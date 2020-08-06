Greek Side Dish Recipes

If you love Greek flavors, these Greek side dish recipes are for you. Try lemon potatoes, gigante beans, Greek green beans with feta, and dolmas with recipes from home cooks like you.

Greek Style Potatoes

637
Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.
By Cathie

Spinach and Rice (Spanakorizo)

292
This is a Greek side dish that our family loves. Add a little Feta cheese and fresh lemon after it's cooked and you have heaven.
By Kathy Bezemes Walstrom

Gigantes (Greek Lima Beans)

82
This is a family recipe. In Greek, it's called 'Gigantes' which translates as 'Giants.' Try to find the largest dried lima beans possible. My aunt adds small canned sausages, but I prefer this meatless. Serve with feta cheese and a crusty bread. You can also substitute 2 teaspoons parsley for the dill if you prefer.
By stamarex

Burnt Butter Rice

83
Awesome rice cooked in chicken broth, then topped with burnt butter! A family favorite that my Greek grandpa used to make! My dad loves it with plain yogurt on top, and my mother, with buttery tomato sauce. Great with everything!
By VenturaMama77

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

233
This recipe delivers lemon-flavored roasted potatoes to your table, making a great side dish for Greek dishes such as souvlaki.
By koko

Yia Yia's Tzatziki Sauce

144
Straight from Greece! This recipe has been in my family for years - my Auntie showed me how to make it this Greek Easter - great with raw red peppers and pita chips.
By JessNeo

Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

70
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
By MADDIE
Greek Spinach Rice (Spanakorizo)

Chef John's spinach rice is flavored with tons of fresh herbs and feta cheese.

Dolmas (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

33
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
By WhirledPeas

Greek Green Beans

179
A nice mix of green beans, onion, and tomatoes simmered until soft and delicious! Just like Yia Yia used to make!
By COLEE576

Herbed Greek Roasted Potatoes with Feta Cheese

234
These potatoes have a nice Mediterranean flair to them, with the lemon, garlic, and herbs. These are so delicious out of the oven topped with plenty of feta cheese.
By Cat Lady Cyndi

My Mom's Greek Lemon Rice

13
This was the Greek lemon rice that I grew up on. It's simple and flavorful. I hope you all enjoy it.
By BlutoNYC
Greek Lemon Potatoes
3
Greek lemon potatoes are the ultimate side dish. Potatoes are slow-roasted with lemon, oregano, and olive oil until they melt in your mouth. Authentic Greek lemon potatoes like these don't use any chicken broth or similar. They're as simple as they are delicious!
Arakas Latheros (Greek Peas with Tomato and Dill)
12
Peas are normally considered a side dish, but in Greece it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy, it will most certainly become a favorite. Serve with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
Greek Garlic-Lemon Potatoes
100
My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans
14

I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.

