfort food classic.

More Baked Chicken Breast Recipes

12 Favorite Bone-In Chicken Breast Recipes

Roast them, grill them, pan-fry or slow cook them, you'll love them all.
By Ita Mac Airt

Baked Split Chicken Breast

493
Baked split chicken breasts cook up with delicious, crispy skin.

Easy Crispy Baked Chicken

138
This is an easy way to have the fried chicken texture, but baked.
By Gail

Quick and Easy Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Casserole

1000
I got my picture in the paper for this one! My friends' husbands always fall in love with this when I bring it to parties! My 4 picky kids eat it! If you want to skip the charring step, simply tear the tortillas into fourths so they absorb the sauce better.
By SGRCOOKI

Chicken Quesadillas

1144
Tasty chicken quesadillas filled with bell peppers, onions, and cheese.
By Allrecipes Member

Balsamic Goat Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breasts

86
I made this up and my husband and kids loved it!
By Amber Maechler

Crunchy French Onion Chicken

270
Awesome crunchy baked chicken that goes good with any side dish. Quick and easy, too!
By Janine S

Easy Tortilla Pizza

36
A flour tortilla forms the crust of this pizza topped with chicken, green bell pepper, and onion that's a quick and easy dinner for one.
By LPMUSTANG

Chicken Noodle Casserole I

2297
Creamy chicken and noodle casserole topped with crushed crackers. Wonderful as leftovers topped with melted cheese!
By Allrecipes Member

Salsa Chicken

4677
Someone gave me this recipe a few years back and it's become a household favorite. You can use mild, medium or hot salsa depending on your taste. I usually serve it with Spanish rice and Mexican-style canned corn. Very easy and quick!

Banh Mi

82
A yummy version of Vietnam's popular sandwich featuring broiled chicken.
By metzstar

Easy Italian Chicken II

274
Your favorite Italian dressing + chicken = a fabulous 2-ingredient dish!
By MARIONROWE

Oven-Baked Chicken and Vegetables in Foil

3
Chicken and vegetables are wrapped in foil packets and baked.
By Bibi

Chicken Alfredo Casserole

7
A nice play on chicken Alfredo, easy to make and yummy to eat. My entire family enjoys it, even my 1-year-old!
By krissymarie

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas

493
One of my favorite local Mexican restaurants serves a dish with jalapeno cream cheese and shredded chicken that is to die for. I had been experimenting with dishes that contained those two ingredients and came up with this!! It is absolutely to die for and I get nothing but rave reviews from people who try it! Give it a whirl... I promise your taste buds won't regret it. :-)
By baumanns

Baked Chicken Nuggets

1835
These get extra flavor from an herb-and-Parmesan crust. Not just for kids!
By Allrecipes Member

Pesto Cheesy Chicken Rolls

935
This is a very simple yet exciting dish your family will love. It's something different from your average chicken recipe.
By CHOMPY

The Best Parmesan Chicken Bake

2129
This chicken Parmesan is done casserole style (so, no breading or frying!), but still offers up that irresistible combination of tender chicken, crunchy/cheesy coating, and flavorful sauce.

Blackened Chicken

1178
Take the bait and try this spicy charred chicken—a Cajun favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Chicken Enchiladas I

3056
Chicken and a creamy tomato sauce are rolled up in tortillas for this chicken enchiladas recipe-very quick to assemble!
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

194
Chicken schnitzel is golden and crispy outside and tender and juicy inside.
By Chef V

Baked Honey Mustard Chicken

3024
Quick and easy to prepare, and the kids love it too!

Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole

255
Shredded chicken is baked with a creamy poppy seed sauce and topped with a crunchy, melty crust of buttery crackers.
By Callie Wilson Wolfe

Cashew Crusted Chicken

314
Chicken breasts dipped in an apricot/mustard sauce, then rolled in chopped cashew nuts for a wonderfully tangy, crunchy and easy baked chicken dish. This recipe will satisfy anyone!
By MR_PIANOMAN
