Israeli Recipes

Browse 30+ Israeli recipes, and try this aromatic and delicious cuisine at home.

Staff Picks

Hawaij/All-Purpose Seasoning

6
This is inspired by a recipe for traditional Hawaij. A great and simple blend of spices that has become one of our favorite general seasonings. I use this as a rub for chicken a lot, but it is also a great seasoning for rice, fish, pork, even shrimp and mixed veggies.
By Erich Schlismann

Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus (Chummus)

93
Authentic chummus is very different and SO much tastier than its American counterpart. This chummus is creamy and delicate in taste rather than overpowered with garlic or thick and pasty. It is eaten warm, fresh, and as a whole meal spread out in a dish and drizzled with fresh olive oil. It is scooped up with pita, raw onion slices, or just a fork. Do NOT use canned chickpeas (garbanzo beans)!
By Simone

Re:Bar Re:Vive Shake

4
Lived in Israel for a few years and lived on Re:Bar's shakes, now that I'm back in America I can't get them. This tastes almost exactly the same as their Re:Vive shake does. It's my favorite one! For a thicker shake freeze your yogurt before blending.
By Alexa Goldman

Matbucha

8
Matbucha (Mott-Boo-Chah) is a cooked tomato and roasted bell peppers salad that is popular in Israel, Morocco and throughout the Middle East. The name Matbucha literally means 'cooked salad' in Arabic. It is usually served as a side dish, but it also works well over fish.
By JEFF144MAN

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

316
This Tunisian dish is like a Mediterranean version of huevos rancheros. Fried eggs simmer in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, colorful bell peppers, chile peppers, and spices.
By Ben

Middle Eastern Rice with Black Beans and Chickpeas

549
I got this recipe from a friend who is from Bethlehem. The flavors are just delicious. The possibilities of add-ins are endless.
By JULIEP

Israeli Salad

130
Israeli salad can typically be found at the many falafel street stands all over Israel. It is served on its own as a side dish or inside a pita sandwich wrap. This fresh, light, and colorful salad is sure to become a favorite for your family. Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and parsley combine with a drizzled dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and mint leaves. Goes great in a pita with falafel, hummus, and tahini, but also works as a side dish with any middle eastern, Greek, or even north African food.
By Maslow

Israeli Tomato and Cucumber Salad

57
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and parsley combine with a drizzled dressing of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and mint leaves.
By mimitomany

Middle Eastern Kibbeh

49
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
By Ron Shepherd

Foolproof Potato Latkes

32
This is my mother's latke recipe which has been a smashing hit at dozens of Chanukah parties. The secret is in the potatoes, which are crushed rather than grated, resulting in a light, crispy latke.
By basg101

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

26
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Shakshuka (Middle Eastern Breakfast Dish)

24
This is a great, quick, flavorful dish I learned while living in southern Israel. You can add spices to taste, but for the first go, try it this way. Makes 2 hearty servings. Serve with bread to sop up the sauce.
By viking
Inspiration and Ideas

Cheese Bourekas
21
Middle-Eastern style puff pastry pockets filled with cheese. Great served as an appetizer or the traditional Israeli way for breakfast with salad, olives, cheese, and plain yogurt. Could also be filled with leftover mashed potatoes, or a spinach and feta mixture.
Whole Rice and Lentils (Majadara)
32
One of my 'Israeli' recipes that I've adapted for whole rice (that in my opinion needs more seasoning). Good as a whole meal or as a side dish. Freezes fairly well, too.
Fast and Easy Israeli Tahini Cookies
8
California Style Israeli Salad
31

This salad is beautiful, as well as being delicious and a little bit 'different', even though it is very easy to find ingredients and prepare. Kids and adults love it. It is a family favorite.

More Israeli Recipes

Shakshooka

5
This delicious Israeli egg and tomato dish makes a great meal any time of day. It is very flavorful and works well as a main dish or as an appetizer. Serve hot with tahini sauce and pita bread.
By Hanna R

Apple and Honey Sorbet

15
This is the sorbet I served on Rosh Hashana meal between first and main course. It is white flecked with bright green, tangy from the green apples, and sweet with honey. Fresh and fabulous. Shana Tova! I recommend eucalyptus blossom honey, easily found in Israel.
By MALKALEVADOM

Tahini Butter Cookies

33
This cookie recipe is from Israel. Tahini can be found in most grocery stores or health food stores. If you still have trouble finding it, it's sure to be found in a Middle Eastern grocery store. Enjoy!
By Faina Gersh

Curried Israeli Couscous

2
This is a great way to serve your delicious main dish protein. The large-size Israeli pearl couscous is perfect for soaking up sauce and has enough flavor to enhance any protein. Serve under fish, chicken, beef, or vegetarian proteins.
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Yummy Matzo Rolls

2
This is an Israeli recipe that my aunt made last Passover - everybody gobbled them up and asked for the recipe.
By Maya

Israeli Charoset

1
I have been making this charoset since my first Passover. Even the kids love it!
By Jfrosty

Eggplant, Roasted Pepper and Chicken Pitas

23
Mmmmm!! My mouth waters just thinking of this! An Israeli Jewish lady taught this to my grandmother several years ago, and our entire family fell in love with it. It was so good, we served it for a small catered event, and it was a hit. This is for you if you enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine.
By marie

Creamy Israeli-Style Hummus

Creamy, smooth, and tasty hummus that uses a hint of peanut butter.
By Sonya Sargent

Fresh Israeli Salad

3
Israeli salad. Use a full-flavored olive oil. Optional: add minced olives, feta cheese, or cilantro.
By KN518

Apples in Pajamas

23
Crunchy sliced fried apples that are served at breakfast (usually) with cinnamon and sugar. Commonly served in Israel. Given to me by a good friend. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
By OLIVIABREEN
