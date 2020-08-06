Christmas Recipes

Cookies to decorate, Christmas dinner ideas, and holiday party traditions like pudding and cake. See top recipes, videos and get tips from home cooks like you for making this Christmas special.

Staff Picks

Cream Cheese Penguins

Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

5-Ingredient Peppermint Bark

This layered peppermint bark is a delectable blend of semisweet chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. Semisweet, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate can be used.
By Andrea

Amazingly Good Eggnog

This cooked eggnog is easy to make! Just give it time to chill before serving.
By NATALIESMOM

Buche de Noel

This Buche de Noel cake doesn't just look beautiful — it tastes wonderful, too!
By TYRARACHELE

Gingerbread Cookies

Spiced gingerbread cookies cut in any shape are the perfect holiday treat!
By Stephanie Schneidewind

Eggnog Cheesecake III

This is a delicious cheesecake for eggnog lovers. The secret to a smooth cheesecake is to cream the cream cheese in a food processor for several minutes.
By Bill Sinclair

Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin

These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
By Celeste

Christmas Prime Rib

Delicious coating on outside of roast, and perfect roasting time. Plan on 1 pound per person.
By JUDY2RIVER

Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies

These are wonderful cookies from the press. They are rich in flavor. My mom has made these cookies for years for all of the holidays. She even used food coloring for the different designs, like green trees, etc.The kids love to decorate them as much as they love to eat them.
By Sheri Lipp

Traditional Yorkshire Pudding

As legend has it, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally cooked in a pan of fat, at the bottom of a hearth, underneath a large piece of roasting beef. The smoky heat from the fire, along with all the other goodness dripping into the pan from the meat, must've made for quite a delicious pastry. Though limited by modern ovens, we can still come close to the original by using real rendered beef fat, without which you're just eating a popover.
By Chef John

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Christmas Stollen

I got this recipe while I was head baker at London's Dorchester Hotel. It's packed with dried fruit and filled with a marzipan surprise.
By Lee Smith
Inspiration and Ideas

10 Great Make-Ahead Holiday Appetizers
Festive little bites dressed in their Christmas best! Try these dips, cocktail meatballs, and pastry appetizers you can make ahead of time.
Christmas Ideas
Browse our Editors' best ideas and beloved recipes to create a memorable Christmas.
A Traditional Christmas Dinner Menu
Season's Best Sides
Chef John's Best Christmas Dinner Recipes
15 Make-Ahead Christmas Desserts
Easy Sugar Cookies
Quick and easy sugar cookies. Great either plain or with candies mixed in.

More Christmas Recipes and Tips

Christmas Reindeer Cupcakes

Cute reindeer cupcakes for Christmas that the kids will absolutely adore. These cupcakes are great anytime of year, however, simply skip the reindeer decorating! You can get the kids to help you decorate for loads of family fun.

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Panettone French Toast

Christmas festivities left us with a ton of panettone and in need of some new ways to eat it. My grandpa requested French toast, so here is a new holiday twist on a delicious breakfast classic. Feel free to cut your panettone smaller before cooking if it is hard to manipulate. Serve warm with maple syrup, whipped cream, or any other topping.
By Victoria Gellatly

Holiday Green Beans

This red and green dish is especially nice at Christmas. The ingredients sound a little odd, but the peanuts and soy give it a bit of an Oriental taste. I have always received compliments on this.
By Karen

Holiday Mimosa

A real treat for the holidays. My family enjoys these on Christmas morning.
By SILVREZS

Fully Loaded Deviled Eggs

My children and husband go nuts over these. I made them for a potluck at work and have been asked for them ever since. (If you can keep people out of them, you're doing better than I ever could.) The time that I spend prepping this depends on how fast you shell your eggs. I have two girls so we knock this out in about 30 minutes (minus cooking time).
By mommyof3

Our Most Popular Homemade Christmas Candy Recipes

By Melanie Fincher

Grinch Kabobs

126
By CNM CATERING

How to Make the Best Prime Rib

Here's all you need to know to make the perfect prime rib roast.
By Carl Hanson

Norwegian Lefse

Delicious Scandinavian flatbread; a special treat for the holidays.
By DEBBA7

Cozy Mulled Wine

26
By brittmichelle

Mom's Best Peanut Brittle

This is a wonderful peanut brittle that is easy to make and wows everyone! Have all the ingredients for this recipe measured out and ready. This recipe requires that you react quickly. You do not have time to measure ingredients in between steps.
By Amanda

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

29
By Chef John

Shortbread Cookies

Use this recipe for buttery shortbread dough to make press cookies.
By Sally

How Long to Cook a Turkey

How long you should cook your turkey depends on a few factors, but we have a chart with all the cook times you need plus other tips for a perfectly juicy bird.
By Vanessa Greaves

Maple Roast Turkey and Gravy

310
By Ibby

So Much Christmas Cuteness!

Check out our gallery of the cutest sweet and savory snacks ever.
By Carl Hanson

Terri's Tourtiers (French-Canadian Santa Pies)

17
This recipe is a Christmas tradition first given to me by my French-Canadian sister-in-law in the form of a lovely homemade pie. Her family has made dozens of these to share every year with friends and family during the holiday season for generations. In fact, earlier generations stored their newly made pies in the snow banks outside their Quebec homes for keeping through the winter. The tradition of gathering the family to share the assembly of dozens of pies still thrives to this day. Her little grandson could not pronounce the name so he renamed them Santa pies, and the tradition continues. Serve with cornichons or gherkins and grainy Dijon mustard.
By mauigirl

Overnight Blueberry French Toast

This French toast casserole is full of the taste of fresh blueberries.
By KARAN1946

Sausage Balls

Only three ingredients are needed for these savory cheesy sausage treats.
By Stephanie

Grandma's Corn Pudding

Sweet whole kernel and creamed corn in a corn pudding comfort-food dish.
By lisa cohen

Sweet Potato Pie

This sweet potato pie is a favorite for everyone who's tasted it.
By COUGAAR

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

This perfect pumpkin pie is a delicious ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
By Eagle brand
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Simple, creamy mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT
