A bowl of homemade noodle soup hits the spot, and variations are endless - think chicken noodle, beef noodle, wonton, ramen, and Italian pasta soup just to start. Find all your favorite noodle soup recipes here.

Staff Picks

Grandma's Chicken Soup with Homemade Noodles

This is my beloved Grandmother's recipe. I have made noodles from scratch mixing, rolling, and cutting by hand. Today I use a dough mixer and pasta cutter to save time.
By Kelly Nagy Cramer

Beef Noodle Soup

This delicious soup was a favorite of mine while attending college. My family has been enjoying it ever since! Very easy and quick to make. It includes stew meat, mixed vegetables and egg noodles in a beef broth base.
By Brenda

Quick and Easy Ramen Soup

Quick, easy, affordable, and comforting Asian soup for two. Transfer soup to a bowl and serve with a bowl of kimchi on the side. Soup tastes great when you add kimchi according to your taste.
By TealSantiago

Beans, Greens and Garlic Soup

This wholesome soup is quick and easy to make, and filled with lots of garlic flavor!
By Lisa Stinger

Easy Wonton Soup

This is an easy wonton soup for those looking for a base recipe. You can add more elaborate ingredients to the soup like mushrooms, spinach, bok choy, celery, prawns, BBQ pork, etc. Or just enjoy its simplicity.
By veglemon

Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

When you don't have time to make your soup totally from scratch, this is a very easy, very good substitute.
By MARYVM

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

This soup embodies all the wonders of Italian cooking: Italian sausage, garlic, tomatoes and red wines. Serve with hot bread and salad for a delicious meal. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.
By Mary P

Mama Long's Goulash Soup

My mother received this recipe while briefly living in Germany many years ago. A hearty stew that can easily be modified by adding veggies of your choice! I can eat this stew all year long!
By Lara

Chicken Ramen Bowl

The holiday hoopla is over and I'm setting my sights on eating whole. Ramen has been all the rage and I've been dying to try this at home. I never skimp on flavor even when I'm eating light. This dish is a total flavor bomb, filled with a rich broth, tender meat, and noodles, topped with a 7-minute egg – my new favorite thing in the world. My family went nuts for this; it's complex, easy, and satisfying. You don't have to make the egg, but I think it's so worth it.
By Tonja Engen

Sopa de Fideos

I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.
By amandascookin

Saimin

Saimin is a popular Hawaiian dish that has vibes reminiscent of ramen, not surprising given the Japanese influence on food and culture in Hawaii. The quick, yet flavorful broth sets the stage for this comforting soup.
By thymeforpineapple

Taiwanese Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

A classic Taiwanese/Chinese dish! Tons of flavor and spice! One of my favorite noodle dishes of all time in a slow-cooker version. A bowl of this in the winter evenings will warm you right up!
By jhuang0125
Inspiration and Ideas

Best Italian Sausage Soup
"Yummy! I used white wine, and added the cooked pasta (I used shells) to the individual bowls. Have made it twice so far!" – Reginamarie
The World's Best Chicken Noodle Soups
Chicken noodle soup, it's a global force for good. And that's pretty much a universal truth.
Spicy Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup
Lagman (Uzbek Noodle Soup)
Japanese Nabeyaki Udon Soup
Instant Pot® Lasagna Soup
Quick and Easy Chicken Noodle Soup
An easy chicken noodle soup recipe that's ready in just over 30 minutes.

More Noodle Soup Recipes

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

Comforting classic Italian soup made with sweet sausage, beans, and pasta.
By Chef John

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Try a new Thai-style twist on basic chicken noodle soup using red curry, red bell peppers, coconut milk, and fresh basil.
By Amy

Italian Wedding Soup

A hearty soup with meatballs and orzo. Make a little extra for the honeymoon!
By Star Pooley

Ramen Noodle Soup

This soup is just very very good....you can find ramen noodles at most supermarkets, or at Asian grocery stores.
By dakota kelly

Chicken Sotanghon

Use sotanghon (bean thread noodles) or bihon (thin rice noodles) in this Filipino dish. Both are equally delicious.
By lola

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, and spinach.
By ReneePaj

Chef John's Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Flavorful homemade roasted chicken stock makes this soup so delicious.
By Chef John

Classic Minestrone Soup

Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.
By College Inn Broths and Stocks
Easy Spinach Soup

This recipe is for a yummy spinach soup with scallions and carrots in chicken broth. Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired.
By JULBREN1020

Italian Sausage Soup with Tortellini

Tortellini pasta with sweet Italian sausage in a red wine tomato broth.
By MARCEA

Sopa de Fideos

I've been to many Mexican restaurants and they seem to always give you a small cup of Sopa de Fideos (noodle soup) before the meal. This can easily be made at home with just a few ingredients. This is my version of this tasty Mexican noodle soup.

Beef Pho

South Vietnamese-style pho. A comforting, richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and thinly sliced beef.
By LETT101

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

This is a recipe that was given to me by my grandmother. It is a very savory and tasty soup and I believe that all will like it. If you would like to add even more flavor, try using smoked chicken!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Chicken Udon Noodle Soup

This is a delicious chicken udon noodle soup.
By Erin

Old Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

This is comfort food that can't be beat!
By Karena

Chicken Noodle Soup

This soup is delicious, and very easy to make. It is a wonderful soup to prepare for friends or neighbors that you would like to cook for.
By Sherry

Chicken Noodle Soup with Egg Noodles

Don't have time to make a homemade version of chicken noodle soup? Try this one and you won't regret it!
By Totally Fit & Fabulous

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

A hearty chicken noodle soup perfect for a cold day or a sick little one.
By Michelle Molina

Slow Cooker Vegetarian Minestrone

Slow cooking this family favorite soup allows all the flavors and spices to intensify and delivers a delicious, hearty meal every one is sure to enjoy. Serve with a green salad and garlic bread for dipping.
By laura

Chef John's Minestrone Soup

This is the type of dish I never make the same way twice, but I hope you give this amazing minestrone recipe a try soon, but only once.
By Chef John

Best Italian Sausage Soup

This is one of my favorite soups and it always gets rave reviews! Salad, hard rolls and wine make a meal! You can make this 24 hours ahead of time without the noodles and wait to add the spinach noodles until soup is reheated for serving. Yummy! Serve topped with grated Parmesan!

Chicken Long Rice Soup

This Hawaiian-style chicken soup has been a family favorite for many generations. The leftovers are great, and it freezes well. Even my Texas man loves it!
By Mama Smith

Filipino Chicken Sopas

Creamy chicken macaroni soup - comfort Filipino food that transcends culture, time, and ages. It's made simply in one pot that I have adjusted to be able to add all ingredients as you go.
By Shela F Diehr

Vegetarian Pho (Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

A vegetarian version of this tasty Vietnamese noodle soup.
By Annette Marcelo
