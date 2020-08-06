Frozen Puff Pastry Recipes

Stash puff pastry in your freezer, and you'll be ready to make more than 270 trusted recipes, including pot pies, savory appetizers, desserts, and more.

Staff Picks

Nutella® Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.69 stars
61
This spectacular pastry Christmas tree is easier to make than you might think. Just follow this step-by-step recipe! Indulgent Nutella® chocolate hazelnut spread is sandwiched between two layers of puff pasty, scored in all the right places then twisted to form tree branches. Ideal for Christmas parties and delicious washed down with some festive mulled wine.
By geneviever

Cranberry Brie Bites

Rating: 4.89 stars
70
Tangy cranberry, creamy brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests. Bonus: These can be made up to 3 days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Julie Hubert

Puff Pastry Pinwheels with Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese

Rating: 5 stars
3
Quick and easy puff pastry wheels with smoked salmon and cream cheese. I used herbed cream cheese, but you can use plain cream cheese as well.
By Marianne

Baked Apple Roses

Rating: 4.72 stars
154
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

What Is Puff Pastry and How Do You Use It?

Everything you need to know about this light and flaky pastry dough.
By Melanie Fincher

Spinach Rolls with Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
By cassandra

Mark's English Sausage Rolls

Rating: 4.51 stars
192
I had never heard of these until I met my husband, Mark, who is English. They are simple and delicious! They freeze really well too.
By POSHIE25

Pistachio Twists

Rating: 4.54 stars
13
Originally a recipe from the 1960's that was meant to be served with drinks for a St. Paddy's day celebration. Personally, I think these are good for any occasion!
By slmcm

Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel

Rating: 4.89 stars
35
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
By Magda

Feta Cheese Foldovers

Rating: 4.43 stars
397
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L.

Apple Turnovers

Rating: 4.63 stars
829
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
By Maureen O'leary

Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries & Walnuts

Rating: 4.88 stars
169
One of the most common mistakes people make when serving cheese is not letting it come to room temperature first, so that all the flavors can be fully realized. This beautiful baked stuffed brie takes that principle to the next level.
By Chef John
Beef Wellington

Rating: 4.52 stars
394

This is a very easy recipe that I learned when I was living in England. Note that Beef Wellington should always be served with the center slightly pink. Enjoy!

More Frozen Puff Pastry Recipes

Savory Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 5 stars
10
Fun and easy to make, this savory puff pastry Christmas tree is filled with a combination of creamy goat cheese and sun-dried tomato pesto. It's so much easier to make than it looks and is guaranteed to get lots of oohs and aahs from guests! Serve warm or at room temperature.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.23 stars
31
Puff pastry pinwheels are a great appetizer or finger food for any occasion but for Christmas I like to arrange them as a Christmas tree.
By tea

Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
This is an easy apple strudel version with puff pastry that is ready in less than an hour. It tastes especially delicious fresh out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream.
By Natasha Titanov

Easy Apple Strudel

Rating: 4.25 stars
157
This apple strudel recipe is very simple to make, yummy and best of all, inexpensive.
By JESSLUV

Puff Pastry Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
What's better than a chicken pot pie? A chicken pot pie topped with a flaky puff pastry!
By Yoly

Brie Cheese Appetizer

Rating: 4.69 stars
356
A light, fluffy puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese and hot fruit preserves. If you do not want a sweet wheel, you may substitute herbed cheese spread for the preserves. Baking times are the same for the substitution.
By Susan Jackson

Cinnamon Palmiers

Rating: 4.9 stars
60
This has become a holiday tradition at Christmas. Its crispness and sweet flavor is liked by all!
By Christine

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

Rating: 4.86 stars
21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Easy 3-Ingredient Cheese Pinwheels

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
This is my go-to finger food for any party - it's super quick and easy to make and all you need is puff pastry, cheese, and herbed cream cheese.
By superchef

Quick and Easy Party Pinwheels with Cream Cheese and Ham

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
I love using puff pastry for any kind of finger food and always have a package in the freezer so I can whip up something delicious in a jiffy. Great for parties, with a glass of wine, or just to snack on.
By superchef

How to Make Cheese Sticks

Rating: 4.51 stars
45
These super-simple breadsticks are easy, cheesy, and there's no dough to make because we're going to use frozen puff pastry for this. They're very cool for entertaining.
By Chef John

Sausage Pinwheels

Rating: 3.78 stars
23
My Mom discovered this sausage roll recipe years ago and it has been passed around many, many times. A sausage mixture is baked into a puff pastry roll and served as little appetizer bites.
By SUSIE-Q

Puff Pastry Shells

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
By Chef John

Chef John's Individual Beef Wellingtons

Enjoy these individual beef Wellingtons with no regrets and no second thoughts! Perfectly cooked filet mignon topped with a rich, savory mushroom pate is wrapped in a crispy pastry crust and served on top of a buttery pastry base for a 1-2 punch that's hard to beat. Serve as-is or with a simple, brown pan sauce.
By Chef John

Salami Pinwheels

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Super quick and easy finger food with just 2 ingredients. Perfect for unannounced guests or while playing cards with friends.
By vewohl

Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels

Rating: 4.25 stars
106
Very easy appetizer. Absolutely delicious.
By Claire Mooney Gillen

Umm Ali

Rating: 4.5 stars
24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama & her Girls

Mini Mushroom and Goat Cheese Tarts

Rating: 4.39 stars
33
This is a great little entree or appetizer. Ideal for a romantic meal for two!
By Scratch

Steak Pie

Rating: 4.23 stars
118
This recipe was created by trying to copy a steak pie made at the 'Butt and Ben' Scottish Bakery in Pickering, Ontario. My husband says it's better! You could also add 2 calf kidneys (well washed and de-veined and cut into bite sized pieces) to make Steak and Kidney Pie!
By JIMZGRL

Elegant Mushroom Pie Recipe

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
This is a savory and tasty main course with lovely presentation suitable for an elegant dinner, fancy brunch or any special occasion. It won't fail to impress.
By lutzflcat
Almond Bear Claws

Rating: 4.73 stars
40
These flaky Danish pastries are a time-consuming project, but they're a perfect way to show people how much you love them! I like serving them at special brunches. The puff pastry dough and almond filling can be made ahead of time, and the pastries can be frozen before baking.
By FrancesC

Eccles Cakes

Rating: 4.79 stars
19
From the North of England, these cakes are pastries, a sweet and spicy mixture in a puff pastry case with a shiny coating -- best eaten straight from the oven.
By Norma

Beef, Mushroom and Guinness® Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
103
A delicious traditional beef and mushroom pie. The Irish stout gives the dish a very rich flavor.
By Melanie Booth

Baked Brie en Croute

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This is delicious! A great appetizer everyone will love!
By Mrs Sarah
