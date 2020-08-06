Slow Cooker Soup and Stew Recipes

Let your slow cooker do all the work with these filling and hearty one-crock dinners.

Staff Picks

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1610
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Slow Cooker Belgian Chicken Booyah

61
This is a booyah recipe that is adapted from originally a 50 gallon recipe cooked in large 55 gallon cast-iron kettles with a wood fire, most often at church picnics in northeastern Wisconsin.
By Bill Bartelme

Chicken Tortilla Soup in the Slow Cooker

74
Delicious and easy to make. You can spice it up as much as you want with hot sauce. Serve with tortilla chips.
By roxyjez

Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry

89
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
By Maisha Dewan

Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew

I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
By Moefunk04

Gringo Posole

50
My own version of posole! Stew made with hominy, garlic, peppers and pork meat. This is made in the slow cooker. I tried to make the stew as colorful as possible, which is why I use both white and yellow hominy and green and red bell peppers. This recipe is best the next day reheated. I love it best with cornbread or EVEN BETTER, fresh flour tortillas. It is awesome on a cold winter day and is great to take to pot luck dinners. Can be doubled or reduced in size to accommodate any number of people, and is a relatively foolproof recipe!
By Lisa D Courtney

Slow Cooker, Easy Baked Potato Soup

583
I love this recipe in my slow cooker, especially since there is minimal prep. No bacon to fry, so the slow cooker is the only dish you will get dirty. If you have dry ranch mix on hand, I have really enjoyed this variation!
By The-Baby-Bow-Lady

Split Pea Smoked Turkey Soup

34
For those who don't like pork. This has a nice smoked flavor when you use a smoked turkey leg.
By Bruce Crowell

Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Stew

This is a great meal for busy families! It's hearty and easy. Kids love it, too! Serve over split buttermilk biscuits.
By GourmetSoy

Colleen's Slow Cooker Jambalaya

2918
This recipe came about from a lot of experimenting over the years. My family and friends like this version the best. Serve over cooked rice.
By Colleen Murtaugh
Hatch Chili

67
I've been making this Hatch green chili for years and it never fails to please!
By james

Slow Cooker Hamburger Soup with Macaroni

A fairly quick and easy hamburger soup with macaroni that I just threw together. This recipe freezes well. The soup will thicken upon standing.
By Brian
Brett's Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup
"This is absolutely Scrumptious! Do yourself a favor and make this soup sooner rather than later!" – Penny Corkery
Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup
"Come home to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!" – queendiva1
Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
391
Slow Cooker Beef Stew I
12 Slow Cooker Stew Recipes Under 300 Calories
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
5266
Slow Cooker Taco Soup
2323

Browned ground beef seasoned with a package of taco seasoning is combined in a slow cooker with canned beans, tomatoes, and green chilies. Serve with tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.

Beef Barley Vegetable Soup

1363
A chuck roast is cooked with barley and bay leaf in a slow cooker before it is cubed and added to a soup pot of simmering vegetables in a beef broth.
By MARGOC

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

7353
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
By RaisinKane aka Patti

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

5552
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
By Elena

Slow Cooker Chili II

962
Hearty chili made in the slow cooker is an easy recipe to prepare for cold weeknight dinners.
By Allrecipes Member

Award-Winning White Chicken Chili

168
This chili is a family favorite! It has won several chili competitions and is a definite crowd-pleaser!
By Rjcunigan

Slow Cooker French Onion Soup

391
This is a ridiculously easy soup, especially since it cooks in a slow cooker! When it's been simmering all day, you come home to an amazing aroma and a fabulous meal for a cold winter day.
By Chandrav

Cabbage Beef Soup

689
Very yummy soup that has always been a hit! Main ingredients include ground beef, cabbage, tomato sauce, kidney beans and onion. I promise you won't regret making it!
By NANCYSCOTT1

Slow Cooker Oxtail Stew

12
Slow-cooked decadent oxtail is cooked to perfection in this rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

It's Chili by George!!

3186
Can be made on the stove or in the slow cooker. It's quick, easy and so good.
By Allrecipes Member
Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

845
Come home at the end of the day to a richly spiced broth filled with lentils, ham and veggies. Pair it up with cornmeal muffins and you have a great meal!

Homemade Chili

32
This homemade ground beef chili, a delicious meal from scratch, is made with red kidney beans and green chile peppers in a slow cooker.
By healthy girl

Slow Cooker Lamb Stew

12
Lamb and veggies come together in this warm and comforting stew. Let your slow cooker work its magic, while you spend your time doing other things.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili

17
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
By bradysmom

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh

566
I have been making this Moroccan-style recipe for years. It's so easy to make, it has become a tradition in our household.
By KCOOPER78

Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

964
This is a simple crowd pleasing recipe that can sit in a slow cooker until it is time to serve.
By sellitman

The Ultimate Chili

468
Easy recipe with little preparation time. This can also be made with ground turkey, and it tastes even better the next day!
By Wendy

12 Slow Cooker Stew Recipes Under 300 Calories

These healthy stew recipes are top-rated, easy to prep, and all under 300 calories.
By Carl Hanson
