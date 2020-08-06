got milk?®

After School Antipasto Pinwheel Sandwiches

Rating: 5 stars
7
Whole wheat tortillas are filled with all of the flavors of an antipasto but served in a fun new way! Paired with a cold glass of milk this makes the perfect snack!
Roasted Sriracha Cheese Cauliflower Bites

Rating: 4.91 stars
22
Roasted cauliflower topped with melted cheese, sriracha sauce, and green onions makes a perfect afternoon snack or even a main meal side dish. This pairs well with a glass of chilled milk.
Spicy Sweet Pepper Poppers

Rating: 4.74 stars
19
These poppers work perfectly as an appetizer or adapted as a main meal by using regular bell peppers. The spicy sausage mixture compliments the sweetness of the peppers and pairs well with a glass of chilled milk.
Hearty Potato Skillet

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
Deliciously filling skillet with a crisped potato base, veggies, a trio of meats, a sprinkling of Cheddar cheese topped with a perfectly fried egg. Enjoy this any time of day with a delicious glass of cold milk.
Sicilian Pasta with Broccoli

Rating: 4 stars
8
A Sicilian classic, spicy broccoli and tomatoes tossed with short-cut pasta. This pairs nicely with a cold glass of milk to help calm the heat!
Succulent Sausage Squash Salad

Rating: 5 stars
6
With fresh nutty squash, tart apple, and savory sausage, this brunch salad is sure to be a crowd pleaser when paired with the piquant balsamic maple reduction and a glass of cold milk.
Buckwheat & Chickpea Pesto Salad

Buckwheat groats and Italian black chickpeas are tossed with a light basil and mint pesto, before being topped with spicy Thai chiles for a nice and spicy vegetarian meal. The basil and mint along with the spicy chiles has a flavor that I find blends very well with cold milk. The texture of the salad also is a great mix with milk.
Brunchtime Spicy Chickpea Frittata

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Brunch is for savory eggs, in my opinion. Serve this spicy Italian open-faced omelet with a cold glass of milk at your next brunch!
BBQ Meatballs with Pepper and Cheese Animal Cut-Outs

Rating: 5 stars
4
A whimsical after school snack which is sure to please hungry kids. Serve with extra BBQ sauce and a cold glass of milk.
