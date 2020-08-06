Halloween Recipes

This is a fun, inexpensive, creepy Halloween entree that will gross out and impress your dinner guests. It is mini meatloaves baked in tomato sauce that are shaped like rats with cheese in the middle. When you cut it open, gooey cheese will come oozing out. Garnished with a spaghetti noodle tail and carrot ears, these pests are sure to be a devilishly delectable dinner.
These are absolutely adorable, pretty easy to make, and the perfect treat to bring to a Halloween party. I brought them to my 2-year-old's school party and they LOVED them, and so did the moms! Use organic apples if possible.
A cute and simple little Halloween treat that everyone will love. The amount this recipe makes depends on how many cookies and chocolate kisses you have. It just depends on how many you want. The last time I made these, I ended up making about 140 or so.
I made these broken glass cupcakes for my nephew's birthday. They turned out so creepy that I thought I would share them here for Halloween. I tried out a few different methods for sugar glass and included the method which produced the clearest glass for me.
While I know no one is ever actually scared by spooky Halloween treats, I do know for a fact that many people are terrified to work with meringue. Hopefully these bones and ghosts will help chase those demons away.
This is a traditional Christmas cookie recipe that we have had in our family for years. All I did was change the shape to make them look like fingers for our annual Halloween party. The cookies make a great conversation piece. My guests loved them!
Just drop a Peeps® marshmallow ghost into your favorite hot chocolate! I must say, I was taken by surprise at just how good that little ghost tasted after floating in the hot chocolate! It's a great way to warm up after a night of trick or treating! A must have for a Halloween party!
What's better than gooey warm rat guts on Halloween? A quick and easy meatloaf that the youngsters can eat on the run! I've included a basic recipe, but feel free to use your family's favorite. Use pearl onions in place of the olives for a different look. The layer of crushed French-fried onions will resemble burnt fur! When you slice it, the 'guts' should ooze out and make quite an impression.