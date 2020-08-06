Greek Salad Recipes

Browse Greek salad recipes and Greek salad dressing recipes from the familiar to the unusual.

Community Picks

Absolutely Fabulous Greek/House Dressing

2078
A secret recipe that is full of zesty flavor and has everyone wanting more.
By DANIELLE M

Melitzanosalata Agioritiki (Athenian Eggplant Salad)

17
There are different ways to make eggplant salad, a very common summer salad in my country. This is a version called 'agioritiki' named from mount Athos (Agion Oros). It's refreshing with smoky flavor and can stay refrigerated up to three days. Serve it as a salad or on top of whole-wheat bread slices.
By constantina

Good for You Greek Salad

674
A yummy and low-fat Greek salad recipe. You can use two green onions instead of the small red onion, if you wish.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Pasta Salad I

1049
This is a great make-ahead pasta salad!
By Behr

Greek Cucumber Salad

9
A yummy Greek salad that is easy and tasty!
By apak

Light and Easy Greek Potato Salad

72
Light, easy, hard to mess up, easily multiplied.
By UAReba

Greek Orzo Salad

645
A delicious, colorful salad, with artichoke hearts and feta. I receive a lot of requests for this one.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Salad IV

34
This is a traditional Greek salad with green pepper, tomato, cucumber, red onion and feta cheese. If you have like kalamata olives, add them for extra color and flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Garbanzo Bean Salad

559
This is a delightful salad that doesn't skimp on taste.
By Kim Fusich

Maroulosalata (Greek Romaine Salad)

5
In Greece, maroulosalata is one of the most common salads. The simple ingredient list shouldn't fool you--it's such a light, crunchy, refreshing salad that is full of flavor. I particularly love it alongside roast or grilled meats. The key to authenticity is to almost shred the romaine lettuce (marouli), rather than tear it into large pieces as we normally do in the States.

Greek Salad, The Best!

78
This salad has remained a favorite in our house for many years. I make it often for special occasions and receive rave reviews all around; you will too when you serve this wonderful Greek salad!
By Carol Amos

Greek-Style Tuna Salad

23
I had this in a restaurant once and it was so good I had to go home and recreate it. I have it with spinach stuffed in a pita or sandwich. I've cut back on the dressing to keep the calorie count low but adding more is yummy!
By Jen M
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Traditional Greek Salads Beyond the Familiar
When traveling in Greece, I was struck by the wonderful complexity of the salad culture. At every meal, there were terrific salads, and none of them were the 'Greek Salad' I was familiar with.
Greek Horiatiki Salad
20
"I lived in Greece for 2 years and YES!! this is the real thing!!" -- Jr Rencher
Greek Salad III
147
Mediterranean Chicken and Orzo Salad In Red Pepper Cups
48
Quick Greek Pasta Salad with Steak
131
Greek Zoodle Salad
134
Greek Pasta Salad
389

Great summer pasta salad.

More Greek Salad Recipes

Orzo and Tomato Salad with Feta Cheese

269
A cold orzo feta tomato salad with orzo, green olives, feta cheese, parsley, dill, tomato, olive oil, and lemon juice. If you don't have fresh herbs, use 1 teaspoon dried. As a personal chef, I can let you know that my clients love this dish.
By COZYCUISINE

Greek Salad, The Best!

77
This salad has remained a favorite in our house for many years. I make it often for special occasions and receive rave reviews all around; you will too when you serve this wonderful Greek salad!

Mediterranean Potato Salad

90
This is a nice change from a traditional potato salad. It's very light and goes over great at potlucks!
By hockeymom

Greek Chicken and Potato Bowl

19
How do you make our Big Fat Greek Salad bigger and fatter? By adding garlic, lemon, and herb chicken and some crispy, crunchy, pan dripping-soaked potatoes. And yes, we could've called this Greek Chicken and Potato Salad, but it's come to my attention that these days, people really enjoy eating things called "bowls."
By Chef John

Greek Horiatiki Salad

20
This is the classic Greek salad and the one and only recipe you'll ever need.

Greek Rice Salad

58
Delicious. The avocado makes the dressing a little creamy, though feel free to leave it out if you wish. Best made the same day you are going to serve it.
By Audrey Noland

Vegetarian Greek Pasta Salad

89
Penne pasta has great company in this robust salad that is hearty enough to serve as an entree. Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, sweet onion and black olives are tossed with the pasta and an herbed oil and lemon juice dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Ali's Greek Tortellini Salad

276
This salad is going to be in the Allrecipes Hall of Fame one day! My friend Ali made this refreshing summer salad for me, which is even better a few days later. Tortellini, a great vinaigrette, baby spinach, and feta. If you like balsamic vinegar, it's a must to add into the vinaigrette. Bon appetit!
By Jamie Hensley

Greek Quinoa Salad

12
This take on a Greek salad gives quinoa a new burst of flavor and is packed with protein! Serve at room temperature or chilled.
By Julie

Greek Pasta Salad with Shrimp, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Peppers, and Feta

161
The ideal outdoor meal: this colorful main-course pasta salad chock-full of protein, vegetables and bold flavorings. For fresh flavor and peak texture, toss the salad right before serving. Pack the dressing in a jar and the salad ingredients in a gallon-sized zipper bag. When ready to serve, drizzle on the dressing, close the bag and squeeze it all over until the dressing completely coats the salad. Pour into a serving bowl.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Green Bean Salad with Feta and Tomatoes

12
This cold green bean salad is made with feta cheese and tomatoes and is one of my favorite salads for a picnic or a barbeque. I make this amount for 2 or 3 people, but you can easily double or quadruple the recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Farro Salad

12
This is a great alternative to a cold pasta salad as farro doesn't get soggy and holds up to the dressing very well. Farro is an ancient Mediterranean grain, so I wanted to merge it with a Greek-style salad that's perfect for summertime. This is great served with grilled lamb or chicken. Add black olives or fresh herbs to your liking!
By WestCoastMom

Standard Greek Salad

25
Salads in Greece don't actually have any lettuce in them, and neither does this salad. It also doesn't have any oil. It's very easy to make, and it's perfect for barbeques, potlucks, and picnics.
By MIKEGINNY

Watermelon and Feta Salad

2
I made up this salad one day when I bought a watermelon on special and didn't know what to do with it. It sounds unusual but it really works... It's great as a fresh starter or as an accompaniment to grilled fish or even a hot spicy curry to act as a cooler.
By Lee Jackson

Lahanosalata (Greek Cabbage Salad)

3
Simplicity at its best, this cabbage salad is a mainstay in Greek homes, especially in winter. The crunchy shredded cabbage takes center stage and I prefer to mix in some carrot, too, though this is optional.

Orzo with Feta, Cucumber and Tomato

7
Beat the summer heat with this Greek special. Makes a large batch and is good for parties, picnic or keep it all to yourself. Will stay in the fridge for 4 days or so. This is real nice for summer get-togethers and parties and you can make it well in advance.
By Michaelc

Minty Orzo Lentil and Feta Salad

84
This is a wonderful summer salad. I have been asked to make it for every party I am invited to!
By KAGRECO

Sylvia's Easy Greek Salad

35
This is a quick and easy salad to prepare and it's a healthy meal when served with chicken or fruit.
By SKEHLER

Tuna Souvlaki Pasta Salad

5
A non-traditional dinner-style pasta salad for those favoring a vinaigrette dressing. Keep some minty gum handy for afterwards!
By JARRIE

Greek Tomato Salad

5
This is a common and colorful side dish for our summer cookouts. It's such a hit that I get complaints if I don't make it. Even the youngsters love this mix of fresh vegetable and light dressing! Regular black olives can be substituted for the Greek olives if you don't care for their flavor.
By Laurie Gee

Cold Greek Tortellini Salad

1
Cold Greek tortellini salad with peppers and cucumbers.
By Cindy Wilkinson Abel

Greek Quinoa

52
Great to bring as a side dish to a BBQ or as lunch for the week. Easy to make in advance.
By Lindsay

Greek-Inspired Potato Salad

2
My favorite potato salad recipe. Feta and sun-dried tomatoes set it apart.
By Brian Genest

Greek Chicken Salad

48
A Mediterranean classic. Serve, smile and say 'It's all Greek to me!.'
By Allrecipes Member
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com