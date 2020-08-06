Israeli Recipes

Israeli Salad

Israeli salad can typically be found at the many falafel street stands all over Israel. It is served on its own as a side dish or inside a pita sandwich wrap. This fresh, light, and colorful salad is sure to become a favorite for your family. Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and parsley combine with a drizzled dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and mint leaves. Goes great in a pita with falafel, hummus, and tahini, but also works as a side dish with any middle eastern, Greek, or even north African food.