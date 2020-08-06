On-The-Go Breakfast Recipes

Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
My sister and I love something sweet with our coffee in the morning. We created this recipe to make a wholesome breakfast. I generally double the batch and keep them in the freezer. They taste even better frozen (still soft!). Whole grains, fiber, and protein and no butter! Can it really be delicious? Yes! My kids can't keep their fingers out of the batter. I decided to add it to Allrecipes because everyone keeps asking me for the recipe. Enjoy!
Cheesecake isn't just for dessert. Give it a try for breakfast or brunch, serving either warm or cold. Great for portion control and a tasty 'grab-and-go breakfast' for busy weekdays. Garnish with parsley and more crumbled bacon, if you'd like.
This recipe for hearty breakfast burritos is intended to be made in a large batch so that individual burritos can be frozen and reheated as needed. Making these in advance and freezing is a big time-saver for busy mornings!
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
Your favorite breakfast casserole or omelet in egg muffin form! Great for on-the-go breakfasts and very customizable to your own tastes. You can substitute any vegetables or meat that you like. I love to make a dozen of these and have them in my fridge to take on the go in the mornings to work.
A delicious way to add more veggies to your diet! This recipe is very versatile. You can change out the greens with whatever you want. Chia seeds give you added protein and energy. Hemp seeds will give you a boost of omegas!
A great easy cook ahead dish. I like to make these for my boys to eat for breakfast on the go. Good reheated in the microwave. They freeze wonderfully. I often make these with bratwurst sausage and a teaspoon of leftover Knorr® vegetable-spinach dip. Add mushrooms or olives if you like. You can get creative with ingredients.
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!