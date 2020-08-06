Ramadan Recipes

Break the Ramadan fast with these filling dishes from all over the world. Find traditional suhor and iftar recipes, as well as recipes for your Eid al-Fitr feast.

15 Iftar Recipes to Break Fast

Explore these delicious and satisfying ideas to serve every night of Ramadan.
By Samira Ghani

Algerian Kefta (Meatballs)

59
This simple meatball dish is delicious, rich, and fresh. It was taught to me by my Algerian husband, one of his favorites from home. The tomato sauce can be used for anything and the amounts of flavors can be adjusted. I like a lot of garlic and pepper. I have also found halal hamburger to be much leaner and lighter than regular. You can find it at international food stores and halal butcher shops in bigger cities. Serve this dish with a French baguette.
By jacqueline senouci

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken

50
Basmati rice is topped with chicken pieces cooked with aromatic spices, garnished with toasted slivered almonds.
By EmiratiWife2010

Afghan Beef Raviolis (Mantwo)

45
Layers of spiced yogurt, yellow split peas, and homemade ravioli make up this delicious dish.
By amanda1432

Veggie Bulgur Salad (Kisir)

20
I got this recipe from a friend, it is a very popular Turkish/Middle Eastern salad.
By ahilgaz

Roasted Red Pepper Salad

4
This is a stuffed pepper salad, light and delicious!

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

316
This Tunisian dish is like a Mediterranean version of huevos rancheros. Fried eggs simmer in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, colorful bell peppers, chile peppers, and spices.
By Ben

Moroccan Spicy Carrot Salad

35
Carrots are cut into thin, round pieces and cooked with the spices.
By malak
Dukkah

43
An Egyptian spice blend that is wonderful. The more you eat it the more addictive it becomes. Serve with toasted crusty bread (Turkish bread is great for this), and olive oil. Dip bread into olive oil, then into the hazelnut mixture and enjoy this unique and addictive mix.
By rosichops

Lentils and Rice with Fried Onions (Mujadarrah)

784
This may sound like a plain recipe, but believe me, it's wonderful! It is an easy-to-make Middle Eastern comfort food that combines lentils, rice and delicious fried onions. The yogurt really gives it a super flavor!
By Melissa Mueller

Ash-e-jow (Iranian/Persian Barley Soup)

96
I've seen a lot of recipes for this soup; however, my mother-in-law adds tomato paste for a bit of a different flavour and she doesn't add any lentils or beans. It's thick, filling, and delicious, and you could make it vegetarian by using vegetable stock.
By Autumn Leaves

Bazlama - Turkish Flat Bread

64
Bazlama is a simple and delicious village bread that I learned to prepare after moving to Turkey. Normally it is cooked in an outdoor oven but it works just as well on the stove top. It's best served warm.
By sharwna
Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)
469

Mix up a simple dough, let it rise, and experience the true taste of homemade pita breads from your own kitchen.

More Ramadan Recipes

Kuwaiti Traditional Tea

17
Saffron and cardamom flavor this sweet black tea.
By MERKA2125

Pakistani Spicy Chickpeas

Chickpeas appetizer eaten often during Ramadan at Iftar.
By Komal

Tastira (Tunisian Fried Peppers and Eggs)

I learned this recipe from my mother-in-law in Tunisia. Serve it on four separate plates or on one large platter. Serve with sliced French bread.
By Asma Khalfaoui

Kofta Kebabs

412
These kebabs have 6 different kinds of spices; the first time I smelled them I knew immediately that I had to find the recipe. The most affordable way to purchase the spices is in bulk at either a health food store or an Asian or Middle-Eastern market. They are very good! Serve with yogurt, flat bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber.
By SRKELZ

Stuffed Dates for Ramadan

1
During Ramadan, we often eat these stuffed dates to break the fast. They are easy to make and a delicious treat.
By Afiyet_olson

Pisang Goreng (Indonesian Banana Fritters)

40
The most popular Indonesian snacks in my version. Serve it hot and make extra. With this recipe, you always want more!
By Unieng

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

33
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

Chicken Biryani

154
For a traditional Pakistani/Indian dish, simmer tender morsels of chicken in a creamy, spicy blend of onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, tomatoes, yogurt, mint, cardamom and cinnamon. Finish by steaming with fragrant saffron rice and potatoes.
By Allrecipes Member

Persian Rice

84
I believe I've posted a few fool-proof methods for cooking perfect rice, but this Persian version takes the grand prize, and it's not even close for second. The beauty of this method is that it doesn't rely on any specific measurements, or even exact times. This will make some of you very nervous, but just go with it.
By Chef John

Beef Samosas

235
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Indian Fish Curry

234
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
By Mantu

Sean's Falafel and Cucumber Sauce

1511
This is a great recipe for falafel. Everyone that I have made it for loves it. Yum!
By Sean

No Fail Bean Pie

129
This is a traditional Muslim bean pie that most people have never had and even more have never made. Made with navy beans, it is surprisingly a wonderful dessert. Once you've had it, you'll love making it. There are only a few recipes for this pie and it took me years of tweaking other recipes to come up with one that actually makes an edible bean pie. This recipe you can trust to make an awesome dessert.
By Imam Qadriyyah S Mabel-Doroth

Kanafa

26
A favorite Palestinian dessert! Crunchy shredded phyllo dough is baked with a layer of creamy sweet cheese and then drenched in rosewater syrup. It's simple yet impressive. The cheese filling is traditionally made from Nabulsi cheese that is desalted. The ricotta-mozzarella mix is a great substitute, and lower-fat products can be used. If you have access to a Middle Eastern grocery, you can probably find kanafa dye, which turns the dough into the orange or reddish color that is the signature of kanafa.

Homemade Manti (Traditional Turkish Dumplings)

36
Manti is a famous meal from my country. To prepare this dish takes time, but I'm sure you'll agree it's worth it! Enjoy-afiyet olsun (bon appetit)!

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

197
This is a very flavorful Indian rice pudding. It's the best rice pudding I've ever had, and very easy to make!
By PATRICK7

Sambusa

41
This is a Somali recipe. I learned it by watching my Somali friends around Ramadan and I was able to make my own variation. They are really good and I can't stop eating them. They are served during Ramadan, Weddings, Parties, or just because. Since I am married to a Somalian man, I learned to cook a few things, and there are some of my American dishes he loves as well. For a variation you can substitute shredded beef for ground beef.
By SAFIYOSMOMMY

Chef John's Falafel

146
Unlike most of America's other favorite fast foods, falafel is rarely attempted at home, which is a shame, since it's very simple to do, and even a relative novice like me can get some very decent results. One word of warning: you do need to know you're going to have a craving for this a full day before you actually want to eat it.
By Chef John

Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken

299
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.
By Noor

