Israeli Recipes

This is inspired by a recipe for traditional Hawaij. A great and simple blend of spices that has become one of our favorite general seasonings. I use this as a rub for chicken a lot, but it is also a great seasoning for rice, fish, pork, even shrimp and mixed veggies.
Authentic chummus is very different and SO much tastier than its American counterpart. This chummus is creamy and delicate in taste rather than overpowered with garlic or thick and pasty. It is eaten warm, fresh, and as a whole meal spread out in a dish and drizzled with fresh olive oil. It is scooped up with pita, raw onion slices, or just a fork. Do NOT use canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans)!
Lived in Israel for a few years and lived on Re:Bar's shakes, now that I'm back in America I can't get them. This tastes almost exactly the same as their Re:Vive shake does. It's my favorite one! For a thicker shake freeze your yogurt before blending.
Matbucha (Mott-Boo-Chah) is a cooked tomato and roasted bell peppers salad that is popular in Israel, Morocco and throughout the Middle East. The name Matbucha literally means 'cooked salad' in Arabic. It is usually served as a side dish, but it also works well over fish.
Israeli salad can typically be found at the many falafel street stands all over Israel. It is served on its own as a side dish or inside a pita sandwich wrap. This fresh, light, and colorful salad is sure to become a favorite for your family. Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and parsley combine with a drizzled dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and mint leaves. Goes great in a pita with falafel, hummus, and tahini, but also works as a side dish with any middle eastern, Greek, or even north African food.
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
This is a great, quick, flavorful dish I learned while living in southern Israel. You can add spices to taste, but for the first go, try it this way. Makes 2 hearty servings. Serve with bread to sop up the sauce.
Middle-Eastern style puff pastry pockets filled with cheese. Great served as an appetizer or the traditional Israeli way for breakfast with salad, olives, cheese, and plain yogurt. Could also be filled with leftover mashed potatoes, or a spinach and feta mixture.
A quick and simple Middle Eastern/Mediterranean hit. I've seen both little Jewish grandmothers in Jerusalem make these cookies and Bedouin women living in the middle of the desert. A great simple recipe that isn't too sweet, is very versatile and fast. Enjoy.
This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.
This cookie recipe is from Israel. Tahini can be found in most grocery stores or health food stores. If you still have trouble finding it, it's sure to be found in a Middle Eastern grocery store. Enjoy!
This is a great way to serve your delicious main dish protein. The large-size Israeli pearl couscous is perfect for soaking up sauce and has enough flavor to enhance any protein. Serve under fish, chicken, beef, or vegetarian proteins.
Mmmmm!! My mouth waters just thinking of this! An Israeli Jewish lady taught this to my grandmother several years ago, and our entire family fell in love with it. It was so good, we served it for a small catered event, and it was a hit. This is for you if you enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine.