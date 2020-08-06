South Carolina Recipes

Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing chicken and rice dinner that can feed an army, your search ends here. Chicken bog, which shares a history with pilau, is a simple South Carolina staple that has stood the test of time. This big-batch chicken bog recipe comes from Kent Huggins, a Carolina native who has perfected his family's technique over decades. What sets Kent's version apart? His chicken bog (which uses a strict 3:1 stock-to-rice ratio) is cooked in the oven. This eliminates the temptation to stir the rice and ensures a perfectly boggy texture.
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing chicken and rice dinner that can feed an army, your search ends here. Chicken bog, which shares a history with pilau, is a simple South Carolina staple that has stood the test of time. This big-batch chicken bog recipe comes from Kent Huggins, a Carolina native who has perfected his family's technique over decades. What sets Kent's version apart? His chicken bog (which uses a strict 3:1 stock-to-rice ratio) is cooked in the oven. This eliminates the temptation to stir the rice and ensures a perfectly boggy texture.
When I was living in South Carolina, catfish stew was a popular dish. This is a delicious spicy, tomato-based stew with bacon and potatoes and onions and spices. It is very simple to make and so good to eat. My husband and I would keep the pot on the stove all day and take multiple trips into the kitchen for refills. I hope you enjoy!
This is one of the easiest pulled pork recipes I've made. Since my husband was from 'south of the Mason-Dixon line' and raved about pulled pork in Virginia/South Carolina, I had a tough job ahead of me, but he loved it (!) so I guess I passed the test.
This is a sweet bread that makes wonderful chicken or turkey sandwiches. This recipe was given to me by a good friend in South Carolina that I met on the Internet. I had the pleasure of eating this bread at her beach home this spring. It makes awesome toast. We can hardly wait to cut it.