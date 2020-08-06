4th of July Recipes

Potato Salad
Quick and easy potato salad recipe with a lot of old-fashioned potato salad flavor. This will become a go-to summer side dish recipe. Better if made the day before.
No-Bake Cheesecake Flag Cake
That you can make this lovely, sweet treat without turning on the oven is probably enough of a reason to give this serious consideration. Besides the taste and light mousse-like texture, I think your guests will enjoy the iconic stars and stripes design provided by the fresh blueberries and strawberries. USA! USA! USA!
Red, White and Blue Deviled Eggs
These are a great Fourth of July appetizer! They're a bit fussy to make, but the colorful presentation is so fun, it's worth it. Spicy horseradish and smoked Spanish paprika give these deviled eggs a bit of a kick. This recipe scales easily; just be sure to go easy on the salt amount and season to your tastes.
Awesome Pasta Salad
This is the best pasta salad I've ever eaten, and people request it frequently. It's a very easy, light-tasting side dish for a picnic or dinner.
Cherry Cheesecake Brownies
The delicious combination of chocolate and cherry cheesecake swirled up into a brownie that your family and friends will love, and they can be made gluten-free to boot! Serve them warm or cold and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
Instant Pot® Baked Beans
This recipe was passed down through my French Canadian family from my grandmother, to my mother and then to me many years ago. It traditionally takes hours to make, as we let the beans slow cook overnight in the oven on low heat. I decided to try and transform it into a much quicker Instant Pot® recipe with great success! With this method, you don't even have to presoak the beans. These are even better the next day, and they freeze well, too.
Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler
This peach cobbler recipe with fresh Southern peaches makes the perfect dessert.
Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake
A summer holiday dump cake that is easy to make, delicious to eat, and there is only one pan to clean! Perfect for the 4th of July! Serve with whipped topping.
Refreshing Watermelon Salad
Watermelon, cucumber, and feta cheese combine for a light, cool, and refreshing summer salad.