Greek Appetizer Recipes

Valentine's Day is known for a romantic dinner, some red wine, and a killer dessert. Yet, morning is also a great way to feature some Valentine's Day-themed recipes and dishes, as it will start the day off on a cute, romantic note with your S.O. that will carry on over into the next couple of hours. Whether you're still hurrying to get to work and the kids to school or you've decided to take V-Day off and relax, these Valentine's Day breakfast ideas offer a bit of something for every menu — fast, overnight recipes and leisurely casseroles and French toast. In other words, there's a lot to love.