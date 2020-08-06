French Dessert Recipes

My mother used to cook this for us all, usually to go with Sunday dinner. I was hooked. Haven't had it in ages and I was wanting to bake something special for a special someone so I asked mum for the recipe. Tried it out today, and it's just as I remember. The thing that makes it for me is the frangipane. Hope you like it as much as me.
These crispy French custard cakes are traditionally baked in special fluted molds, but the molds were no longer available in my local shop. So I improvised with muffin tins and the results were pretty amazing. Just be sure you bake them long enough to achieve the classic crispy exterior.
I love the classics. This is a spectacular confection! Named for a bicycle race run between the two cities of Paris and Brest, this wheel-shaped pastry of choux paste is hands down impressive. The classic version is made with a praline-flavored center but this pastry cream version is just as tasty.
This is the quintessential macaron (NOT macaroon) recipe. I am a baker's apprentice, and after much trial and error, we (the baker and I) finally perfected the technique. We decided to share with you all. Pipe your choice of filling on a cookie and sandwich another cookie on top. These are like cloud cookie sandwiches and are delicious if done correctly. If you want to do it the super-easy way, just fill with your favorite flavor of frosting. Enjoy!
This is an easy yogurt cake that uses the yogurt container to measure all of the ingredients. It's ready in under an hour and the perfect not-too-sweet snack or breakfast treat. It's known in France as "Gâteau au Yaourt" and is typically the first cake that French children learn how to make. My son attends a French school and has made this with his classmates.
If you haven't tried this classic holiday dessert because you thought it required advanced baking and pastry skill, then get ready to buche up this Noel, since the techniques required are actually quite simple. This classic holiday dessert is a showstopper, but it's often better looking than it is tasting, which is not the case here, thanks to a simple-to-make, rich chocolate sponge cake, and mocha buttercream filling. Garnished here with meringue mushrooms and rosemary.
Magic happens when sugar, almond flour, and airy egg whites come together in perfect harmony to form the delicate disks the French call macarons. Follow this step-by-step guide and what goes on in those patisseries will no longer be a mystery! Store macarons in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
My husband and I honeymooned in Paris two years ago. We were on our way to see the Eiffel Tower when it began to rain. Quickly, we hurried into the first cafe we came across. We ordered chocolate mousse for dessert. To say that it was divine would be an understatement. I knew I wanted to recreate that dessert for my husband when we got home. Serve in wine glasses for a nice touch.
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
Made with a very thick vanilla batter, this rustic French dessert cake is simplicity at its best! Chunks of rhubarb are mixed in, and apple slices and sliced almonds are laid right on top. Rhubarb itself is a bit sour, but it makes for the perfect combination with this light and tasty cake. In French, this type of cake is called a 'Gateau Vite Fait' which basically means it can be quickly made!
Now you can have your cake and eat pie too. Halfway between Cake Town and Pieville, there's a little spot called Frangipane Junction where almond cake and flaky buttery pastry merge to show off your favorite summer fruits in the most impressive fashion. Bring this to a picnic and your friends will ask what bakery you went to. Garnished here with creme fraiche and lime zest.
Clafoutis is a French dessert which combines fresh fruit and custard. Just like a souffle, it rises beautifully then it deflates once cooled. It's best made in a cast iron skillet but any oven-proof skillet will work. Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving.
If you love pie, and your favorite part is the pastry, look no further. This pie will sure to be a new family favorite. This pastry dough is almost like a shortbread. It would also go well with pears or peaches. You don't even necessarily have to peel the apples!
This basic vanilla-bean recipe is so versatile and can be used as the base for many different variations of this classic dessert. The only problem is that it goes fast even when you triple and quadruple the batch! My kids like to top with sliced bananas, sprinkle with sugar and then caramelize with the torch. To finish it off, they drizzle it with homemade chocolate sauce to make a banana split creme brulee.
The problem that I identified was that French macarons are almost always baked with almond flour, and so many people with tree nut allergies, counting me, are affected by this problem, because we can't eat freshly baked French macarons from a pastry shop. This is problematic, because I've always wanted to try a French macaron, since my sisters have tried them and told me that they taste really good, and I was jealous.
What can be better than silky smooth creme brulee with rich chocolate? You don't even need to water-bath this version! Use heart-shaped ramekins for a Valentines Day treat. This so easy and delicious, you'll look like a professional chef! For an elegant presentation, top with a few raspberries and a mint sprig.