Seasonal Cooking Recipes

Cooking seasonally? Trusted recipes using spring asparagus, summer berries, fall squashes, and winter citrus will provide all the ideas you need to succeed.

Community Picks

10 Savory Plum Recipes to Make With Fresh Fruit

You'll find a fresh and fruity new favorite in this collection of our best savory plum recipes.
By Corey Williams

Pumpkin Zucchini Bread

47
When a craving for zucchini bread collides with leftover pumpkin...
By Dubby Jr

Melanzana alla Parmigiana (Perfect Eggplant Parmigiana)

8
This classic Italian dish from Sicily is often simply referred to as 'Parmigiana' by the Sicilian locals. The richness and depth of flavor that you get from this authentic version is well worth the extra effort. Serve eggplant Parmigiana with nothing more than crusty bread and a green salad.
By AndreaCiotti

Our 10 Best Butternut Squash Recipes of All Time Will Get You Through the Cold Months

Butternut squash's sweet, nutty flavors make it the perfect vegetable to eat all fall and winter long.
By Bailey Fink

Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake

856
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
By Chef V

Slow Cooker Kielbasa and Beer

254
This slow cooker kielbasa is a delicious, minimal-prep recipe that's perfect to serve as a side dish with dinner, or for company! My husband would live on this if I let him, and our entire family loves it. It's a slow cooker recipe that's too easy not to try.
By JBBACH

Perfect Butternut Squash Muffins

59
Similar to pumpkin muffins, these are a great way to use up butternut squash and are not too high in sugar. Even my picky husband enjoys these! Feel free to play around with the spice amounts to your liking.
By cezeigler

Apple Crisp

7981
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Diane Kester

15 Ways to Enjoy Roasted Spaghetti Squash

These creative recipes range from lasagna to casseroles to loaded stuffed spaghetti squash.
By Melanie Fincher

Oatmeal Cookie Latte Ice Cream

1
This ice cream made with oatmeal cookies and coffee is to die for.
By LauraF

Fall Cider Mules

The Moscow mule just got a yummy upgrade for fall! This is a fun new way to enjoy one of our favorite drinks. Warm, subtle spice from apple cider is brightened up by fresh lime juice and a little "bite" from the ginger and Tito's® vodka-it's perfectly sweet and refreshing.
By Nicolemcmom

Banana Pancake Pops

16
Banana pancake pops will cook easy and taste great. Warning: very addictive once tried. Don't worry if the first couple are darker then the rest. You'll get used to how long they should fry.
By mkristi18
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Eggplant Salad Recipes You'll Want To Make Tonight
Whether it's grilled, pan-fried, or roasted, eggplant makes a hearty addition to salads, including Italian Eggplant Salad, Eggplant Salad with Feta and Pomegranate, and Eggplant-Tomato Salad. Get these recipes and more here.
How To Make the Best Beef Stew No Matter How You Cook It
A tender, savory beef stew is like a big bowl of comfort food hugs. Learn how to make the best beef stew from scratch, using your stovetop, oven, slow cooker, or Instant Pot.
15 Cozy Soups Full of Fall Flavor
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes From August
Tailgating Recipes
View All
5 Unexpected Ways to Cook Zucchini
Banana Banana Bread
16127

This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!

More Seasonal Cooking Recipes

Sheet Pan Sausage and Seasonal Vegetables

2
Simple, one-dish, roasted red cabbage meal is ready in about 30 minutes, and is a great way to use up wayward veggies. Make the recipe your own by substituting favorite or seasonal vegetables any time of year.
By theartofsavvy

Balsamic Bruschetta

1172
An easy recipe for homemade bruschetta, the classic Italian appetizer.
By Kathy Bias

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14695
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Colleen

Mom's Peach Crisp

682
Quick and easy peach crisp is the perfect dessert for any night of the week.
By Stephanie

Best Lemonade Ever

3018
Our refreshing lemonade recipe makes the best-tasting glass ever!
By Jo

Guacamole

7564
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Maryellen

Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

870
Our authentic Greek spanakopita pie pairs flaky phyllo dough with spinach and feta.
By SILVERWOLF

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

1018
These fried green tomatoes come out perfectly every time with this easy recipe.
By Diana Swenson-Siegel

Classic Macaroni Salad

2735
This classic macaroni salad is a crowd-pleaser at every cookout, potluck, and picnic!
By Graden

Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes

977
These beans are briefly boiled and tossed with cherry tomatoes in a buttery basil sauce to make the most yummy green beans ever! We serve these at Easter Dinner every year but are a delicious accent to any meal.
By STARNETSA

Chef John's Summer Scrambled Eggs

94
Cooking isn't about always doing the right thing, and this summer scramble is a perfect example. Adding juicy, sweet cherry tomatoes to a scramble tastes great, but it's not a common practice since having a pool of liquid under your eggs is considered bad form. I don't care; I have toast. Try to find a goat milk feta cheese for this; it's awesome!
By Chef John

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

763
Summer peach pie made with two crusts, fresh juicy peaches, and cinnamon.
By BERNIERONE

Dad's Creamy Cucumber Salad

404
Crisp cucumber slices coated in a creamy dressing. It's perfect for summer!
By MHudson

Salmon Patties

846
These salmon patties are delicious for lunch or dinner.
By Sue

Sarah's Homemade Applesauce

3224
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

12478
Sliced apples under a lattice crust are bathed in a sweet buttery sauce.
By MOSHASMAMA

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

633
A fresh salsa with tomatoes, onion, peppers, cilantro, cumin, and lime.
By Cheryl Dressler

Sangria! Sangria!

1770
The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection!
By HJACOBY

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

3095
Fresh lemon juice and lemon zest make this lemon meringue pie filling tart and lovely. And when it's poured into a waiting crust, topped with billows of meringue, and baked, it's downright dreamy.
By Emilie S

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

566
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

749
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Marinated Tuna Steak

1194
Tuna steaks are a perfect candidate for grilling, and a sweet, tangy marinade keeps them moist and flavorful.
By LINKYJ

Roasted Zucchini Casserole

63
Roasted zucchini with onion and layered with marinara sauce and pasta. A meal-in-one with a salad and rolls. Can't get better than that! A great way to use up your zucchini crop in the summer..
By Carol Semenuk

Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

1274
These juicy, flavorful burgers are perfect for summer BBQs or parties.
By Jane
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com