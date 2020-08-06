Greek Side Dish Recipes

My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans

Rating: 4.5 stars 14

I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.