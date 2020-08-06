Frozen Puff Pastry Recipes

This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
Fun and easy to make, this savory puff pastry Christmas tree is filled with a combination of creamy goat cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto. It's so much easier to make than it looks and is guaranteed to get lots of oohs and aahs from guests! Serve warm or at room temperature.
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
I love using puff pastry for any kind of finger food and always have a package in the freezer so I can whip up something delicious in a jiffy. Great for parties, with a glass of wine, or just to snack on.
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
This recipe was created by trying to copy a steak pie made at the 'Butt and Ben' Scottish Bakery in Pickering, Ontario. My husband says it's better! You could also add 2 calf kidneys (well washed and de-veined and cut into bite sized pieces) to make Steak and Kidney Pie!
These flaky Danish pastries are a time-consuming project, but they're a perfect way to show people how much you love them! I like serving them at special brunches. The puff pastry dough and almond filling can be made ahead of time, and the pastries can be frozen before baking.