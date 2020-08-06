Lebanese Recipes

Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
This recipe is a great way to use up that giant zucchini lurking in your garden. Early-season squash are best, as the skin is tender and the flesh is delicate. Older zucchini still taste great, you just may not be able to eat the skin.
These savory little meat pies are a takeoff on a recipe from my Lebanese mother-in-law (who is one of the very best cooks I know). She makes the dough from scratch, but I use puff pastry instead to save time. Great for an appetizer or as a side dish!
This is a wonderful Middle Eastern dish that I was introduced to by a friend of mine from Lebanon. This recipe yields an absolutely amazing tasting and tender final product. Shawarma can be used in pitas, be put on fattoush, on hommus, or eaten plain.
The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
This is a flavorful chicken dish, which I first tasted at a little Lebanese restaurant. While normally shawarma is sliced off a rotisserie, it can be made at home with just a few changes. Be warned, it takes a day of prep time. For lunch, serve as a sandwich in warmed flatbread with cucumber sauce, sliced onion, and seeded tomato. For dinner, serve with rice and lentils (for a treat, look up mujadarrah on this site).
This is the Lebanese version of cream cheese, a lot tastier and lower in calories. Serve on a plate, sprinkled with olive oil, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Or simply spread it like cream cheese on pita bread.
After a few phone calls with my mom and grandma, I managed to write a detailed recipe for one of my favorite Lebanese sweets, ma'amoul. They take time to make, but are not very difficult. Wooden ma'amoul molds give them their distinctive decorative shapes.
This za'atar spice recipe is easy to make at home from scratch with just four ingredients. While in Lebanon wild thyme is used, regular thyme from the supermarket or your garden makes a fine substitute. Za'atar refers both to the thyme plant itself, as well as this spice mix.
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.