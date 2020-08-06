Greek Side Dish Recipes

Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.
This is a family recipe. In Greek, it's called 'Gigantes' which translates as 'Giants.' Try to find the largest dried lima beans possible. My aunt adds small canned sausages, but I prefer this meatless. Serve with feta cheese and a crusty bread. You can also substitute 2 teaspoons parsley for the dill if you prefer.
Awesome rice cooked in chicken broth, then topped with burnt butter! A family favorite that my Greek grandpa used to make! My dad loves it with plain yogurt on top, and my mother, with buttery tomato sauce. Great with everything!
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
Greek lemon potatoes are the ultimate side dish. Potatoes are slow-roasted with lemon, oregano, and olive oil until they melt in your mouth. Authentic Greek lemon potatoes like these don't use any chicken broth or similar. They're as simple as they are delicious!
Peas are normally considered a side dish, but in Greece it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy, it will most certainly become a favorite. Serve with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.
Greek Style Potatoes is a simple recipe, and the closest I can get to the real thing. The best is that it can be adjusted to your taste as you bake it. I sometimes add a little more lemon. The potatoes are moist, and great with green beans and baked chicken with a little salsa and feta on top.
The spices may seem like a strange combination, but this is a wonderful, delicate traditional Turkish dish with a twist. Serve chilled, as is traditional, or warm, as desired. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over dolmas before serving.
Greek lemon potatoes are the ultimate side dish. Potatoes are slow-roasted with lemon, oregano, and olive oil until they melt in your mouth. Authentic Greek lemon potatoes like these don't use any chicken broth or similar. They're as simple as they are delicious!
Peas are normally considered a side dish, but in Greece it is common to eat a plate full of vegetables as a main course. This traditional way of cooking peas is so satisfying and healthy, it will most certainly become a favorite. Serve with crusty bread and feta for the ultimate meal!
I used to believe the best baked beans came from Boston or Texas, but ever since I discovered this very hearty giant bean casserole, I have to give it to the Greeks. 'Big Fat' refers not only to size of the beans, but also to the huge flavor of this dish. Use the largest beans you can find: Gigante beans are the best, but Corona and lima beans also work great. Serve alongside grilled meat or simply with extra feta for a great vegetarian main.
This is a family recipe. In Greek, it's called 'Gigantes' which translates as 'Giants.' Try to find the largest dried lima beans possible. My aunt adds small canned sausages, but I prefer this meatless. Serve with feta cheese and a crusty bread. You can also substitute 2 teaspoons parsley for the dill if you prefer.
Rice and orzo pasta merge with the flavors of onion and garlic to create this versatile side dish. Bulgarian feta gives the dish a decadent creaminess while spinach adds beautiful color. You can get Bulgarian feta cheese at most international grocery stores. Bulgarian feta is creamier than the Greek version which tends to be very dry.