Alcoholic Slushie Recipes

Wanna get boozy with your slushie? Here are our favorite spiked slushie recipes that all the adults will enjoy.

Staff Picks

Raspberry Rose Wine Slushie

4
Rose wine blended with raspberries, ice, and a little bit of triple sec makes for a delicious slushie on a hot day!
By Elizabeth

Frozen Summer Slush

49
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Michael Allbright

Whiskey Sidecar Slush

This frozen sidecar is great to cool off in the summer heat.
By Cally

Lemon Whiskey Slush

12
Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.
By Ssharp

Wine Slushies (With Ice Cream Maker)

3
These are wine slushies that are fast and simple.
By ly1310

Bellini Slushie

2
Frozen peaches blended with peach schnapps and stirred with champagne make a slushie that's a delightful summer cocktail. Garnish with mint.
By Elizabeth

Fuzzy Navel Slush

49
This is a great slush for those who enjoy the drink by the same name.
By R WARNER

Bourbon Slush

91
A fruity blend of juices, tea and bourbon whiskey are frozen into a slush, and then served topped off with lemon lime soda. This takes a while, but it's worth it!
By Robbie Rice

Whiskey Slush

76
Nice for large gatherings, or just to have on hand in warm weather.
By Bea Gassman

Brandy Slush I

45
Graciously cold, wonderful, refreshing summer treat! This recipe is good even without the brandy!
By Sharon

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

22
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
By foodelicious
Vodka Slush
27
Frozen slush drink. Good for the special event as it serves many drinks.
Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults
50
Gin Slush
8
Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight
34

Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.

