Christmas Recipes

Cream Cheese Penguins
Just imagine a cute display of penguins, made with black olives, carrots and cream cheese! You can add scarves and hats by using fresh red pepper strips, or canned pimentos cut into different shapes. Use frilly toothpicks if you can.
5-Ingredient Peppermint Bark
This layered peppermint bark is a delectable blend of semisweet chocolate, white chocolate, and peppermint. Semisweet, milk chocolate, or dark chocolate can be used.
Amazingly Good Eggnog
This cooked eggnog is easy to make! Just give it time to chill before serving.
Eggnog Cheesecake III
This is a delicious cheesecake for eggnog lovers. The secret to a smooth cheesecake is to cream the cream cheese in a food processor for several minutes.
Rich and Creamy Potatoes Au Gratin
These are the easiest, creamiest potatoes au gratin I have ever had... YUM!
Christmas Prime Rib
Delicious coating on outside of roast, and perfect roasting time. Plan on 1 pound per person.
Butter Rich Spritz Butter Cookies
These are wonderful cookies from the press. They are rich in flavor. My mom has made these cookies for years for all of the holidays. She even used food coloring for the different designs, like green trees, etc.The kids love to decorate them as much as they love to eat them.
Traditional Yorkshire Pudding
As legend has it, Yorkshire puddings were traditionally cooked in a pan of fat, at the bottom of a hearth, underneath a large piece of roasting beef. The smoky heat from the fire, along with all the other goodness dripping into the pan from the meat, must've made for quite a delicious pastry. Though limited by modern ovens, we can still come close to the original by using real rendered beef fat, without which you're just eating a popover.
Hot Buttered Rum Batter
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Christmas Stollen
I got this recipe while I was head baker at London's Dorchester Hotel. It's packed with dried fruit and filled with a marzipan surprise.