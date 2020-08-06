Norwegian Recipes

I was raised on Lefse as a special treat for the holidays. We still make it every holiday season, and this is the best recipe ever. We eat ours with butter and sugar. Note: you will need a potato ricer to prepare this recipe.
This is a traditional Norwegian main dish. My grandmother always served it with fresh peas. As good as the potato klubb are the first day, they're even better the second day sliced and fried in butter until golden brown. We like to have them for breakfast with fried eggs.
If you like a mildly flavorful and crispy wafer-like cookie, this is it! Other flavorings can be added in addition to or instead of vanilla. You can even use this recipe to make your own ice cream cones. Easy and quick! Pipe them with whipped cream or dip in melted chocolate.
This is my take on Norwegian flatbread. Without really knowing what I was doing, these came out delightfully tender, supple, almost fabric-like in texture, and tasting deliciously like something between a crepe and a potato pancake. They're traditionally served with butter and a sprinkle of sugar, but I also enjoy them with some smoked salmon, sour cream, and fresh dill. My other favorite topping combo is butter and some kind of berry jam and sour cream.
Heart-shaped waffles are a traditional treat throughout Scandinavia, made crisp in Sweden and soft-textured in Norway. Topped with jam or berries and whipped cream, or wafer-thin slices of gjeitost (Norwegian brown goat cheese), they're a favorite with coffee or as a snack. This recipe is my adaptation of Norwegian-style waffles served by my friends Megan and Sverre in Trondheim, Norway.
Norwegian Klub is a dish my mother made when we were growing up. I like to have it topped with bacon grease, and my wife likes them brushed with butter and sprinkled with sugar. Sliced and fried the next day these are a hearty breakfast meal. If you have a grinder, you may grind the potatoes instead of grating.
Both of my parents are Norwegian. Growing up, my mom used to make these meatballs. Later in life, my dad took over the meal prep, and he became a great cook. My mom did a good job, but my dad perfected the recipe. I think of him every time I make them now.
My grandmother used to serve this with cheese as a pre-dinner snack while we waited for the turkey. She used a heavy cast iron griddle, lightly floured. I use a 1 1/2 inch wood dowel to roll out nice and thin.
My Norwegian grandmother made this for us as a treat, and it continues to be a favorite my mother makes for my kids. Very easy and versatile. Serve rolled like a crepe with syrup or jam. Can also be a dessert stuffed with a sweetened cream cheese and lingon berry mixture.
This is in response to Carol's request for what she called 'Futimonbuckles' but in Norwegian - Fattigmann Bakkels would sound the way she spelled it. This is a very old recipe that dates back over a 100 years and actually means 'Poor Man's Cakes'.
This recipe is from the Norwegian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Cookies and recipes were handed out at a cultural event that my family attended a few years ago. All Norwegian homes must serve at least 7 kinds of cookies at Christmas. This recipe is different from other pepperkaker recipes on this web site because it calls for cream and does not use eggs. So it's great for any who can't eat eggs. Enjoy!
Velkommen! My take on traditional Norwegian kålruletter. My girlfriend likes the way I make them. I use a little less potato starch and throw some caraway seeds and rice in the filling, leaving a more meaty texture and a bit more flavor, in my opinion. Serve with brunsaus (brown gravy), rice, and boiled potatoes. Agurksalat (cucumber salad) is a great accompaniment to this dish.
This recipe has been passed down in my family and has its roots in Norway. My grandma would always make this pie for Thanksgiving, and now my dad has taken over that role. Based on the ingredients, it is an interesting pie but the flavor is both unique and delicious. Enjoy!