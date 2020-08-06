Alcoholic Slushie Recipes

Staff Picks Raspberry Rose Wine Slushie
Rose wine blended with raspberries, ice, and a little bit of triple sec makes for a delicious slushie on a hot day!
Frozen Summer Slush
This is a great frozen summer drink that is very thirst quenching! Vodka may be used instead of gin.
By JAMBIS Lemon Whiskey Slush
Slushy, lemony and deceptively strong, this refreshing whiskey cocktail is great for a summer evening.
Bellini Slushie
Frozen peaches blended with peach schnapps and stirred with champagne make a slushie that's a delightful summer cocktail. Garnish with mint.
Fuzzy Navel Slush
This is a great slush for those who enjoy the drink by the same name.
By R WARNER Bourbon Slush
A fruity blend of juices, tea and bourbon whiskey are frozen into a slush, and then served topped off with lemon lime soda. This takes a while, but it's worth it!
Whiskey Slush
Nice for large gatherings, or just to have on hand in warm weather.
Brandy Slush I
Graciously cold, wonderful, refreshing summer treat! This recipe is good even without the brandy!
By Sharon Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
Inspiration and Ideas
Vodka Slush
Frozen slush drink. Good for the special event as it serves many drinks.
Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight
Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.
By Brenner Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults
A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!
By JAMBIS Gin Slush
Excellent for parties of all kinds (cookouts, bridal showers, etc.) Can also be made with vodka.
By Michelle Becotte
Adult Slushies
These drinks can be deceivingly strong. They are very sweet and fruity tasting. So don't drink and drive. Serve with great food and enjoy. I recommend using cherry or apricot brandy.
By qweenbee53 Easy Whiskey Slush
Easy, pretty drink for the holidays or as a refreshing summer drink. Even my friends who say 'I don't like whiskey' love this drink.
Grandma's Whiskey Slush
Iced tea is mixed with orange juice and whiskey, then frozen to make a slushy treat for summer.
By STEPHKING1 Brandy Slush II
A delicious, cool drink on a hot day. A hit at showers, garden parties or just to laze around drinking. Serve by placing a few scoops of the slush in a glass, then topping up the glass with ginger ale, lemon-lime soda, or iced tea.
By KMAYAN Strawberry Frose (Frozen Rose Slushy)
A super easy grownup drink/dessert that's made with frozen rose and kind of framazing on a hot summer day. Get it in the freezer at lunch and it'll be ready in time for happy hour.
Bourbon Citrus Slush
This is my favorite summertime drink, sitting on the patio enjoying life. Given to me by my college friend's Mom. Very enjoyable and thirst-quenching without being overpowering. They are the perfect light cocktail. When ready to serve, scoop out enough frozen mixture to fill your glass 1/2- to 3/4-full and top off with 7Upu0026reg;, gingerale, lemon-lime, or grapefruit soda.
By Allrecipes Member Apricot Brandy Slush
It takes a good 3 days to form a good slush! Combine 1/2 cup slush with 1/2 cup ginger ale to serve.
Lushy Slushy
A frozen drink that is perfect on hot summer nights.
