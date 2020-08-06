Moroccan Recipes

Looking for Moroccan recipes? Find recipes for everything from tagine and couscous to warming harira and homemade Moroccan bread.

Moroccan Chicken

362
Spices, spices, spices! This recipe is thick with 'em, and your taste buds will be thick with pleasure from Moroccan Chicken. This exotic tasting dish is a definite crowd pleaser!
By Sarah and Annette

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

566
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78

Lamb Tagine

355
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

625
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
By NIBLETS

Chicken Tagine

195
This Moroccan slow cooker dish is the perfect blend of sweetness and spice.
By KJones

Vegetarian Moroccan Harira

1
Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
By chouchou65

Moroccan Lamb Kabobs

35
A magnificent sweet and spicy lamb recipe. You can increase cayenne and other spices to suit individual tastes. Serve in warm pita bread with mixed greens (try using some strongly flavored ones) and fresh herbs. Drizzle with a lemon and herb yogurt sauce or a tzatziki sauce.
By Rich Madigan

Moroccan Tagine

36
Tagines are Moroccan slow-cooked meat, fruit and vegetable dishes which are almost invariably made with mutton. Using lamb cuts down the cooking time, but if you can find good hogget (older than lamb, younger than mutton, commonly labeled 'baking legs' and sold cheaply) that will do very well.
By MAX BOSIO
Introduction to Moroccan Cuisine
Savor the flavors of the Isle of the Sunset.
10 Tantalizing Tagine Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight
Take your pick from one of our deliciously rich tagine recipes and make dinner a feast for the senses. 
What Are Preserved Lemons and How Do I Cook With Them?
Ras el Hanout
38
Moroccan Semolina Soup with Milk, Anise Seeds, and Honey

2
This simple Moroccan soup is easy to prepare and can be served in the evening or as a breakfast porridge. Serve warm, garnished with cinnamon, with honey for sweetening on the side.
By Wendy E Boles

Beghrir (Moroccan Pancakes)

17
Moroccan pancakes are served with honey-butter sauce. Best during Ramadan for breaking the fast or pre-dawn, but certainly great anytime.
By rie1975

Moroccan Ksra

22
This tasty flat bread is usually made to be eaten with tagine, a spiced Moroccan stew.
By SHECOOKS2

Make-Ahead Vegetarian Moroccan Stew

337
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Moroccan Lentil Soup

542
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Allrecipes Member

Harira

150
This is the soup that Moroccans traditionally use to break the fast every night of Ramadan. Season with salt, pepper, mint leaves and cinnamon to taste.
By Allrecipes Member

Moroccan Couscous

149
This dish is great served with my Lamb Tagine and Cucumber Raita also on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Moroccan-Spiced Pork Roast

25
Serving a gorgeous, fancy-looking holiday roast doesn't have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. This pork loin proves exactly that. This is fast, easy, and affordable, but when you bring it to the table, it looks like a million dollars. The beautifully warming and aromatic spices really work so well with a pork roast - I hope you give it a try soon!
By Chef John

Spanish Moroccan Fish

145
This Moroccan recipe was passed down for generations in my family. We usually serve it on the Sabbath night and holidays. It is a favorite! This dish may be served hot or cold according to taste.
By Hanna R

Moroccan Chickpea Stew

87
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
By Mari

Make-Ahead Moroccan Lamb Stew

35
Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

26
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Sweet and Nutty Moroccan Couscous

118
I've simplified this recipe for Couscous Mesfouf without losing any of its deliciously complex flavor. Prepare all the mix-ins ahead of time and it takes only minutes to make. Enjoy!
By Christina S

Moroccan Chicken with Saffron and Preserved Lemon

20
Chicken thighs full of spice and amazing scents to take you right to the Mediterranean. Great with quinoa or brown rice and lots green veggies.
By katherine99

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

10
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.
By Chef Kelly

Moroccan Beef and Lentil Stew

A flavorful beef and lentil stew inspired by the tastes of Morocco. Great served over rice.
By Kim

Instant Pot® Chicken Tagine with Apricots and Chickpeas

8
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.
By Diana71
