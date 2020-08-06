South Carolina Recipes

Looking for South Carolina recipes? Allrecipes has more than 30 trusted South Carolina recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

1046
Great recipe for shrimp and grits.
By berskine

Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp

152
This is my version of a South Carolina coastal specialty. It will make a grits lover out of anyone!
By AWEAVER

SC Frogmore Stew

40
Being a South Carolina girl at heart, this has and will always be one of my favorite and most comforting meals.
By RRADAMS

Carolina Pork Twirl

25
This is a perfect appetizer for a small family gathering.
By Tyler Melnick

Dave's Low Country Boil

522
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

85
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

600
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
By coolmonkshoes

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

128
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Chicken Bog

92
I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.
By MARBALET

Frogmore Stew

565
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
By Shirley

Kent's Chicken Bog For a Crowd

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing chicken and rice dinner that can feed an army, your search ends here. Chicken bog, which shares a history with pilau, is a simple South Carolina staple that has stood the test of time. This big-batch chicken bog recipe comes from Kent Huggins, a Carolina native who has perfected his family's technique over decades. What sets Kent's version apart? His chicken bog (which uses a strict 3:1 stock-to-rice ratio) is cooked in the oven. This eliminates the temptation to stir the rice and ensures a perfectly boggy texture.
By Corey Williams

Charleston Red Rice

30
Yummy, and easy to make.
By DJBPITT
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

What Is Frogmore Stew and How Do You Make It At Home?
There's more to the Lowcountry staple than meets the eye.
8 Soups and Stews That Are Full of Lowcountry Flavor
In the mood for something warm, cozy, and full of coastal character? You're in the right place. These Lowcountry soups and stews are exactly what the doctor ordered.
20 South Carolina Foods the Palmetto State Is Known For
The Best of Lowcountry Southern Cooking
Charleston Shrimp 'n' Gravy
162
Gullah Red Rice
Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon
55

Lowcountry style shrimp and grits at its best!

More South Carolina Recipes

Old Charleston Style Shrimp and Grits

1046
Great recipe for shrimp and grits.
By berskine

Dave's Low Country Boil

522
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

South Carolina She-Crab Soup

85
This soup is a staple for all of us living on the South Carolina coast. Here is my take on the soup that I think is outstanding! Enjoy!
By SOWEN

Slow Cooker Carolina BBQ

600
Miss the tarheel tradition of a pig pickin'? Then find yourself a crock pot, a big pork shoulder, some cider vinegar and get cooking! While ground and crushed red pepper will provide the basic heat - go the extra mile and find some Texas Pete (or Trappey's) pepper sauce to bring the taste of Carolina to your kitchen.
By coolmonkshoes

8 Soups and Stews That Are Full of Lowcountry Flavor

In the mood for something warm, cozy, and full of coastal character? You're in the right place. These Lowcountry soups and stews are exactly what the doctor ordered.
By Corey Williams

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

128
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Chicken Bog

92
I am not sure of the origin of this recipe. It is a cross between a casserole and a stew: chock-full of chicken, sausage, rice and onion. A really good cold-weather comfort food. When you're feeling 'bogged' down, make Chicken Bog to cheer up! This recipe is what is called 'Low Country cooking.' It is a term used in the coastal regions of South Carolina. Chicken Bog is even served at restaurants in South Carolina along with other local favorites.
By MARBALET

20 South Carolina Foods the Palmetto State Is Known For

With deep African roots, the Lowcountry is home to countless dishes that have become synonymous with the American South.
By Corey Williams

Frogmore Stew

565
I've been using this recipe for over 20 years, ever since I moved to South Carolina. It can be adjusted to serve any number. Allow 2 tablespoons of seasoning per quart of water. If you cannot find hot smoked sausage, use another smoked sausage such as kielbasa and add crushed hot red pepper to the pot.
By Shirley

Kent's Chicken Bog For a Crowd

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing chicken and rice dinner that can feed an army, your search ends here. Chicken bog, which shares a history with pilau, is a simple South Carolina staple that has stood the test of time. This big-batch chicken bog recipe comes from Kent Huggins, a Carolina native who has perfected his family's technique over decades. What sets Kent's version apart? His chicken bog (which uses a strict 3:1 stock-to-rice ratio) is cooked in the oven. This eliminates the temptation to stir the rice and ensures a perfectly boggy texture.
By Corey Williams

Charleston Red Rice

30
Yummy, and easy to make.
By DJBPITT

Charleston Shrimp 'n' Gravy

162
Authentic original Charleston favorite shrimp recipe usually served as 'shrimp n grits.' Serve over fresh hot grits, rice, or biscuits.
By ALRAYNA

Gullah Red Rice

Charleston red rice is one of Charleston, South Carolina's Gullah dishes. Being from the Sea Islands of Charleston, this is a go-to dish passed down!
By LadyV

SC Frogmore Stew

40
Being a South Carolina girl at heart, this has and will always be one of my favorite and most comforting meals.
By RRADAMS

Shrimp and Cheesy Grits with Bacon

55
Lowcountry style shrimp and grits at its best!
By Diane

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

31
This is a Charleston, South Carolina recipe. It is a combination of all the best recipes I have seen, and similar to a dish that is served in a popular Downtown Charleston restaurant.
By kit kat zebb

South Carolina Catfish Stew

When I was living in South Carolina, catfish stew was a popular dish. This is a delicious spicy, tomato-based stew with bacon and potatoes and onions and spices. It is very simple to make and so good to eat. My husband and I would keep the pot on the stove all day and take multiple trips into the kitchen for refills. I hope you enjoy!
By Kitten

Eaton's Easy Pulled Pork

28
This is one of the easiest pulled pork recipes I've made. Since my husband was from 'south of the Mason-Dixon line' and raved about pulled pork in Virginia/South Carolina, I had a tough job ahead of me, but he loved it (!) so I guess I passed the test.
By NancyE10

Garlic Cheese Grits with Shrimp

152
This is my version of a South Carolina coastal specialty. It will make a grits lover out of anyone!
By AWEAVER

Polish Sweet Bread

20
This is a sweet bread that makes wonderful chicken or turkey sandwiches. This recipe was given to me by a good friend in South Carolina that I met on the Internet. I had the pleasure of eating this bread at her beach home this spring. It makes awesome toast. We can hardly wait to cut it.
By Verla

Beaufort Stew

26
This is a SC Lowcountry recipe. Very easy!
By kit kat zebb

Carolina Style Low Carb Barbecue Sauce

82
This is a South Carolina style barbecue sauce that I altered to go with a low carb diet
By WBAKER

Lowcountry Tomato Pie

11
This is a classic Southern recipe from Charleston, South Carolina. Decadent, easy, and delicious!
By solemn chef

Carolina BBQ Sauce

7
A friend gave me this recipe some years ago for a vinegar-based sauce with mustard seed. You can use smoked pork neck bones in place of ham hocks if available.
By go_vikes
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com