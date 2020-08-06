Greek Appetizer Recipes

This flaming cheese ritual was started by restaurateurs in Chicago, who encouraged customers to yell, 'Opa!' as the plate was being ignited. You can recreate the tradition at home in minutes, whether you'd like to spark up a little romance with an old flame on date night or just try a fast and fun cheese dish on a chilly weeknight. Serve with sliced fresh or grilled bread.
In Greek cuisine, saganaki is any one of a variety of dishes prepared in a small frying pan, the best-known being an appetizer of fried cheese. We're raising the bar for this recipe by adding prawns and lots of fresh feta! Serve with crusty bread.
These are grape leaves, stuffed with a tantalizing mixture of rice, fresh dill, mint and lemon. 'Yum' is the only one word to describe these. These can either be a main dish or an appetizer, depending on your appetite. Serve with good crusty bread and a Greek salad, if desired.
Hummus is a pureed garbanzo bean dip with Middle Eastern origins. Serve with pita and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This is the secret combination straight from a Boston restaurant. Tahini, or sesame seed paste, can be found in health food stores, gourmet shops and even many grocery stores.
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
This is a Greek starter recipe that is also eaten as an ouzo 'meze' (snack). It is a delicious dish that I'd only tried in restaurants but when I tried to make it at home I found out I made it as good and delicious. With a small alteration of adding pasta you can turn this dish into a delicious seafood pasta dish.
This is a lovely, cool, refreshing Greek tzatziki dip that I first tasted and fell in love with in the Greek Islands. It is lovely with hot toasted pita bread and veggies or lamb kebabs! The key is strain the liquid from the cucumber very well so the dip stays creamy and not watery and to always use thick, full-fat Greek yogurt. Low-fat versions won't cut it. Enjoy!
These lamb and rice stuffed grape leaves (dolmas) take some time and effort to put together, so maybe make a double batch. In restaurants these are usually meatless, but I love the lamb in these. No matter what you use, how much rice you use will affect how much liquid you need.
I make this hummus all the time. It only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it's healthier without the oil. Increase or decrease the ingredients as desired, especially the jalapenos! Serve with pita chips or fresh veggie slices. Add more of the reserved bean liquid for a smoother dip.
Raw organic hummus. A treat from traditionally cooked hummus and causes very little gas because all the enzymes are still there. When I serve this I make a depression in the middle and fill it with olive oil. Serve with pita bread, carrot or celery sticks, or small romaine leaves.
Not only is this a fabulous dip for vegetables and breads and things like that, it's also served as a side dish for things like fried fish and grilled meats--so this stuff is as versatile as it is easy to make.
Dolma is my all-time favorite Mediterranean dish! This recipe comes from my mother's-mother's family and has never been written down until a year ago. After forty-five minutes of translation and talk between my mother and grandmother, I finally have it down in print!