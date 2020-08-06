Passover Recipes

This is a matzo ball soup that my grandmother used to make. It is our family's favorite part of the meal. It serves a lot of people depending on the size of the bowl you use. Make sure to not add too much matzo meal in order to make the matzo ball float to the top of the boiling water.
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
A simple recipe for this traditional Passover staple. I always make a great deal extra to munch on for days! Mixture will turn the appropriate shade of brown to look like the mortar which it represents. You can substitute sugar for the honey, if desired.
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.