Easter Leftovers Recipes

Tasty ham salad, ham soup, and egg salad recipes for your Easter leftovers.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Ham and Potato Soup

977
You can never have too many soup recipes. This hearty soup is definitely filling enough to serve as a main course.
By Chef John

Creamy Cauliflower Egg Salad

11
Reminds me of potato salad.
By OMARILYN

Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

91
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
By bettina

Magical Egg Salad

99
Creamy egg salad with a little tang.
By Emily G

15 Tasty Things to Do with Leftover Easter Eggs Beyond Deviled Eggs

We love to chop up leftover hard-cooked eggs for potato salads, spinach salads, and pasta salads. And, of course, you can't go wrong with après Easter egg salads and deviled eggs. But when the same ol' starts feeling a little same-ol'y, here are some out-of-the-ordinary ideas for enjoying hard-boiled eggs. And, of course, they're terrific recipes for using up leftover Easter eggs.
By Carl Hanson

Quick Creamed Ham and Eggs

12
Creamed ham and eggs. Serve on a biscuit or toast.
By jeffy

Ham Cake-ettes

92
Easter ham turns into a perfect combo of pancakes and croquettes for a nice way to use up some of the leftovers. Serve with a honey mustard sauce or any variety of chutneys. Applesauce is also a nice accompaniment.
By Avon- status quo PRO

18 Tasty Recipes for Using Up Leftover Ham

You're going to want to bookmark this collection of leftover ham recipes — you'll come back to it again and again. 
By Carl Hanson

Easter Ham Bone Soup

105
Great way to use the Easter ham bone.
By Jennifer W

Portofino Lamb and Artichoke Risotto

41
This recipe is bursting with flavor and a perfect way to use up the leftover leg of lamb.
By Barbara M. Morgan
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Winter Blossom's Oft-Requested Ham Salad
144
"This is my 'go to' favorite." – nanamae
Goldenrod Egg
78
"I love it, and it is the epitome of comfort food!" – AliciaP
Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad
445
Ham Tetrazzini
508
Easter Leftovers Frittata
11

More Easter Leftovers Recipes

Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches

2021
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
By wifeyluvs2cook

Leftover Ham -n- Potato Casserole

415
Easter and Christmas leftover ham is baked in a cheesy casserole with potatoes and a simple cream sauce. Your family is sure to love this leftover makeover.
By SweetT

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

574
This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Magical Egg Salad

99
Creamy egg salad with a little tang.
By Emily G

Pickled Red Beet Eggs

152
My Pennsylvania Dutch grandmother, Florence Walter, used to make these. They are especially great for picnics. The combination of pickled eggs, beets, and onions is really something special. A great way to use up left-over Easter-eggs too!
By GOURMETFOX

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

286
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
By BOBKAT2000

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

275
The ultimate quick and easy breakfast casserole when feeding guests or when you want to impress!
By Allrecipes Member

Simple Egg Salad

12
The simplest, good egg salad that is still delicious! Great for leftover Easter eggs!
By Aimee Smith

Jen's Heavenly Egg Salad

445
The tang from the Dijon, freshness from the lemon, and liveliness when paired with watercress makes this recipe a MUST! This recipe tastes best when paired with wheat bread, watercress and avocado!! But I can eat it by itself
By luckyjen7

Creamed Eggs on Toast

320
This is my husband's favorite use of leftover hard boiled Easter eggs. Great comfort food!
By Chrissy

Ham Tetrazzini

508
A quick casserole that only takes about 30 minutes to make: perfect for those busy 'game' days.
By Susan Holtgrewe

Creamed Eggs

116
All you need are the eggs and a cream sauce. This dish is great served over toast at breakfast for the day after Easter because it uses up some of your leftover eggs!
By JOYCEJJ111

Egg Salad III

123
This is a great egg salad recipe that a woman I babysat for made! The key ingredient is the chopped pimento stuffed olives. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and a bit of chopped celery.
By OLIVIES

Baked Brunch Omelet

222
This is so easy to prepare and everyone raves about it. The best part is that you can put it together the night before and just pop it in the oven the next morning. Delicious!
By WALLEN

Easy Ham and Noodles

197
Great for leftover ham. This is easy to make with ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen. Try adding peas or other vegetables, if desired.
By BOBKAT2000

Egg Salad I

355
This is my favorite recipe for egg salad because it uses little mayonnaise and plenty of dill.
By Margret

Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

91
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
By bettina

Cabbage and Noodles with Ham

35
This Eastern European inspired dish is a great way to use leftover ham.
By Scott K

Ham Cake-ettes

92
Easter ham turns into a perfect combo of pancakes and croquettes for a nice way to use up some of the leftovers. Serve with a honey mustard sauce or any variety of chutneys. Applesauce is also a nice accompaniment.
By Avon- status quo PRO

Mouth Watering Medley

56
This is a wonderful recipe that can be made ahead and prepared easily. It's a wonderful and filling casserole that can be easily doubled for when you have company.
By ANNSAPPWILLIAMS

Ranch-Style Deviled Eggs

41
This is a basic deviled egg with a little twist of ranch.
By Kimberly

Asparagus Bake

12
I make this for breakfast/brunch the day after Easter. It's a great way to use up leftover dinner rolls and cooked vegetables. Everything bakes in one pan so assembling this dish is easy. You can substitute spinach for the asparagus and add mozzarella cheese if you wish.
By Bobbie Pearsall

Goldenrod Egg

78
This recipe is a generational French family tradition for Easter morning. I have searched the entire internet and I've never heard of anyone having it but our family. Everyone likes it so much that we have it more often than just Easter. It's a food that grows on you!
By danaferre

Mom's Breakfast Strata

90
This strata makes breakfast less hectic because all the prep work is done the night before. The quantities of mushrooms, onions, and green peppers can be varied to suit the tastes of those who will be eating this dish.
By Amy Schmelzer
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com