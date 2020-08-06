Passover Recipes

Find all the delicious recipes you'll need for your Passover seder, including prime rib, brisket, roast chicken, matzah ball soup, haroset, and all kinds of desserts. Kosher options, too.

Community Picks

Wine-Braised Beef Brisket

207
This is yummy the day you make it, but is even more delicious the next day.
By RickyBobby

Pomegranate Chicken

7
Whole roast chicken stuffed with lime, rosemary, and more seasonings, basted with a homemade pomegranate syrup.
By SandyG

Oma's Fabulous Matzo Ball Soup

83
This is a matzo ball soup that my grandmother used to make. It is our family's favorite part of the meal. It serves a lot of people depending on the size of the bowl you use. Make sure to not add too much matzo meal in order to make the matzo ball float to the top of the boiling water.
By May Gerstle

Passover (Pesach) Brownies

25
I experimented for years to come up with a brownie made with matzo ... this is the best!
By Sharone Rosen

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

1193
Simple yet elegant Cornish game hens served with a wine and garlic sauce.
By MOONANDBACK

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

30
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef

Simply Steamed Asparagus

135
Steamed asparagus makes a great healthy side dish that's tender and tasty.
By KIMIRAEJ

Passover Chocolate Mandelbrot

51
Passover cake made with matzo cake meal instead of flour.
By Joyce

8 Matzo Ball Soup Recipes to Try ASAP

Whether you're making a pot for Passover or just because you feel like it, there's nothing quite like a bowl of warm and cozy matzo ball soup.
By Corey Williams

Matzah

71
Light and flaky unleavened baked crackers made from scratch for Passover.
By Batyah

Easy Baked Beef Brisket

70
This apple and onion smothered beef brisket is easy, delicious, and fast!
By Chef John

Charoset

1
A simple recipe for this traditional Passover staple. I always make a great deal extra to munch on for days! Mixture will turn the appropriate shade of brown to look like the mortar which it represents. You can substitute sugar for the honey, if desired.
By Brenwol
Inspiration and Ideas

Juicy Roasted Chicken
4023

A couple of simple ingredients with no-fuss prep make a roast chicken that many swear is the juiciest they've ever eaten.

More Passover Recipes

Smoked Fish Dip

105
Serve this delicious fish dip with crackers, lemon wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Flourless Chocolate Cake

1050
Rich and fudgy gluten-free chocolate dessert that's great for celebrations.
By Maggie

Chicken and Red Wine Sauce

972
A simple red wine sauce with braised chicken makes a simply delicious meal.
By Robin

Candied Carrots

864
An easy side dish of tender carrots cooked in a buttery brown sugar glaze.
By Denyse

Quinoa Side Dish

715
Quinoa is a great alternative to rice - it's lighter, and cooks in about half the time.
By Sara

Garlic Prime Rib

2336
A secret marinade recipe for a delicious prime rib is a secret no more!
By Chef Mike

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1405
A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
By Kim

Garlic Red Potatoes

1372
Red potatoes baked with butter, garlic, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese.
By MARDI1030

Kalamata Olive Tapenade

232
A garlicky, salty spread made with olives, parsley, capers, and lemon.
By TERESITA79

Simple Whole Roasted Chicken

1075
The combination of unique spices makes this roast chicken delicious.
By INDRIANI

Old Fashioned Potato Kugel

74
I got this recipe from a British grandmother. It is hands-down the best potato kugel my family (and most of my guests) ever tasted. It's fabulous served hot with sour cream. It's also incredible put in a cholent overnight.
By basg101

Jewish Style Sweet and Sour Brisket

223
This is the best brisket you will ever taste. No matter who comes for dinner, they always make sure that I'll be making this brisket. It is a very traditional dish for Rosh Hashanah and Passover but it certainly is a winner any time of the year for anyone who loves very tender beef.
By Louise

Roast Leg of Lamb

134
Roast leg of lamb flavored with slivers of garlic and fresh rosemary.
By MBENHAM

Quinoa Tabbouleh

976
This tabouli recipe is different. Instead of using bulgur like traditional tabouli, this recipe uses quinoa. It is a grain that is available at health food stores. It looks and tastes better than bulgur. My husband and I both love this and neither of us is vegetarian. It's a great meal for a hot summer day. The longer it sits the better it tastes.
By SYNEVA B
Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary

718
Leg of lamb marinated overnight with rosemary, garlic, mustard, and honey.
By JMASS

Roasted Beets and Sauteed Beet Greens

501
This is a great way to use every part of the fresh beets you buy. You can get two delicious side dishes out of this one vegetable.
By BN61079
Lemon-Orange Orange Roughy

249
Pan-fried fillets in a peppery lemon and orange sauce, ready in 5 minutes.
By Brian Ehrler

Steamed Zucchini

84
A quick and healthy way to make zucchini.
By BARBLUVSFOOD

Orange Glazed Carrots

544
A wonderfully easy glazed carrot recipe that the whole family will enjoy. Great for special occasions or an every day meal.
By Heidi S

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

57
Even first-time cookie makers can pull off super moist, tender, chewy macaroons. Using sweetened condensed milk streamlines the operation and produces a very nice texture. Simple to make and easy to transport, these are the ultimate cookies to bring to any potluck. Just stick an almond inside each macaroon if you want to relive that chocolate-coated coconut-filled candy bar of your childhood.
By Chef John

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

440
Russet potatoes are blended with roasted garlic, butter and milk. This recipe is a standard.
By Kathleen Burton

Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

887
This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.

Roasted Lemon Herb Chicken

743
My family loves this. My husband even requests it.
By barbzal

Honey Ginger Carrots

299
Carrots sweetened with honey and lemon, with a hint of ginger.
By Linda
