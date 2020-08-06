Greek Dessert Recipes

This is an Aegean cheesecake prepared with honey and unsalted mizithra or ricotta cheese. These cakes are usually prepared during the Easter festivities in the Cycladic islands, especially in Sifnos and Ios.
I tend to enjoy a generous ratio between nuts and pastry, as that makes me feel a little bit better about the copious amounts of sugar in this, but above and beyond that, I think this approach produces the best texture. You can use as many layers of filo as you want, but be careful, since too many may not cook through, and the only way to mess this up is to undercook the dough. The top and bottom layers need to dry out, and thoroughly crisp up, otherwise, once the syrup gets ladled over, you'll have a soggy mess.
This is a recipe that my mom got from a coworker and would make regularly when I was young. Galaktoboureko is a traditional Greek dessert made with a custard in a crispy phyllo pastry shell. After all these years it is still a family favorite. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we do.
Portokalopita is a deliciously different cake, and a must-try for anyone who is afraid of phyllo. Why? Because here the phyllo is shredded to bits—the messier the better! The gorgeous orange and cinnamon syrup ensures this cake stays beautifully moist.
This recipe was passed from my Yia Yia to her daughter-in-law (my mother) to me. People love this as a Christmas gift. It has gained a big reputation among our friends. One time, my mother donated a small tin of baklava to a church charity auction. It was very competitive, but the price was driven up to $40!
When I think of baklava, I think of flaky, crispy pastry and sticky honey-lemon syrup with crunchy nuts. These cheesecake bars hit all those notes and more! The added tang of the cream cheese layer only works to enhance the bright tang from the lemon in the honey syrup. Keep these refrigerated for up to 3 days.