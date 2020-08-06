Canned Crab

Keep canned crab in the pantry so that you can create party appetizers, like crab dip, crab stuffed mushrooms, and crab cakes; or whip up a crab salad or chowder on a moment's notice.

Staff Picks

Summertime Crab Slaw with Napa Cabbage

1
This cool and refreshing salad is a treat for the hot days of summer. Serve with red wine vinaigrette or dressing of choice.
By bdweld

25 Easy Recipes With Canned Crab Meat

Keep your pantry stocked with canned crab for convenient and affordable weeknight dinners.
By Melanie Fincher

Crab Macaroni Salad

10
Flaked, canned crab meat stars in this macaroni salad for a refreshing summertime side dish.
By Kim

Crab Stuffed Flounder

410
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
By DThomRN2

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

88
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Maryland Crab Cakes II

412
Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.
By Bea Gassman

Firecracker Shrimp Roll with Crab Aioli

6
Inspired by a shrimp po'boy with crab mayo seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' I decided to do an extra spicy version and give it a 4th of July-friendly name. The result is an explosively flavored combination of hot, crunchy shrimp and cold crabby mayo. This was one of the best things I've had in a long time, and that's after eating it barely warm; for best results, though, be sure to enjoy this just as soon as it's safe to eat, in all its crunchy glory.

Best Hot Crab Dip

197
Very easy to make and absolutely wonderful! I am from Maryland and this is truly the best crab dip around. I have been making it for years.
By JOELLEFLYNN

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

336
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Ever Crab Cakes

527
A quick and easy crab cake that features buttery round crackers, tarragon, green onions, and red pepper flakes.
By LINDACHEK

Crab Rangoon

218
This is said to be the closest to the rangoon served at a certain Asian food chain. The rangoon can also be deep-fried instead of baked.
By Carol Belle
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Cioppino
853
A classic seafood stew with a little bit of everything from the sea. Shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, and crab meat; seasoned with oregano, thyme and basil. Serve with a loaf of warm, crusty bread for sopping up the delicious broth!
Maryland Crab Cakes II
408
Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.
Hot Crab Dip
338
Crab Dip
655

Hot crab dip served in a bread bowl. Perfect for parties!

More Canned Crab

Crab Delights

92
Have these as appetizers or a light lunch. Using English muffins and canned crab meat. You can store in freezer until ready to use, then cook them. This is also good with Clam Chowder for lunch or dinner. Enjoy!

Crab Stuffed Haddock

92
An awesome meal for anytime, and especially impressive to guests yet so simple to make. Haddock fillets are stuffed with a crab and cheese stuffing then baked. A must try - it will be a keeper. Great with salad and rice or potato! Enjoy.
By JELLYKO

Mom's Nova Scotia Seafood Chowder

71
Being from the Easy Coast, I've tried a lot of different chowders; however, my Mom's takes the cake. She makes a huge pot of this chowder every Christmas Eve and all of it is gone by Christmas night. Although it is not very healthy, it is an awesome treat once in awhile for any of us that love seafood! I normally throw in a dash of garlic and onion powder. Enjoy!
By Ashley_86

Crab Rangoon III

450
Crabmeat and cream cheese wontons make excellent appetizers. Leave out the water chestnuts, if desired. Serve with your favorite Asian-style dipping sauces.
By lavaun

Stuffed Morel Mushrooms

3
Fresh morel mushrooms are stuffed with a savory cream cheese and crab filling then baked in this recipe for a tasty bite-size appetizer.
By Tarilbrown

New England Crab Cakes

119
This recipe comes from Maine and is EXCELLENT! These cakes are so yummy they almost melt in your mouth! They're great served with a seafood pasta salad, boiled potatoes, or fresh steamed veggies.

Stuffed Salmon with Shrimp and Crab

This is a nice way to make a fancy looking stuffed salmon with simple ingredients you can find at your local market.
By Dan Toomey

Seafood Gumbo

81
This seafood gumbo takes some time, but is well worth the investment. Serve over long-grain white rice.

Shrimp and Crab Enchiladas

292
Enchiladas made with shrimp, crab and Jack cheese. This is a great dish with a Southwestern flair.
By CHRISTYJ

Ultimate Gulf Coast Gumbo

57
Gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, chicken, sausage, vegetables, and Cajun spices. I've also included crab and/or scallops in this recipe. Serve over rice, accompanied with garlic bread. Also have salt, red pepper flakes, and additional file powder on the table. Great with cold beer.

Baked Stuffed Clams

13
My clams are requested all the time. They are the perfect appetizer for any occasion and so easy to make. Definitely guaranteed to rival anything you get in a restaurant! Great to freeze and have as a quick snack anytime. (Note: if you don't have clam shells, form tin foil into clam shaped cups, and proceed as directed.)

Lori's Famous Crab Cakes

302
These crab cakes are just the best. I make these often at home, and I make a smaller appetizer size for parties. They are always a hit. They are easy and delicious. I won't eat crab cakes out anymore! Serve with fresh squeezed lemon and tartar sauce!
By SLJ6

Crab Rangoon I

141
Everyone will love these bite-size, fried dumplings stuffed with crab. You can make these in advance of the festivities, and freeze on trays until party time.

Crab Spread I

53
An easy, but filling appetizer for your next party. Serve with small serving knife over assorted crackers.

Warm Crab Parmesan Dip

412
This dip is a huge hit with everyone who tries it. It's even better with fresh crabmeat, but canned works fine. I took it to a party and every person wanted the recipe. Serve it with blue corn chips. This one will really wow them.
By NOELLE

Crab Cakes with Remoulade Sauce

24
The best crab cakes are freshly made and cooked in your skillet just until crunchy on the outside. The remoulade sauce is inspired by New Orleans cooking, and you can adjust the spice levels with more or less horseradish and Louisiana-style hot sauce. Crisp French fries make a great side, but you can go lighter with marinated green bean salad.
Sponsored By Ball Park

Crab-Stuffed Filet Mignon with Whiskey Peppercorn Sauce

311
Delicious filet mignon stuffed with succulent crab, wrapped in bacon, and topped with whiskey-peppercorn sauce. Time consuming, but just as good, if not better than any high-end restaurant recipe.
By SUEZINOHIO

Seafood File Gumbo

11
This is a big recipe and a big time-consumer, but delicious! Serve gumbo over 1/3 cup cooked rice per serving in bowls.

Stuffed Flounder

62
Baked flounder with crab stuffing. You may adjust this recipe to fit the size of your flounder.

Crab Crusted Grouper

178
A crispy baked fish topped with a cheesy crab and pepper mixture. Easy to make, and nice to look at. This topping can also be used to stuff mushrooms. You may use any type of cheese that you like in this recipe - Italian cheeses work especially well.
By JESSICA971

Seafood Lasagna with Crab and Shrimp

78
I improved on a friends recipe...now it is the best I ever cooked or tasted!

Jessica's Steak Oscar

23
This is a fabulous recipe that I tried in a steakhouse and re-created the recipe. It is very rich and absolutely divine!
By Jessica E Wilson

Old-School Baltimore Crab Soup

11
This crab soup recipe mirrors the traditional crab soups made by Baltimore women over the last 50 years. It is a milder-flavored, lighter-colored soup than the ones typically served in modern seafood restaurants. Homemade crab soup is a staple at most Maryland cookouts and family gatherings. Serve with crackers.
By FoodJunkie

Crab 'N Shrimp Dip

41
I always have this for a filler with company around the holidays, fun to serve with holiday shaped crackers that are available.
By Cindy Carnes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com