Lebanese Recipes

Staff Picks

Lebanese Chicken and Potatoes

281
A traditional Lebanese dish of baked chicken and potatoes, which I learned from my mum. Unbelievably simple, but ever so delicious.
By guyworldwide

Fattoush

26
Great light salad of an Eastern-Mediterranean flavor, with crunchy pita chips. Big favorite! I learned it from some Lebanese friends. After I tasted it, I needed to keep it.
By Blady

Middle Eastern Kibbeh

49
Kibbeh is a wonderful dish from the Middle East traditionally made with lamb meat but beef is acceptable, too. I prefer it made into patties and fried in olive oil. However, it is most often found in restaurants in baked form. Serve kibbeh with tahini, a sesame seed paste.
By Ron Shepherd

Lebanese Donair

43
This is a Lebanese donair recipe, a traditional dish made with seasoned meat and tahini sauce that's enjoyed in many parts of the Middle East.
By ROSE90

Mellas Family Lamb Stuffed Zucchini (Koosa)

13
This recipe is a great way to use up that giant zucchini lurking in your garden. Early-season squash are best, as the skin is tender and the flesh is delicate. Older zucchini still taste great, you just may not be able to eat the skin.
By blancdeblanc

Mediterranean Meat Pies (Sfeeha)

34
These savory little meat pies are a takeoff on a recipe from my Lebanese mother-in-law (who is one of the very best cooks I know). She makes the dough from scratch, but I use puff pastry instead to save time. Great for an appetizer or as a side dish!
By LauraG

Lamb Shawarma

59
This is a wonderful Middle Eastern dish that I was introduced to by a friend of mine from Lebanon. This recipe yields an absolutely amazing tasting and tender final product. Shawarma can be used in pitas, be put on fattoush, on hommus, or eaten plain.
By jwagner

Kafta (BBQ)

147
The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )
By Lebanese Cuisine

Lebanese Mountain Bread

28
This flatbread brings me back to my early childhood when the Syrian lady across the street from my grandmother made it and always gave us some. It's my first food memory. The bread has a unique texture, gorgeous appearance, and fun-to-make technique.
By Chef John

Lebanese Seven Spices

14
The secret for good Middle Eastern food. Actually it's a mix of 8 spices.
By orayeena

Arabic Fattoush Salad

42
Fattoush is one of the most well known Middle Eastern salads and a standard dish on the 'mezza' (small dishes) table. It's a colorful tossed salad with a lemony garlic dressing, and if you've never made a single Arabic dish, this is a delicious and healthy place to start.
By Sonja Taha

Chicken Shawarma

71
Awesome Lebanese sandwich served in most Lebanese restaurants. Can be served with Tahini sauce or Toum.
By Wendy
This is a flavorful chicken dish, which I first tasted at a little Lebanese restaurant. While normally shawarma is sliced off a rotisserie, it can be made at home with just a few changes. Be warned, it takes a day of prep time. For lunch, serve as a sandwich in warmed flatbread with cucumber sauce, sliced onion, and seeded tomato. For dinner, serve with rice and lentils (for a treat, look up mujadarrah on this site).

Best Hummus

70
I serve this at least once a week with a chicken or steak meal or just as a quick snack. Learned from my late grandfather who was of Lebanese descent. Serve with fresh Arabic bread.
By Reman9981

Labneh (Lebanese Cream Cheese)

33
This is the Lebanese version of cream cheese, a lot tastier and lower in calories. Serve on a plate, sprinkled with olive oil, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and mint. Or simply spread it like cream cheese on pita bread.
By LEBANESE

Labneh (Lebanese Yogurt)

5
This is a Lebanese dish, excellent for dipping with vegetables or spreading on bread. It can also be used as a topping for just about any dish.
By Baritone Bob

Ma'amoul (Lebanese Date Cookies)

2
After a few phone calls with my mom and grandma, I managed to write a detailed recipe for one of my favorite Lebanese sweets, ma'amoul. They take time to make, but are not very difficult. Wooden ma'amoul molds give them their distinctive decorative shapes.
By LauraF

Instant Pot® Lebanese Lentil Soup (Shorbat Adas)

11
This Lebanese lentil soup is a beautiful sunny color thanks to red lentils. Garnish with a drizzle of olive oil and a dash of aleppo pepper, if desired.
By LauraF

Homemade Za'atar

3
This za'atar spice recipe is easy to make at home from scratch with just four ingredients. While in Lebanon wild thyme is used, regular thyme from the supermarket or your garden makes a fine substitute. Za'atar refers both to the thyme plant itself, as well as this spice mix.
By Serena

Lebanese Lemon Lentil Soup

59
This wonderful comfort soup is a balance of lemon, salt, heat, and savory herbs. Serve it on a cold day. Can be made vegan, vegetarian, or with chicken easily.
By Debra Fox Sullivan

Za'atar Bread

These are known in the Middle East as mana'eesh. Homemade dough is topped with za'atar, a spice mixture composed of sesame seeds, oregano, marjoram, and thyme.
By Lady at the Stove

Chard Lentil Soup, Lebanese-Style

46
Easy to prepare super delicious vegetarian soup.
By PatriciaS

Toum

31
This is a traditional Lebanese garlic dipping sauce. Not for the faint of heart! Keeps for weeks in the fridge. Serve at room temperature with Lebanese breads, hummus, and tabbouleh.
By Sahaj108

Cilantro and Garlic Potatoes

69
A yummy Lebanese way of serving potatoes. These go great with chicken or meat.
By LEBANESE

Lebanese White Coffee

The non-coffee, after-meal drink. White coffee isn't coffee at all. It is a simple mixture of hot water, orange blossom water, and flavored honey.
By Buckwheat Queen

Authentic Lebanese Fattoush

31
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.
By George
