got milk?®

After School Antipasto Pinwheel Sandwiches
Whole wheat tortillas are filled with all of the flavors of an antipasto but served in a fun new way! Paired with a cold glass of milk this makes the perfect snack!
Sponsored By California Milk Advisory Board
Roasted Sriracha Cheese Cauliflower Bites
Roasted cauliflower topped with melted cheese, sriracha sauce, and green onions makes a perfect afternoon snack or even a main meal side dish. This pairs well with a glass of chilled milk.
Spicy Sweet Pepper Poppers
These poppers work perfectly as an appetizer or adapted as a main meal by using regular bell peppers. The spicy sausage mixture compliments the sweetness of the peppers and pairs well with a glass of chilled milk.
Hearty Potato Skillet
Deliciously filling skillet with a crisped potato base, veggies, a trio of meats, a sprinkling of Cheddar cheese topped with a perfectly fried egg. Enjoy this any time of day with a delicious glass of cold milk.
Sicilian Pasta with Broccoli
A Sicilian classic, spicy broccoli and tomatoes tossed with short-cut pasta. This pairs nicely with a cold glass of milk to help calm the heat!
Succulent Sausage Squash Salad
With fresh nutty squash, tart apple, and savory sausage, this brunch salad is sure to be a crowd pleaser when paired with the piquant balsamic maple reduction and a glass of cold milk.
Buckwheat & Chickpea Pesto Salad
Buckwheat groats and Italian black chickpeas are tossed with a light basil and mint pesto, before being topped with spicy Thai chiles for a nice and spicy vegetarian meal. The basil and mint along with the spicy chiles has a flavor that I find blends very well with cold milk. The texture of the salad also is a great mix with milk.
Brunchtime Spicy Chickpea Frittata
Brunch is for savory eggs, in my opinion. Serve this spicy Italian open-faced omelet with a cold glass of milk at your next brunch!
BBQ Meatballs with Pepper and Cheese Animal Cut-Outs
A whimsical after school snack which is sure to please hungry kids. Serve with extra BBQ sauce and a cold glass of milk.
