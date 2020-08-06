Noodle Soup Recipes

Grandma's Chicken Soup with Homemade Noodles
This is my beloved Grandmother's recipe. I have made noodles from scratch mixing, rolling, and cutting by hand. Today I use a dough mixer and pasta cutter to save time.
Beef Noodle Soup
This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
Quick and Easy Ramen Soup
Quick, easy, affordable, and comforting Asian soup for two. Transfer soup to a bowl and serve with a bowl of kimchi on the side. Soup tastes great when you add kimchi according to your taste.
Beans, Greens and Garlic Soup
This wholesome soup is quick and easy to make, and filled with lots of garlic flavor!
Easy Wonton Soup
This is an easy wonton soup for those looking for a base recipe. You can add more elaborate ingredients to the soup like mushrooms, spinach, bok choy, celery, prawns, BBQ pork, etc. Or just enjoy its simplicity.
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini
This soup embodies all the wonders of Italian cooking: Italian sausage, garlic, tomatoes and red wines. Serve with hot bread and salad for a delicious meal. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.
Mama Long's Goulash Soup
My mother received this recipe while briefly living in Germany many years ago. A hearty stew that can easily be modified by adding veggies of your choice! I can eat this stew all year long!
Chicken Ramen Bowl
The holiday hoopla is over and I'm setting my sights on eating whole. Ramen has been all the rage and I've been dying to try this at home. I never skimp on flavor even when I'm eating light. This dish is a total flavor bomb, filled with a rich broth, tender meat, and noodles, topped with a 7-minute egg – my new favorite thing in the world. My family went nuts for this; it's complex, easy, and satisfying. You don't have to make the egg, but I think it's so worth it.
Sopa de Fideos
I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
Saimin
Saimin is a popular Hawaiian dish that has vibes reminiscent of ramen, not surprising given the Japanese influence on food and culture in Hawaii. The quick, yet flavorful broth sets the stage for this comforting soup.
Taiwanese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
A classic Taiwanese/Chinese dish! Tons of flavor and spice! One of my favorite noodle dishes of all time in a slow-cooker version. A bowl of this in the winter evenings will warm you right up!