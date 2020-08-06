Squash Recipes

The good old-fashioned country way. This is definitely NOT diet food. You don't drain the bacon fat off after you brown it. If you really have to, you can substitute butter, but it won't be the same. You can also use this recipe with a combination of yellow and pattypan squash.
My Italian grandmother makes these every year when the zucchini in her garden start to blossom. She is Sicilian and calls them 'cripelli.' It's sort of like a fritter and so yummy. As an alternative, you could also chop up the blossoms and mix them up in the batter and drop by teaspoons into the hot oil.
My new favorite squash is Delicata, an heirloom squash happily being rediscovered. Look for them in the winter squash section of your grocery store. They're cream to pale yellow with green stripes, and their flesh is orange, slightly sweet and smooth but not stringy. My sister suggested the lime butter topping (my personal favorite), but a blend of maple syrup and butter is good, too. The squash usually aren't very big, so plan half a squash per person.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.