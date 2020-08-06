4th of July Recipes

Bring the best burgers, potato salads, and desserts that say U-S-A! to your July 4th cookout.

Community Picks

Potato Salad

250
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
By MRANDAL

No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake

171
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
By Chef John

Red, White and Blue Deviled Eggs

3
These are a great Fourth of July appetizer! They're a bit fussy to make, but the colorful presentation is so fun, it's worth it. Spicy horseradish and smoked Spanish paprika give these deviled eggs a bit of a kick. This recipe scales easily; just be sure to go easy on the salt amount and season to your tastes.
By Gremolata

Awesome Pasta Salad

696
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
By Irlandes

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

21
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
By My Hot Southern Mess

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

469
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Instant Pot® Baked Beans

37
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
By France C

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

286
Loaded hot dog on a poppy seed bun made Chicago-style with no ketchup.
By elsaw

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3963
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
By aeposey

Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake

5
A summer holiday dump cake that is easy to make, delicious to eat, and there is only one pan to clean! Perfect for the 4th of July! Serve with whipped topping.
By sbennett05

Refreshing Watermelon Salad

123
Watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese combine for a light, cool, and refreshing summer salad.
By CHICA3578

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1262
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Allrecipes Member
Best Hamburger Ever
780

Juicy beef burgers perfect for summer grilling and packed with flavor.

More 4th of July Recipes

Firecracker Fried Chicken Drumsticks

245
I found this recipe a while back and had to try it. My husband and I fell in love with it. He has to have it at least twice a week. Sometimes I use boneless, skinless chicken breast in place of the drumsticks--the breasts take less cooking time. Enjoy!
By TISHA ANN

Red, White, and Blueberry Fruit Salad

60
This is an easy, refreshing fruit salad that's been in our family for years. We usually reserve it for patriotic days, but it can be enjoyed all year long.
By JoAnn Cambareri

Microwave Corn on the Cob

534
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

442
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

782
Chef John's baby back ribs are glazed with BBQ and baked until tender.
By Chef John

Best Turkey Burgers

2593
Easy, wholesome, and delicious, these turkey burgers are the best.
By Trudi Davidoff

Best Burger Sauce

126
A tangy sauce for burgers or fries that can be spicy or milder for kids.
By devilcook

Pico de Gallo

583
Just mix up this pico de gallo and let chill for an easy appetizer.
By Rachel Love

The Best Potato Salad

941
Really good potato salad that is best served cold.
By cheftini

Strawberry Pie

1277
Half of this pie's strawberries are arranged in a baked pastry shell, and the other half are crushed and cooked until thick and bubbly. This lovely glaze is then poured over the whole berries in the pastry shell. Chill this pie for several hours and serve it with mounds of whipped cream.
By OKBEE

Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing

262
Let this homemade pasta salad dressing elevate your pasta salad!
By BONNIES

Easy Guacamole

1041
A simple go-to guacamole recipe that makes you beg for more. Try it if you're learning how to make guac, or just need to whip up a batch for friends.
By Allrecipes Member

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

395
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

The Perfect Basic Burger

219
These 5-ingredient burgers are perfect for summer cookouts with family!
By Allrecipes Member

Sauteed Fiddleheads

51
I recently have discovered fiddlehead ferns. I could not find a recipe for them so, I made one up. These are so yummy that I can eat the whole dish in sitting! Great served with fish.
By A Korean

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

165
Ice cream sandwiches layered with hot fudge, caramel, and whipped topping.
By DAYMOMMY

Beer Brats

368
Beer brats simmered in beer with onions for extra flavor are finished on the grill.
By Zach

Cedar Planked Salmon

827
This is a dish my brother prepared for me in Seattle. It is by far the best salmon I've ever eaten. I like to serve it with an Asian-inspired rice and roasted asparagus.
By Wendy Freeman-More

Grandpa's Classic Coney Sauce

490
My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day. I make this on special occasions and it is always hit with friends and family. Enjoy.
By Sean S

Rainbow Pasta Salad II

168
This is a really quick and easy pasta salad. Great for picnics and BBQ's.
By JENNIEANNE

Simple Pasta Salad

167
An easy yet delicious pasta salad made with Italian dressing and veggies.
By Katzen

Dave's Low Country Boil

534
A one-pot feast of seafood, sausage, corn, and potatoes. Summery and fun!
By Lisa

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

3302
This tastes just like the cole slaw served at popular fried chicken or fish restaurants. It's excellent with burgers or on top of BBQ'd pork sandwiches, too!!!
By Sandi Gregory Johnson

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2803
Quick, no-bake, 7-layer taco dip that has all the classic Mexican flavors.
By SUE CASE
