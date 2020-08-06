Seasonal Cooking Recipes

10 Savory Plum Recipes to Make With Fresh Fruit
You'll find a fresh and fruity new favorite in this collection of our best savory plum recipes.
Melanzana alla Parmigiana (Perfect Eggplant Parmigiana)
This classic Italian dish from Sicily is often simply referred to as 'Parmigiana' by the Sicilian locals. The richness and depth of flavor that you get from this authentic version is well worth the extra effort. Serve eggplant Parmigiana with nothing more than crusty bread and a green salad.
Our 10 Best Butternut Squash Recipes of All Time Will Get You Through the Cold Months
Butternut squash's sweet, nutty flavors make it the perfect vegetable to eat all fall and winter long.
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer
This slow cooker kielbasa is a delicious, minimal-prep recipe that's perfect to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it. It's a slow cooker recipe that's too easy not to try.
Perfect Butternut Squash Muffins
Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
Apple Crisp
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
15 Ways to Enjoy Roasted Spaghetti Squash
These creative recipes range from lasagna to casseroles to loaded stuffed spaghetti squash.
Fall Cider Mules
The Moscow mule just got a yummy upgrade for fall! This is a fun new way to enjoy one of our favorite drinks. Warm, subtle spice from apple cider is brightened up by fresh lime juice and a little "bite" from the ginger and Tito's® vodka-it's perfectly sweet and refreshing.
Banana Pancake Pops
Banana pancake pops will cook easy and taste great. Warning: very addictive once tried. Don't worry if the first couple are darker then the rest. You'll get used to how long they should fry.