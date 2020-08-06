Norwegian Recipes

Browse our collection of 30+ Norwegian recipes, and try your hand at krumkake, lefse, pannekaken, and more.

Staff Picks

Norwegian Christmas Cabbage

32
Norwegian Christmas Cabbage is essentially a kind of sweet and sour sauerkraut, spiced with caraway seeds.
By Finn Roed

Norwegian Lefse

73
I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.
By DEBBA7

Norwegian Butter Cookies

61
Excellent as either drop cookies or cookie press cookies. Try using lemon extract in place of the vanilla for a citrusy punch!
By Raymond

Potato Klubb (Norwegian Potato Dumplings)

27
This is a traditional Norwegian main dish. My grandmother always served it with fresh peas. As good as the potato klubb are the first day, they're even better the second day sliced and fried in butter until golden brown. We like to have them for breakfast with fried eggs.
By Vickie Spencer

Norwegian Krumkake

25
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
By SUCCESSB440

Original Kumla Recipe from Mom

15
Swedish-Norwegian potato dumplings. Serve with lots of butter and sour cream.
By Bud

Norwegian Potato Flatbread (Lefse)

8
This is my take on Norwegian flatbread. Without really knowing what I was doing, these came out delightfully tender, supple, almost fabric-like in texture, and tasting deliciously like something between a crepe and a potato pancake. They're traditionally served with butter and a sprinkle of sugar, but I also enjoy them with some smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill. My other favorite topping combo is butter and some kind of berry jam and sour cream.
By Chef John

Norwegian Potato Lefsa

37
Traditional Norwegian Potato Lefsa that's usually reserved for holiday meals. NOTE: It is important that dough balls stay cold till they are rolled out.
By Thomas

Scandinavian Sweetheart Waffles

22
Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.
By ScandoGirl

Norwegian Potato Klub

35
Norwegian Klub is a dish my mother made when we were growing up. I like to have it topped with bacon grease, and my wife likes them brushed with butter and sprinkled with sugar. Sliced and fried the next day these are a hearty breakfast meal. If you have a grinder, you may grind the potatoes instead of grating.
By THOMAS ELLEFSON

Bjarne's Norwegian Meatballs

Both of my parents are Norwegian. Growing up, my mom used to make these meatballs. Later in life, my dad took over the meal prep, and he became a great cook. My mom did a good job, but my dad perfected the recipe. I think of him every time I make them now.
By Debbie22

Farikal

18
This is a popular meat dish from Southern Norway. Lamb and cabbage are layered and stewed with peppercorns. Serve with boiled potatoes that have been sprinkled with parsley.
By KATHYANN9
Inspiration and Ideas

Norwegian Pancakes - Pannekaken
226
"My Norwegian grandmother made this for us as a treat, and it continues to be a favorite Serve rolled like a crepe with syrup or jam." – in da wings
Norwegian Butter Sauce (Sandefjordsmor)
21
"This amazingly and simple butter sauce in wonderful on all types of fish, but also works beautifully on shrimp and lobster." – Chef John
Torsk
372
Kransekake (Norwegian Almond Ring Cake)
Lefse II
13

My grandmother used to serve this with cheese as a pre-dinner snack while we waited for the turkey. She used a heavy cast iron griddle, lightly floured. I use a 1 1/2 inch wood dowel to roll out nice and thin.

