Moroccan Recipes

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
A magnificent sweet and spicy lamb recipe. You can increase cayenne and other spices to suit individual tastes. Serve in warm pita bread with mixed greens (try using some strongly flavored ones) and fresh herbs. Drizzle with a lemon and herb yogurt sauce or a tzatziki sauce.
Tagines are Moroccan slow-cooked meat, fruit and vegetable dishes which are almost invariably made with mutton. Using lamb cuts down the cooking time, but if you can find good hogget (older than lamb, younger than mutton, commonly labeled 'baking legs' and sold cheaply) that will do very well.
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
Serving a gorgeous, fancy-looking holiday roast doesn't have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. This pork loin proves exactly that. This is fast, easy, and affordable, but when you bring it to the table, it looks like a million dollars. The beautifully warming and aromatic spices really work so well with a pork roast - I hope you give it a try soon!
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad.
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.