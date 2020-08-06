On-The-Go Breakfast Recipes

Weekday mornings can be hectic. Save some time and stress with these 190 on-the-go breakfast recipe ideas. These easy breakfasts get you up and out the door faster than ever.

Community Picks

Easy Breakfast Egg Muffins

Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
By Catherine

Overnight Chia Oats

Nutritious and easy, these overnight chia oats can help jumpstart your day. Customize by adding your favorite toppings and almondmilk flavor.
By Almond Breeze

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

84
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
By SavedByGrace

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Shake

69
This shake with instant breakfast mix, peanut butter, bananas, and milk, is great for a morning breakfast, or a snack anytime during the day.
By Jennifer

Freeze-and-Reheat Breakfast Burritos

This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
By fabeveryday

Hearty Breakfast Muffins

274
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
By KatieTries2Cook

Pineapple Cleanser Smoothie

11
This is great for a detox cleanse.
By jesnmeg

Berry Baked Oatmeal

This baked oatmeal is a healthy way to start your day. The oat bran and chia seeds add protein and fiber to keep you full to lunch time.
By PINKFIREBALL21

Egg Bites

11
Easy baked version of those egg bites made popular by that famous chain coffeehouse. I like them with hot sauce!
By VB Leghorn

Paleo Omelet Muffins

265
Muffins in a cup! Easy, yummy, and best of all hearty.
By Becki

Avocado Toast (Vegan)

This is a delicious, healthy, hearty breakfast recipe. If you are not vegan, you can add fried eggs to your toast for a delicious vegetarian meal.
By Carolyn Monroe

Whole Grain Breakfast Cookies

My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
By IrisMac
More On-The-Go Breakfast Recipes

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

961
This peanut butter banana smoothie requires just 4 ingredients.
By Becca
Healthy Ham and Egg Muffins

13
Meat, cheese, and greens make breakfast egg muffins extra healthy!
By Darcy Loo

No-Cook Overnight Oatmeal

238
This no-cook overnight oatmeal, made with oats, chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and fruit, is a hearty, on-the-go breakfast option for busy school mornings.
By sonjagroset

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
This chocolate banana peanut butter protein shake is quick and easy to prepare and will keep you full until your next meal.
By magmotif

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

111
These chewy oatmeal bars make a great grab-and-go breakfast or snack.
By Nichole Tews

Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

23
These breakfast bars are quick and easy to make. They freeze well and can be made with many combinations of fruits and nuts. Make these and freeze them for a quick breakfast on the go.
By Cheryl Belanger

Savory Breakfast Mini Cheesecakes

3
Cheesecake isn't just for dessert. Give it a try for breakfast or brunch, serving either warm or cold. Great for portion control and a tasty 'grab-and-go breakfast' for busy weekdays. Garnish with parsley and more crumbled bacon, if you'd like.
By lutzflcat

Banana Wake-Up Bars

86
These are soft, simple, but delicious, bars made with yummy ingredients. They're always a big hit when I make them for my friends and bring them to school.
By cookie_monster

Mighty Melon Green Tea Smoothie

5
Cantaloupe, pear, and pineapple team up with green tea and mint for a light and lovely smoothie. Yogurt adds protein to make it a delicious meal replacement.
By 1-800-FLOWERS
French Toast Sticks

I never liked French toast, but these sticks are the best. No need to have syrup or anything, they are good as-is.
By cole332002

Spinach and Kale Smoothie

70
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
By Jamie Lynn Mehney

Healthy Chocolate Smoothie

10
The sweetness of the bananas in this smoothie means you don't need to add any sugar to sweeten the cocoa. This is my go-to for a midday energy boost and kids love it too.
By Chaya

Almond Flour Blueberry Muffins

5
These almond flour blueberry muffins are simple to make, tender, and healthy! Perfect for grab-n-go breakfast.
By Take Your Health Back Now

Sous Vide Egg Bites

4
These egg bites are similar to the famous coffee shop egg bites, but are customizable with your favorite ingredients and are double the size! Feel free to eat them plain, they are just as tasty!
By France C

Kale and Banana Smoothie

198
Nutrient-rich kale is hidden in this delicious banana smoothie. . . perfect for those of us who have a hard time getting our daily dose of veggies!
By Rice
Mini Quiches (Crustless)

45
A great easy cook ahead dish. I like to make these for my boys to eat for breakfast on the go. Good reheated in the microwave. They freeze wonderfully. I often make these with bratwurst sausage and a teaspoon of leftover Knorr® vegetable-spinach dip. Add mushrooms or olives if you like. You can get creative with ingredients.
By Susie

