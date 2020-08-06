Greek Dessert Recipes

Looking for Greek dessert recipes? Allrecipes has more than 40 trusted Greek dessert recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Easy Baklava

323
This is simple and easy. Serve it in cupcake papers. It freezes well, too.
By ARVILLALAR

Greek Butter Cookies

203
When I was little I used to live next to a Greek family, who would make these cookies year round, and give tins of them to neighbors around Christmas.
By GODGIFU

Greek Honey Cake

130
Very moist cake, often found at Greek food festivals.
By Jan O'Leary Merzlak

Finikia

13
Delicious Greek pastries...probably one of my favorites because of the orange and cinnamon combination. Worth the time they take!
By DIANALYNN

Loukoumades

35
Fried Greek honey puffs.
By JOANNA

Honey Pie from Sifnos

19
This is an Aegean cheesecake prepared with honey and unsalted mizithra or ricotta cheese. These cakes are usually prepared during the Easter festivities in the Cycladic islands, especially in Sifnos and Ios.
By Alexandra S
Inspiration and Ideas

Baklava
32
"One word: AMAZING! I had never made baklava before, and it was simple and delicious. I have made this recipe for a few years now." – cookinmomma
Chef John's Baklava
24
See how to make this crispy pistachio- and walnut-filled dessert.
Galaktoboureko
77
Greek Lemon Cake
213
How to Make Smart Cookie's Pistachio-Walnut Baklava

More Greek Dessert Recipes

Rizogalo (Greek Rice Pudding)

8
Greek rice pudding is simple, comforting, and delicious. Some people in Greece make it with eggs, but my aunt prefers without. Best enjoyed cold - if you can wait that long!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Portokalopita (Greek Orange Phyllo Cake)

6
Portokalopita is a deliciously different cake, and a must-try for anyone who is afraid of phyllo. Why? Because here the phyllo is shredded to bits—the messier the better! The gorgeous orange and cinnamon syrup ensures this cake stays beautifully moist.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Vaselopita - Greek New Years Cake

68
Traditional Greek New Years Day bread. Served as a coffee cake for breakfast. Also the person who receives the quarter inside gets good luck for 1 year!
By Paul Menikos

Greek Egg Biscuits

17
A delicate, braided cookie perfect with coffee or tea.
By Nico

Lemonopita (Greek Lemon Phyllo Cake)

2
This Greek dessert is made with Greek yogurt, lemon juice and zest, and lots of shredded phyllo pastry. The texture is unique, and you won't believe how easy it is to make.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Yia Yia's Baklava

10
This recipe was passed from my Yia Yia to her daughter-in-law (my mother) to me. People love this as a Christmas gift. It has gained a big reputation among our friends. One time, my mother donated a small tin of baklava to a church charity auction. It was very competitive, but the price was driven up to $40!
By Jacolyn

Kourabiedes I

9
Buttery Greek crescent shaped cookie.
By Ceil Wallace

Traditional Galaktoboureko

8
Great Greek dessert. Lemony semolina custard in a phyllo crust with lemon syrup. The Greek traditional way of making it. I hope you will enjoy it as much we Greeks do!
By NIKOLETTA

Melomakarona Cookies

Greek spice cookies.
By Chanelle Carl

Milopita (Greek Apple Upside-Down Cake)

3
I use Granny Smith apples in this milopita recipe, but if you have a favorite apple you prefer for baking, use it.
By Rose

Grecian Baklava

22
This is a great baklava recipe I've developed after eating many different types and styles of baklava. It's certainly worth the time it takes and makes a great breakfast or dessert.
By schwintosky

Pistachio Hazelnut Baklava

11
Making Baklava is a long process, but you will find the results of your labors rich and rewarding with this wonderful recipe.
By J William Poulson

Baklava-Style Cheesecake Bars

When I think of baklava, I think of flaky, crispy pastry and sticky honey-lemon syrup with crunchy nuts. These cheesecake bars hit all those notes and more! The added tang of the cream cheese layer only works to enhance the bright tang from the lemon in the honey syrup. Keep these refrigerated for up to 3 days.
By thymeforpineapple

Kourambiathes (Greek Cookies)

11
A traditional Greek shortbread cookie. Adds a good flavor to any holiday!
By Becky Marti
