Mardi Gras Recipes

Find Mardi Gras King Cake and recipes for classic Cajun and Creole favorites like gumbo, jambalaya, hurricanes, and more!

Staff Picks

Mardi Gras King Cake

Rating: 4.53 stars
391
The King Cake is a New Orleans tradition that involves a pastry, a small plastic baby, and a party. The King Cake is baked with a small plastic baby hidden inside, the person who gets the slice with baby in it has to host the next party.
By Jo

Baked Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Gumbo doesn't have to be hard! Instead of slowly cooking and stirring a roux for what seems like forever, try this alternative baked method. It's not a shortcut per se, but cooking it in the oven will save you from having to stand over the stove for hours. Serve hot with a spoonful of white rice.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Beignets

Rating: 3.6 stars
20
These beignets take on a wholesome aspect as they're cooked in an air fryer. You will need a silicone egg-bite mold, available through retailers like Amazon®.
By thedailygourmet

Crab Stuffed Flounder

Rating: 4.5 stars
424
This is an easy recipe that my children have enjoyed. They're not big fish eaters either!
By DThomRN2

Real N'awlins Muffuletta

Rating: 4.74 stars
220
These gigantic sandwiches were invented a century ago at Sicilian Deli here in New Orleans. The spicy, tangy olive salad is what really sets this meat and cheese sandwich apart. A genuine muffuletta should be made on oven-fresh Italian bread topped with sesame seeds. Be sure and use the highest-quality ingredients available; it really makes a difference! Since you're going to all the trouble of making the olive salad, consider doubling the recipe so you'll have some extra waiting around for when you get another muffuletta craving -- it keeps for at least a month! Note: Use round bread loaves for real muffuletta.
By jenn

Andouille, Shrimp, and Chicken Jambalaya

Rating: 4.83 stars
23
A Cajun jambalaya that suits the whole family!
By Mandy Williams

Easy Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.34 stars
558
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
By Paula

Instant Pot® Jambalaya with Shrimp and Chicken

Rating: 4.89 stars
18
This easy jambalaya is made all in one pot--your Instant Pot®! Heat lovers can double the hot pepper sauce to give it an extra kick. Serve over white rice.
By fabeveryday

Crawfish Fettuccine II

Rating: 4.6 stars
20
This recipe is great for 'creamy pasta' lovers. Fettuccine noodles can easily be substituted with angel hair pasta.
By Jessica

Bananas Foster II

Rating: 4.8 stars
1110
On Father's Day we all tried this delicious dessert, which everyone loved. Bananas warmed in buttery rum sauce over vanilla ice cream.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Sazerac Cocktail

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
There's a lot to love about this classic whiskey and bitters beverage. The official drink of New Orleans, the Sazerac is every bit as aromatic and flavorful as most anything else from down on the bayou.
By Home Happy Hour

Firecracker Shrimp Roll with Crab Aioli

Rating: 4.89 stars
9
Inspired by a shrimp po'boy with crab mayo seen on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' I decided to do an extra spicy version and give it a 4th of July-friendly name. The result is an explosively flavored combination of hot, crunchy shrimp and cold crabby mayo. This was one of the best things I've had in a long time, and that's after eating it barely warm; for best results, though, be sure to enjoy this just as soon as it's safe to eat, in all its crunchy glory.
By Chef John
Mardi Gras Soup Recipes

Good New Orleans Creole Gumbo

Rating: 4.89 stars
1156

I am going to give you my gumbo recipe. I learned to cook from my mother and grandmother who were born and raised in New Orleans and really knew how to cook. Most of the time, you could not get them to write down their recipes because they used a 'pinch' of this and 'just enough of that' and 'two fingers of water,' and so on. This recipe is a combination of both of their recipes which I have added to over the years. Serve over hot cooked rice. The gumbo can be frozen or refrigerated and many people like it better the next day. Bon appetit!

More Mardi Gras Recipes

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Rating: 4.73 stars
2766
Cajun cooking is a combination of French and Southern cuisine. It is robust, country style cookery - and so is this dish! Laissez le bon temp roulez and bon appetit!
By Carol Spradling

Creole Seasoning Blend

Rating: 4.81 stars
493
This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Cajun Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Rating: 4.69 stars
621
This is a Cajun-style gumbo made with a seasoned roux, a classic from the bayous of south Louisiana. I revised the recipe after many, many trials. Serve it hot over cooked rice or with potato salad.
By Jodi Hanlon

Pralines

Rating: 4.46 stars
206
Had these in New Orleans and loved them, so I tried different combos and liked this best.
By MARKR

Hot Water Cornbread

Rating: 4.34 stars
184
This is a very old-fashioned recipe. The cornbread is shaped into little cakes and fried, rather than baked. They are served with maple syrup or honey.
By Karin Christian

Beignets

Rating: 4.65 stars
319
A traditional New Orleans-style recipe for their famous beignets! Grab a cafe au lait and you're set!
By ginampls

Authentic New Orleans Red Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.8 stars
172
Just like mom makes. I recommend cooking the day before you want to eat it. It is a time-consuming recipe and the taste gets even better after 24 hours in the refrigerator. For extra spice, add a splash of hot sauce.
By Matt

Texas Pralines

Rating: 4.41 stars
54
Chewy Texas pralines we make every year for Christmas! Delicious!
By Wendi661

Blackened Salmon Fillets

Rating: 4.65 stars
1161
Fire up succulent salmon with an exciting blend of Cajun-style spices!
By JEFF CALKINS

Chef John's Sausage & Shrimp Jambalaya

Rating: 4.69 stars
766
While true jambalaya is really more of a thicker rice stew than a soup, it's one of those dishes that more stock can be added to easily make it into a soup recipe. Serve garnished with green onion.
By Chef John

Chef John's Shrimp Etouffee

Rating: 4.83 stars
539
We're going to use this spicy and delicious New Orleans classic to demonstrate that it is possible to get good results from using waterlogged frozen shrimp, which unfortunately is sometimes the only option. To make them work we've got to use a few tricks. I prefer this with little chunks of browned chicken or pork, actually.
By Chef John

Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya

Rating: 4.46 stars
2947
This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
By Colleen Murtaugh
Roasted Okra

Rating: 4.71 stars
546
As a good Southern gardener, I find myself bringing in okra by the armload nearly every other day. Stewed okra is great, but for a little variety, we like to roast ours from time to time. This is so simple and easy and the okra tends to not be nearly as gummy or slimy when roasted. Chopped tomato makes a great addition when we have some handy.
By ncope

Fried Okra

Rating: 4.34 stars
403
A simple Southern classic! Okra is dredged in seasoned cornmeal, then fried until golden.
By Linda Martin

Creole Chitterlings (Chitlins)

Rating: 4.62 stars
47
There are some recipes that are called Southern however, the Creole and Cajun culture in itself cooks different than the rest of the south. I believe this simple recipe does the heritage justice.
By Walita J Powell

Blackened Seasoning Mix

Rating: 4.71 stars
169
Eight ingredients and you've just made your own salt-free Cajun seasoning mix at home.
By DJBPITT

Blackened Fish

Rating: 4.58 stars
275
This recipe calls for trout, but catfish or red snapper would be equally good. Be sure to have a well-ventilated kitchen!
By SUSANHOR

Tasty Collard Greens

Rating: 4.83 stars
445
A classic recipe for collard greens that uses smoked turkey to add some flavor. Greens are simmered in chicken stock, then spiced with a dash of red chile flakes.
By ANADRI

Faworki (Polish Chrusciki)

Rating: 3 stars
2
Traditional Polish crispy pastry twists made for Carnival time. They are deep-fried and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar. Light and delicious!
By jacekf

Turducken

Rating: 4.75 stars
28
This is a turkey stuffed with a duck, stuffed with a chicken stuffed with dressing. You will need toothpicks and kitchen string for this recipe.
By Stephanie

Deep-Fried Turkey

Rating: 4.81 stars
86
This is an awesome Cajun recipe. Deep-frying makes the turkey crispy on the outside and super juicy on the inside (even the white meat). It also leaves the heat outside! You can deep-fry the turkey in either peanut or vegetable oil, your choice. We use a 26 quart aluminum pot with a drain basket.
By Tim and Meredith

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Rating: 4.44 stars
27
What a feast! Invite the family and dig into this messy, yummy boil. Combining crawfish, sausage, corn, mushrooms, potatoes, and artichokes, this is a dish you'll crave over and over. Add other seafood or vegetables to your liking.
By IMANKAY
Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens

Rating: 4.69 stars
293
This is as Southern as you can get.
By SOUTHERNGIRL3
