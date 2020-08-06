Greek Appetizer Recipes

All your favorite Greek appetizer recipes are right here, including recipes for saganaki, dolmas, hummus, spanakopitas, and more.

Staff Picks

Extra Easy Hummus

665
Tahini-free hummus that only takes minutes, and is a favorite with my kids.
By Donalyn

Pickled Cheese

2
A delightful recipe for pickled feta cheese. Easy to make, and adjust to fit almost any container. Makes a great hostess gift.
By Raquel Davis

Spanakopita II

342
The recipe for these spinach and feta appetizer triangles came from a Greek family friend. They may be frozen prior to baking.
By MARY KESSLER

Spicy Feta Dip

7
Tyrokafteri is a spicy Greek dip made with roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, feta, and ricotta cheese.
By Jimmy the Greek

How to Make Dolma

Rolling your own dolmas may be a bit time consuming but it's surprisingly easy to do, and totally worth the effort. Here we show you how to roll dolmas, step-by-step.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Roasted Garlic Tyrokavteri

31
This is a great spread to serve with crusty breads, toasted pita, or raw vegetables. I add roasted garlic and oregano to mine to complete the flavors!
By Granola Gary

Halloumi Cheese Fingers

25
Fry or grill this Cypriot-style cheese and serve with a Greek salad and crusty bread for a complete meal.
By Linda

Tiropetes

22
Straight from Athens! Feta and Monterey Jack cheeses are mixed into a sauce with parsley and used to fill phyllo triangles in this delicious Greek appetizer.
By HAPPYCOOKER03

Dolmathes

23
This is similar to many recipes I've found, but adjusted to my family's tastes.
By Cindy

Real Hummus

1178
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS

Flaming Greek Cheese (Saganaki)

12
This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
By Chef John

Black Bean Hummus

731
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Allrecipes Member
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Stuffed Grape Leaves
"Hands down, the best stuffed grape leaves! It was hard to find a recipe that used lamb and an authentic spice mix. These were spot on!" – hlthygrl
Greek Saganaki
"The recipe worked great. I replaced the feta cheese with kefalotiri cheese, which is my favorite. Kasseri cheese is also good." – James
Greek Feta And Olive Spread
86
My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves
123
Prawn Saganaki
7

In Greek cuisine, saganaki is any one of a variety of dishes prepared in a small frying pan, the best-known being an appetizer of fried cheese. We're raising the bar for this recipe by adding prawns and lots of fresh feta! Serve with crusty bread.

More Greek Appetizer Recipes

Halloumi Cheese Fingers

25
Fry or grill this Cypriot-style cheese and serve with a Greek salad and crusty bread for a complete meal.
By Linda

My Own Famous Stuffed Grape Leaves

123
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
By Patti Moschonas

Easy Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

387
This hummus can be made 1 day ahead. Keep it refrigerated, and bring to room temperature before serving. Tahini is a paste made from sesame seeds and can be found in many grocery stores.
By MARBALET

Hummus III

2259
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
By RC2STEP

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

724
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET
Shrimps Saganaki (Greek Recipe)

19
This is a Greek starter recipe that is also eaten as an ouzo 'meze' (snack). It is a delicious dish that I'd only tried in restaurants but when I tried to make it at home I found out I made it as good and delicious. With a small alteration of adding pasta you can turn this dish into a delicious seafood pasta dish.
By MURDERSHEWROTE

Authentic Greek Tzatziki

4
This is a lovely, cool, refreshing Greek tzatziki dip that I first tasted and fell in love with in the Greek Islands. It is lovely with hot toasted pita bread and veggies or lamb kebabs! The key is strain the liquid from the cucumber very well so the dip stays creamy and not watery and to always use thick, full-fat Greek yogurt. Low-fat versions won't cut it. Enjoy!
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Greek Yogurt Cucumber Sauce

165
This concoction is a result of my experimental efforts in trying to copy a favorite Greek restaurant's tzatziki sauce. Serve with gyros, pita bread, chips, or raw veggies.
By Polly Rinas Janos

Lamb and Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

25
These lamb and rice stuffed grape leaves (dolmas) take some time and effort to put together, so maybe make a double batch. In restaurants these are usually meatless, but I love the lamb in these. No matter what you use, how much rice you use will affect how much liquid you need.
By Chef John

Basic Hummus

78
This basic recipe for hummus is quick and easy, and it tastes great with pita bread or veggies.
By TAZF18

Easy Hummus

328
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
By ELOVINGS

Grape Leaves Aleppo

52
The best way to prepare delicious grape leaves, or yeb'r't in Arabic, as handed down by my grandmother from Aleppo, Syria as brought to the US in 1912.
By Robert Shagawat

Greek Artichoke Appetizer

17
I got this recipe from my mother. This is one of the many great recipes my family and friends love.
By Bret Gentry

Greek Saganaki

81
Serve this pan-fried feta cheese with slices of ripe, red tomatoes and lemon.
By Elizabeth Chorley

Raw Hummus

75
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
By EMILKALIL

Skordalia (Greek Garlic Potato Dip)

3
Not only is this a fabulous dip for vegetables and breads and things like that, it's also served as a side dish for things like fried fish and grilled meats--so this stuff is as versatile as it is easy to make.
By Chef John

Dolma

21
Dolma is my all-time favorite Mediterranean dish! This recipe comes from my mother's-mother's family and has never been written down until a year ago. After forty-five minutes of translation and talk between my mother and grandmother, I finally have it down in print!
By MRSREAMESNOODLE
