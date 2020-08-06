Easter Leftovers Recipes

Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
We love to chop up leftover hard-cooked eggs for potato salads, spinach salads, and pasta salads. And, of course, you can't go wrong with après Easter egg salads and deviled eggs. But when the same ol' starts feeling a little same-ol'y, here are some out-of-the-ordinary ideas for enjoying hard-boiled eggs. And, of course, they're terrific recipes for using up leftover Easter eggs.
Easter ham turns into a perfect combo of pancakes and croquettes for a nice way to use up some of the leftovers. Serve with a honey mustard sauce or any variety of chutneys. Applesauce is also a nice accompaniment.
My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.
This recipe is a generational French family tradition for Easter morning. I have searched the entire internet and I've never heard of anyone having it but our family. Everyone likes it so much that we have it more often than just Easter. It's a food that grows on you!
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.