Squash Recipes

From butternut soup to spaghetti squash and pumpkin bread, you'll find the best squash recipes here.

Skillet Summer Squash

22
The good old-fashioned country way. This is definitely NOT diet food. You don't drain the bacon fat off after you brown it. If you really have to, you can substitute butter, but it won't be the same. You can also use this recipe with a combination of yellow and pattypan squash.
By Clotho98

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Curried Zucchini Soup

262
Delicious soup with simple ingredients. Easy to make.
By NADO2003

Butternut Squash Cajun Fries

102
You'll love this yummy, salty, spicy, slightly sweet alternative to deep-fried French fries. Serve with ketchup or your favorite dipping sauce.
By Occasional Cooker

Baked Spaghetti Squash with Beef and Veggies

557
Baked spaghetti squash, peppers, and onions are mixed with beef and cheese in this delicious casserole.
By ROBYN050501

Crispy Zucchini or Pumpkin Blossoms

34
My Italian grandmother makes these every year when the zucchini in her garden start to blossom. She is Sicilian and calls them 'cripelli.' It's sort of like a fritter and so yummy. As an alternative, you could also chop up the blossoms and mix them up in the batter and drop by teaspoons into the hot oil.
By Domenica

Grilled Squash and Zucchini

27
A refreshing summer vegetable medley.
By John Cox

Baked Delicata Squash with Lime Butter

111
My new favorite squash is Delicata, an heirloom squash happily being rediscovered. Look for them in the winter squash section of your grocery store. They're cream to pale yellow with green stripes, and their flesh is orange, slightly sweet and smooth but not stringy. My sister suggested the lime butter topping (my personal favorite), but a blend of maple syrup and butter is good, too. The squash usually aren't very big, so plan half a squash per person.
By Dave McIntyre

Squash Casserole

2329
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10628
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Zucchini Fritters

These fritters are unbelievably easy to make, low in calories, and the perfect way to sneak in some veggies!
By Amy Gonzalez

Pumpkin Soup

736
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1275
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

1016
These tasty, homemade pumpkin dog treats are easy to make for your dog.
By Kelly

Butternut Squash Soup

2424
This easy butternut squash soup is incredibly tasty and ready in about 1 hour.
By Maplebird

Springtime Spaghetti

156
Zucchini and carrots are sauteed in butter, mixed in a creamy sauce, and tossed with spaghetti. This is a great side dish that goes really well with barbeque.
By CAK0609

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9968
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Vegetables

2534
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
By Allrecipes Member
That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

8
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!

Baked Butternut Squash

143
This simple baked butternut squash is easy to make, delicious to eat, and looks beautiful on the plate.
By Allrecipes Member

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

3354
This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Zucchini Patties

2554
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Allrecipes Member

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

10
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Grilled Veggie Skewers

32
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

960
These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
By Eva Howard

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

644
Thin slices of zucchini stand in for noodles in this lasagna. It is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal.
By Jill Welch

Acorn Squash

983
Butter and brown sugar are all you need to turn acorn squash into a baked treat your whole family will love.
By TERRYLEE51

Microwave Spaghetti Squash

2
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
By France C

Zucchini and Ground Beef Skillet

6
This is my wife's favorite meal. A flavorful blend of ground beef, vegetables, and your favorite cheese. A true one-skillet meal that will satisfy your whole family!
By rollman

Baked Zucchini Chips

87
I love using these as a healthier alternative to fries or chips with my meals. Very yummy!
By laureng

Pumpkin Pancakes

3016
Ginger, cinnamon, and allspice give this pumpkin pancake recipe just a hint of sweetness, making it the perfect fall breakfast.
By Allrecipes Member
Broiled Zucchini

1
Try broiling zucchini for a quick and easy side dish.
By Teri Rose Mibelli

Easy Zucchini Fritters

192
These cheesy zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make and the perfect way to sneak some veggies into dinner!
