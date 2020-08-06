Turkish Recipes

This Turkish-style pizza is a Turkish flat bread layered with a fresh sauce composed of tomatoes, sweet bell peppers, and minced lamb cooked with a flavorful selection of Mediterranean spices. It is normally garnished with fresh salad and a creamy garlic sauce and or a tangy zesty hot red pepper sauce. It is a really light meal, but filling and flavorful. I find it worth the time to make if I can't get it from my favorite Turkish bakery in my old neighborhood in Amsterdam. For the best flavor, make the topping the night before you make the pizza.
This is a delicious Turkish dish that was created for American palates close to the military base. The recipe for tava does not have to be exact, you can add more or less of your ingredients to taste. The secret ingredient for the Turkish taste is the red peppers. Serve over rice.
I'd like to think that all the chicken coming off American grills this summer will be as tasty, juicy, and tender as these Turkish chicken kebabs. By using a flavorful, yogurt-based marinade, like the one seen herein, even inexperienced grillers can produce impressive results. I'm not sure how 'Turkish' this is--it's loosely based on a lamb marinade I've used for a long time.
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
This soup is divine and much like you will get at any authentic Turkish restaurant. It has dynamic flavors and a lovely mild heat. I make a big batch and eat it for lunch with crusty bread and salad the entire week. Optional: Serve with additional mint and lemon wedges.
Bazlama is a simple and delicious village bread that I learned to prepare after moving to Turkey. Normally it is cooked in an outdoor oven but it works just as well on the stove top. It's best served warm.
I tend to enjoy a generous ratio between nuts and pastry, as that makes me feel a little bit better about the copious amounts of sugar in this, but above and beyond that, I think this approach produces the best texture. You can use as many layers of filo as you want, but be careful, since too many may not cook through, and the only way to mess this up is to undercook the dough. The top and bottom layers need to dry out, and thoroughly crisp up, otherwise, once the syrup gets ladled over, you'll have a soggy mess.
A very popular take-out especially after a night out at the pub. This favorite is so, so tasty--I'm sure once you try it, you'll certainly want to make more! Serve with warmed (lightly toasted) pita bread, chili sauce, and a salad of shredded cabbage, carrot, onion, and sliced cucumber. Also great to add as a topping for pizzas. Great to make in advance, slice and freeze.
Ekmek is a light and slightly sour flatbread that tastes wonderful with Havarti cheese. It uses a starter which ferments for 4 days. I recommend using a pizza stone to bake the loaves on. If you've no pizza stone, cookie sheets will work also. The recipe seems complicated, but it's a lot easier than it appears.
This is my version of Turkish kebabs which I made 'off the cuff' after searching unsuccessfully for a recipe online. The original sandwiches are made from meat that is pressed into a loaf and grilled on a rotating spit. The meat is shaved off as it gets crispy and then put into a pita sandwich. My recipe calls for thin slices of meat to be marinated and then broiled to get the same effect without a huge rotating grill. Serve in a warmed pita with goat cheese, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pepperoncinis.
Get your hands on the right ingredients, including about 12 good sheets of phyllo pastry, and you'll find this savory, lamb-filled pastry way easier to make than it appears--not to mention delicious--all thanks to an intentionally soggy dough. That's right! Lightly moisturizing the phyllo with an egg/yogurt/butter wash produces flexible, flavorful, and externally crisp layers upon baking.
Irmik Helvasi (semolina halva) is a traditional Turkish recipe for a classic dessert of halva made from semolina flour. Serve with cinnamon sprinkled on top if desired. This dish can be served warm or cold.
I tried this dish at a Turkish restaurant in London and was amazed by its delicious taste! I later found out that this dish was named after Alexander the Great, whom the Persians called 'Iskender.' Apparently it was his favourite food.
This delicious red lentil soup is super easy to make and full of flavor. It's vegan as well -- win/win! My dad combined a few different recipes over the years and this one was decidedly the winner. It's been made by many people throughout the family and is always met with great compliments! Cannot emphasize enough that you really need to use red lentils for this recipe as it's key to the taste. If you can't find them in your regular grocery store, they are always in stock at the nearest Indian food market. Best served with your favorite freshly baked bread!
This is a traditional Turkish dish that is mainly ate in the winter. I instantly fell in love with the warm savory flavors of this dish. Although I've used ravioli in this recipe, it is traditionally done with a similar pasta called Manti that you can buy from any online Turkish store.