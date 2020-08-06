Halloween Recipes

Allrecipes has over 590 Halloween recipes and food ideas including cookies, cupcakes and cocktails. Find cute or creepy goodies to feed your Halloween fun.

Community Picks

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

844
Try this easy recipe for perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds with only 3 ingredients.
By Rosemary

Cake Balls

2255
They're almost too cute to eat!
By Allison

Peanut Butter Spider Cookies

35
This is a fun Halloween treat that is easy enough for kids to help create. I modified an idea I found on Pinterest to be less expensive and easier to put together.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Halloween Bloody Baked Rats

120
This is a fun, inexpensive, creepy Halloween entree that will gross out and impress your dinner guests. It is mini meatloaves baked in tomato sauce that are shaped like rats with cheese in the middle. When you cut it open, gooey cheese will come oozing out. Garnished with a spaghetti noodle tail and carrot ears, these pests are sure to be a devilishly delectable dinner.
By ANGELA O

Witches' Brew

119
A fun Halloween attention-getter. Great for parties. A fake hand is frozen in a disposable glove and then slipped into the punch bowl!
By MOMMYGABS

Halloween Fruit Apple Teeth Treats

29
These are absolutely adorable, pretty easy to make, and the perfect treat to bring to a Halloween party. I brought them to my 2-year-old's school party and they LOVED them, and so did the moms! Use organic apples if possible.
By Jen

Witches' Hats

48
A cute and simple little Halloween treat that everyone will love. The amount this recipe makes depends on how many cookies and chocolate kisses you have. It just depends on how many you want. The last time I made these, I ended up making about 140 or so.

Bloody Broken Glass Cupcakes

96
I made these broken glass cupcakes for my nephew's birthday. They turned out so creepy that I thought I would share them here for Halloween. I tried out a few different methods for sugar glass and included the method which produced the clearest glass for me.
By Jai

Caramel Apples

268
Crunchy apples on sticks, bathed in gooey caramel. A Halloween delight!
By Suzie

Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Pancakes

65
Delicious for breakfast, or for Halloween dinner!
By SweetBasil

Meringue Bones and Ghosts

25
While I know no one is ever actually scared by spooky Halloween treats, I do know for a fact that many people are terrified to work with meringue. Hopefully these bones and ghosts will help chase those demons away.
By Chef John

Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

572
This is a very moist and light carrot muffin. It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off.
By BAKERAMA
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

These 18 Recipes Are A Total Scream
These scary-good recipes will haunt your dreams of dinner!
Halloween Cupcake Recipes
Get recipes and decorating ideas for hand-held bites of boo.
View All
Chef John's Best Halloween Recipes
Flayed Man Cheese Ball
101
15 Easy Halloween Appetizers That Always Wow
How To Make a Spiderweb Pumpkin Cheesecake
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
11181

These are the best rolled sugar cookies – easy to cut out and perfect for decorating.

More Halloween Recipes

Chef John's Face Pie

10
No actual faces were used in the making of this pie.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III

1830
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
By Jennifer

Zombie Eyes (Halloween Meatballs)

2
These are a must for your Halloween party! Not only are they fun, these meatballs are super-moist and flavorful. Use disposable forks for easy clean up.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Chocolate Chip Cheese Ball

1406
A sweet switch from the usual cheese ball. Serve with graham crackers or chocolate wafers.
By Kim

Halloween Candy Corn Jell-O® Shots

22
The seasonal treat that inspires strong feelings - love 'em or hate 'em - in a boozy shot form. This version goes for a triple shot, so shoot responsibly. Serve with candy corn on the side. Cheers!
By Leslie Kelly

Royal Icing I

298
This icing dries firm, so you can package your Halloween masterpieces.
By Diane

Marshmallow Treats

1016
Hint: tint the marshmallow mixture before adding the Rice Krispies.
By ShanaLee

Monster Bites

6
A simple and yummy Halloween treat made with apples and peanut butter.
By Cheryl

Simple 'N' Delicious Chocolate Cake

231
"My go-to for a dozen reliably perfect cupcakes every time." – naples34102
By J. Miller

Homemade Sloppy Joes

671
"On Pumpkin Sandwich Rolls...great Halloween-themed dinner!" – Gremolata

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

11255
"Made these for Halloween. [My son] loved them so much that we made more for our friends' kids as well." – Becky Kiefert
By J Saunders

Slime Punch

11
A sweet, fizzy green punch made with lime sherbet.
By ejamiem

Hot Dog Mummies

30
Turn hot dogs and crescent roll dough into a fun, family-pleasing Halloween dinner!
By DessertQueen123

Rick's Special Buttercream Frosting

746
"The spiders are prunes with licorice legs!" – Marianne
By Rick Mazzuca

Spooky Witches' Fingers

855
This is a traditional Christmas cookie recipe that we have had in our family for years. All I did was change the shape to make them look like fingers for our annual Halloween party. The cookies make a great conversation piece. My guests loved them!
By Sandra

Halloween Zombie Meatloaf

36
This is something I threw together for our family's special Halloween night. The boys absolutely loved it! I think this will be an annual tradition from now on in our household!
By Lori S.

Spider Deviled Eggs for Halloween

4
Looking for some easy Halloween ideas for a potluck or your Halloween party? Everyone loves deviled eggs and they are easily turned into creepy spider deviled eggs.

Candy Corn Cupcakes

16
A cute way of making cupcakes so that they will have the colored layers of candy corn. Fun for Halloween!
By AM1408

A Spiritful Hot Chocolate

1
Just drop a Peeps® marshmallow ghost into your favorite hot chocolate! I must say, I was taken by surprise at just how good that little ghost tasted after floating in the hot chocolate! It's a great way to warm up after a night of trick or treating! A must have for a Halloween party!
By SHORECOOK

Halloween Popcorn Pumpkins

97
Popcorn balls are colored orange and made to look like pumpkins. These are a fun Halloween treat for kid and adult parties. Very versatile!
By ALETA1314

Pumpkin Truffles

10
Delicious fall/holiday treat. Very strong coffee can be substituted for the coffee liqueur.
By Liza

Easy White Chocolate Oreo® Truffles

11
Dye white chocolate candy coating Halloween colors, or use dark chocolate to make these bats.
By Lisa Altmiller

Witches' Hats

50
A cute and simple little Halloween treat that everyone will love. The amount this recipe makes depends on how many cookies and chocolate kisses you have. It just depends on how many you want. The last time I made these, I ended up making about 140 or so.
By jazzchick

Ratloaf (Halloween Meatloaf)

7
What's better than gooey warm rat guts on Halloween? A quick and easy meatloaf that the youngsters can eat on the run! I've included a basic recipe, but feel free to use your family's favorite. Use pearl onions in place of the olives for a different look. The layer of crushed French-fried onions will resemble burnt fur! When you slice it, the 'guts' should ooze out and make quite an impression.
By Deborah McCarthy

Chocolate "I Scream" Cookie Sandwiches

Chef John uses white and dark chocolate to create spooky Halloween ghosts on chocolate chip cookies sandwiched together with vanilla ice cream in this easy recipe.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com