Greek Salad Recipes

There are different ways to make eggplant salad, a very common summer salad in my country. This is a version called 'agioritiki' named from mount Athos (Agion Oros). It's refreshing with smoky flavor and can stay refrigerated up to three days. Serve it as a salad or on top of whole-wheat bread slices.
In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.
I had this in a restaurant once and it was so good I had to go home and recreate it. I have it with spinach stuffed in a pita or sandwich. I've cut back on the dressing to keep the calorie count low but adding more is yummy!
A cold orzo feta tomato salad with orzo, green olives, feta cheese, parsley, dill, tomato, olive oil, and lemon juice. If you don't have fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried. As a personal chef, I can let you know that my clients love this dish.
How do you make our Big Fat Greek Salad bigger and fatter? By adding garlic, lemon, and herb chicken and some crispy, crunchy, pan dripping-soaked potatoes. And yes, we could've called this Greek Chicken and Potato Salad, but it's come to my attention that these days, people really enjoy eating things called "bowls."
Penne pasta has great company in this robust salad that is hearty enough to serve as an entree. Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, sweet onion and black olives are tossed with the pasta and an herbed oil and lemon juice dressing.
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
The ideal outdoor meal: this colorful main-course pasta salad chock-full of protein, vegetables and bold flavorings. For fresh flavor and peak texture, toss the salad right before serving. Pack the dressing in a jar and the salad ingredients in a gallon-sized zipper bag. When ready to serve, drizzle on the dressing, close the bag and squeeze it all over until the dressing completely coats the salad. Pour into a serving bowl.
This cold green bean salad is made with feta cheese and tomatoes and is one of my favorite salads for a picnic or a barbeque. I make this amount for 2 or 3 people, but you can easily double or quadruple the recipe.
This is a great alternative to a cold pasta salad as farro doesn't get soggy and holds up to the dressing very well. Farro is an ancient Mediterranean grain, so I wanted to merge it with a Greek-style salad that's perfect for summertime. This is great served with grilled lamb or chicken. Add black olives or fresh herbs to your liking!
I made up this salad one day when I bought a watermelon on special and didn't know what to do with it. It sounds unusual but it really works... It's great as a fresh starter or as an accompaniment to grilled fish or even a hot spicy curry to act as a cooler.
Simplicity at its best, this cabbage salad is a mainstay in Greek homes, especially in winter. The crunchy shredded cabbage takes center stage and I prefer to mix in some carrot, too, though this is optional.
Beat the summer heat with this Greek special. Makes a large batch and is good for parties, picnic or keep it all to yourself. Will stay in the fridge for 4 days or so. This is real nice for summer get-togethers and parties and you can make it well in advance.
This is a common and colorful side dish for our summer cookouts. It's such a hit that I get complaints if I don't make it. Even the youngsters love this mix of fresh vegetable and light dressing! Regular black olives can be substituted for the Greek olives if you don't care for their flavor.