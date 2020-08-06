New Year's Recipes

Party-worthy food and drink for New Year's Eve, plus eye-opening breakfasts and good-luck dishes for New Year's Day.

Staff Picks

King Crab Appetizers

These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.
By 102183

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon and Date Appetizer

An easy, quick appetizer that I first tasted at a Native American wedding ceremony. Dates are stuffed with almonds and wrapped in bacon!
By CINNTX

Brandade

There are certain things that if I see on a menu, I will almost always order them, and brandade is one of those things. This amazing dish from the south of France can be made many different ways, but it's usually some sort of combination of salt cod, potato, garlic, and olive oil. This should always be baked and eaten piping hot, ideally with some homemade crostini.
By Chef John

Original Champagne Cocktail

This classic drink dates back to the Civil War era and makes even a less expensive bottle of Champagne taste great with the addition of Angostura bitters and a sugar cube.
By Allrecipes

Artichoke Bruschetta

This is a great bruschetta recipe based on an artichoke dip. It's always a huge hit! Try adding spinach or tomatoes!
By ROXANNEBLESH

Brie Cheese Appetizer

A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them!) You can smile while you think of how easy they were to toss together! And the best part - I usually end up with leftover stuffing, which freezes beautifully until the next carry-in!
By Lisa Felton Nash

Cape Cod Cocktail Meatballs

These cocktail meatballs are perfect for a Christmas, New Year's Eve, or any party that you want to impress. They are the first appetizer to go, and everyone wants the recipe. The recipe originated in Cape Cod (cranberry country). Bon appetit!
By Robin Myshrall Ulery

Blood Orange Tart

This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

The Golden Bauble Cocktail

The Golden Bauble is the absolute pinnacle of class and sophistication at a dinner party. It's also the perfect candlelit bath accompaniment. Or so I'm told! I only have a shower at home, but let's be honest, that probably won't stop me form having one in it. What makes this cocktail so special is the wide-rimmed circular glass. It spreads out the rich golden color and gives a certain sparkling glow. This little dash of gold looks great on any table spread.
By Citrus and Cinnamon

Brown Sugar Smokies

Bacon-wrapped yummies! You can make these little smokies on skewers or toothpick them to secure.
By TINACLINKENBEARD
Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.

Blood Orange Mimosa

Great blood orange-pineapple mimosa for any lazy morning.
By Nikki

Why Do We Eat Black-Eyed Peas On New Year's?

Here’s what you need to know before January 1.
By Corey Williams

Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel

With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
By Magda

12 New Year's Cakes Worth Celebrating

These special occasion-worthy cakes will help you start off the New Year with a bang.
By Corey Williams

Baked Ham and Cheese Party Sandwiches

These small, delicious sandwiches are perfect for any party. They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these.
By LisaT

12 Quick and Easy Puff Pastry Appetizers

Check out these favorite savory bites you can make in just minutes with frozen puff pastry dough.
By Vanessa Greaves

Pine Cone Cheese Ball

Any cheese ball is a welcome addition to a holiday party spread, but when you bring one that looks like a pine cone, you're talking about a real showstopper.
By Chef John

Oliebollen (Dutch Doughnuts)

Ollie-bollen, or Oliebollen, are a Dutch pastry similar to a doughnut. It's typically a deep-fried pastry filled with raisins and dusted with powdered sugar. Some modern variations serve them topped with berry filling, but this is a traditional recipe. Oliebollen are a traditional treat on New Year's.
By FlourGirl

Red Wine Hot Chocolate

Chocolate and red wine are two things that go so well together. Combining them on a cold winter night and topping it off with a creamy froth and a sprinkle of grated chocolate will make you feel all warm and cozy inside.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Holiday Pomegranate Mignonette

This beautiful mignonette, paired with fresh raw oysters makes for a stunning appetizer at any holiday gathering.
By CJ

New Year's "Good Luck" Pasta Fazool

It's a scientific fact that eating pork, beans, or greens at the beginning of a new year brings you great luck-just imagine if we put all three of those things together in a single dish. This is so satisfying and delicious that even if it brought me bad luck, I'd still make it. Best served with some crusty, toasted bread.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Lancaster County Pork and Sauerkraut

Old fashioned pork and sauerkraut that is served here on New Year's Day for luck! Serve with mashed potatoes, and apple sauce for dipping the pork in.
By Kathie Boettger

7 Lucky Foods to Eat on New Year's Day

You might say you're not superstitious, but why tempt fate? Dig into these traditional lucky foods on New Year's Day to attract abundance and prosperity in the year ahead. 
By Vanessa Greaves

Basic Crepes

See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
By JENNYC819

Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders

These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Southern Fried Cabbage

This dish was always a favorite at Mammaw's house. Cabbage is fried with onion and bacon in this simple quick side dish. Terrific with cornbread.
By JNADX3

Potato Pancakes I

This is a traditional potato pancake recipe, and is a wonderful comfort food. Serve with applesauce and sour cream for a light dinner, or with roast chicken for a hearty winter meal. You can use more flour if the mixture seems too wet.
By FISHLOVE

Best Spinach Dip Ever

A flavorful spinach dip fills a tasty bread bowl. Perfect for entertaining!
By Allrecipes Member

Bananas Foster II

Bananas are cooked in a bubbling pan of dark brown sugar, butter, rum and cinnamon and served over ice cream with walnuts in this elegant, quick dessert.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Dessert Crepes

Essential crepe recipe. Sprinkle warm crepes with sugar and lemon, or serve with cream or ice cream and fruit.
By ANN57

Roasted Vegetables

A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member
Dirty Martini

A vodka martini is sullied with olives and brine from the olive jar. It can be served on the rocks, or strained into a chilled cocktail glass.
By SCOTT HOLLERN
