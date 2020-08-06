Slow Cooker Soup and Stew Recipes

I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.
My own version of posole! Stew made with hominy, garlic, peppers and pork meat. This is made in the slow cooker. I tried to make the stew as colorful as possible, which is why I use both white and yellow hominy and green and red bell peppers. This recipe is best the next day reheated. I love it best with cornbread or EVEN BETTER, fresh flour tortillas. It is awesome on a cold winter day and is great to take to pot luck dinners. Can be doubled or reduced in size to accommodate any number of people, and is a relatively foolproof recipe!
I love this recipe in my slow cooker, especially since there is minimal prep. No bacon to fry, so the slow cooker is the only dish you will get dirty. If you have dry ranch mix on hand, I have really enjoyed this variation!
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
I love this recipe in my slow cooker, especially since there is minimal prep. No bacon to fry, so the slow cooker is the only dish you will get dirty. If you have dry ranch mix on hand, I have really enjoyed this variation!
Hearty chicken chili with a bit of zip from RO*TEL® tomatoes. Cream cheese makes it richer and creamier than a standard broth-based white chicken chili. Super easy to assemble - just throw everything in the slow cooker. This one will stand out in the crowd at any chili cook-off/tasting. It is brought to our neighborhood chili tasting each year and is the first one gone every year! Serve topped with green onions, cilantro, and shredded Cheddar cheese, if desired.
I have never heard a complaint of my beef stew, it's a great new take on an old favorite! I prefer to serve stew over white rice, it all depends on your taste. You can season the beef with a packet of Sazon instead of salt and pepper, for even more Spanish style.