Hanukkah Recipes

Celebrate the Festival of Lights! Allrecipes has more than 320 trusted Hanukkah recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Chef John's Classic Potato Pancakes

55
The one and only way to not get perfectly crispy potato pancakes is to not squeeze them properly. More than half the procedure was dedicated to grating, soaking, draining, and squeezing the potatoes. If you don't thoroughly squeeze all the liquid from the potatoes, the pancakes just won't crisp up as well. Top with thinly sliced smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill.
By Chef John

Chanukah Cookies

30
Kids will love to bake and decorate these tender and delicious cookies.
By DelightfulDines

Potato Latkes

633
Crisp, savory potato latkes for Hanukkah made with grated onions and egg.
By Eileen Mintz

Sufganiyot

18
Doughnuts without holes! This is a traditional Jewish holiday recipe; sufganiyot are commonly served during the Hanukkah season.
By Mel Levy

Hanukkah Star Challah

6
When invited to a Hanukkah dinner, I thought of making something appropriate. Finally we decided on a Challah bread shaped as a 6-pointed Star of David.
By AMG

Raspberry and Apricot Rugelach

66
This raspberry rugelach is a yummy and extra fruity version of this traditional cookie.
By MARBALET

Most Amazing Challah

138
I made up my own challah recipe which is amazing! I have tried countless combinations to finally get it right and this is the best challah bread recipe I have made. It uses quick-rise yeast to save you a bunch of time.
By Palsar7

Hanukkah Foods from Around the World

These favorites are enjoyed for Hanukkah around the world.
By Hannah Klinger

Slow Cooker Cider Applesauce (No Sugar Added)

73
This spicy applesauce recipe requires no added sugar because the apples and spices are sweet enough on their own. The smell of the apples cooking with the spices makes the entire house smell like apple cider!
By Cookingfor9

Alane's Hanukkah Brisket

18
This brisket will literally fall apart in your mouth. The recipe was given to me by my Jewish friend. We made it for a work potluck and it was a hit.
By Marlene

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

1046
These soft, chewy sugar cookies have a delicious cream cheese flavor.
By Karin Christian

Halfway Healthy Hanukkah Cupcakes

Easy-to-make festive cupcakes for Hanukkah! Whole wheat flour and almond milk make them a little healthier than most.
By Hsr
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Hanukkah Chicken Recipes
Suitable for a company-worthy feast or a weeknight meal.
Ashkenazi Hanukkah Recipes
Put together a delicious Hanukkah menu with these traditional recipes.
Celebrate with a Hanukkah Brunch
Pumpkin Sufganiot with Cranberry Jelly
2
How to Make Crispy, Golden Latkes
A Traditional Menu for Hanukkah
Sarah's Homemade Applesauce
3229

Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.

More Hanukkah Recipes and Tips

12 Hanukkah Desserts to Try This Year

Make your Hanukkah sweeter with one of these delicious desserts.
By Corey Williams

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

11182
These are the best rolled sugar cookies – easy to cut out and perfect for decorating.
By J Saunders

Roast Chicken with Rosemary

840
When I was in Vicenza, Italy at an open market downtown, I smelled this scrumptious smell of roast chicken at this stand. So I bought one of their chickens and looked what they stuffed in the cavity to make it taste so good! I also do my turkeys like this too!
By LILQUIZ

Acorn Squash

1001
Bake acorn squash halves with butter and brown sugar for a delicious treat!
By Terry

Beignets

321
Make New Orleans' famous fritters at home! For breakfast and beyond.
By ginampls

Carrot Pineapple Cake

680
Moist carrot cake with pineapple, walnuts, coconut, and cream cheese icing.
By Linda

German Potato Pancakes

887
These savory pan-fried potato pancakes are fun to make and fun to eat!
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Easy Cabbage Rolls

1665
Cabbage rolls made in the slow cooker with a sweet and tangy tomato sauce.
By BJ

Easy Apple Strudel

153
Super simple apple dessert with puff pastry that looks and tastes amazing!
By JESSLUV

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

413
Mixed nuts coated in a spicy sugar syrup, then oven-roasted until crunchy.
By Chef John

Smoked Fish Dip

105
Serve this delicious fish dip with crackers, lemon wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Country Fried Squash

184
Squash slices are dipped in batter and fried until golden and delicious!
By Maryanne

Simply the Easiest Beef Brisket

445
Simply the best and easiest beef brisket there is. Great recipe to make the day before and reheat to serve.
By PMARRIE

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

888
You'll be glad you made this recipe for pumpkin muffins with a cream cheese filling and a streusel topping.
By Barb

Spaghetti Squash

2224
The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
By Maryellen

Challah Bread

823
Traditional Jewish egg bread made with yeast and sweetened with honey.
By Joan Callaway

Easy Baked Beef Brisket

70
This apple and onion smothered beef brisket is easy, delicious, and fast!
By Chef John

Prune and Olive Chicken

223
A taste of the Mediterranean in one delicious baked chicken dish. This is a classic Chicken Mirabella recipe.
By Teresa

Boiled Chicken

260
Tender boiled whole chicken with onion, celery, carrot, and peppercorn.
By Allrecipes Member
Jewish Chicken Soup

80
Grandma-approved, comforting, homemade chicken and matzoh ball soup.
By Layla

Applesauce

284
An easy, quick applesauce recipe. I have doubled it and canned it so we always have some on hand. My family loves it.
By JACKSWIFE

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

425
This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By A.S.G.

Kugel

136
This is a wonderful side dish generally made for Jewish holidays. Your guests cannot guess the ingredient used for the topping. Very rich!
By Ann

Brisket Marinade

19
My family has been using this brisket marinade recipe for about 15 years now. So easy, and absolutely to die for! Marinade is good for oven-baked or grilled brisket. You can find liquid smoke at the grocery store, near the bottled marinades.
By KRANEY
