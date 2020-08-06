Italian Salad Recipes

Looking for Italian salad recipes? Allrecipes has more than 150 trusted Italian salad recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Spicy Italian Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
124
Requests for this salad are never ending at any gathering!!!
By Diana

Caprese Salad with Balsamic Reduction

Rating: 4.64 stars
194
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
By stefychefy

Wild Rocket (Arugula) and Parmesan Salad

Rating: 4.68 stars
22
Quick, easy, healthy, looks like the salad dishes you'd find in an upscale restaurant. You can serve it as a salad before the meal or on the plate with the meal.
By HDN

Bocconcini Salad

Rating: 4.22 stars
18
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
By Angel

What Is Panzanella?

Get the story behind the bold, hearty bread salad you'll be eating all summer.
By Rai Mincey

Owen's Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
147
A delicious salad for cheese lovers. It is also quick and easy to throw together.
By Dell

Italian Leafy Green Salad

Rating: 4.46 stars
112
Grapeseed oil is the secret to this salad. If you cannot find it, use olive oil. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
By Robyn Webb

Antipasto Salad II

Rating: 4.78 stars
51
After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.
By Katie Greco

Orzo and Zucchini Salad

Rating: 4 stars
9
This fresh-tasting, make-ahead side dish was created with casual outdoor dining in mind. Best at room temperature.
By CALISPICEGIRL

Tortellini Pesto Salad

Rating: 4.65 stars
109
Wonderful pasta salad. So different from the Italian dressing pasta salads. Very hearty side dish or main dish for lunch. Crunchy veggies and rich pesto sauce.
By Jenny Saunders

Sicilian Blood Orange Salad

Rating: 4 stars
1
This is one of my favorite summer dishes, refreshing and deliciously healthy! I was given this recipe by a Sicilian friend while living in Sicily, Italy. My family adores this dish.
By Rochelle Brooks Thompson
Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Lettuce, Radicchio, and Endive
Rating: Unrated
3
"A Sicilian grandmother taught me to make roasted lettuces this way. I like it for a change from serving cold salad." – Buckwheat Queen
Arugula Salad with Cannellini Beans
Rating: Unrated
30
"This was SO GOOD!" – ANJACKSON
Insalata Caprese
Rating: Unrated
350
Mid-Summer Italian Bread Salad
Rating: Unrated
210
Antipasto Pasta Salad
Rating: Unrated
1548

More Italian Salad Recipes

Italian Potato Salad

Rating: 4.14 stars
57
My Nonnie used to make this potato salad for me whenever I was home for the holidays. It's a great alternative to mayo-based potato salads. Red wine vinegar works well, too.
By Maria

Tortellini Salad

Rating: 4.55 stars
182
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese make this a filling pasta salad. Serve with fruit for a nice summertime meal.
By olivegrower

Bruschetta Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
44
This salad tastes just like bruschetta, but in a bowl. If you like bruschetta, you will love this salad!
By Stephanie Moyle Barber

Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

Rating: 4.59 stars
191
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
By thedailygourmet

Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.27 stars
41
This Italian pasta salad is great to make for lunches or as a dinner on a summer night.
By Deanna

Oven-Baked Beef Tagliata

Rating: 5 stars
3
This beef tagliata cooks in the oven and is perfect for those following a low-carb diet!
By thedailygourmet

Italian Pasta Salad I

Rating: 4.55 stars
300
This is an excellent and refreshing pasta salad with a little zing to it. It will also store for up to a week in the refrigerator.
By Jeanette

Italian Marinated Seafood Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
This is my own original recipe. Serve over ribbons of radicchio, romaine, spinach, or any favorite salad greens, mixed with paper thin slices of red onion, along with some crusty fresh Italian bread for dipping.
By Domenica Ann

Tomato and Bocconcini Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This salad should be made with the freshest ingredients possible, and is a delight as a side to most any meal! If you can't find, or don't have bocconcini, you could use another size of fresh mozzarella instead.
By Sarah

Chef John's Antipasto Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.81 stars
21
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
By Chef John

Italian-Style Tuna Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
Italian bread, tomato cubes, capers, tuna, olive oil, olives, onion, and cucumber make this an extravagant and exotic salad!
By BR Cook

Italian Cabbage Salad

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
Thinly sliced green cabbage and red onion with fresh homemade Italian dressing.
By Dollie

Zucchini Artichoke Summer Salad

Rating: 3.8 stars
30
I made up this salad because our garden is simply overflowing with zucchini! We ate it as a main dish for dinner tonight with Italian seasoning-covered rolls on the side, but it could easily be eaten as a side dish.
By homecookingtheworldover.com

Simple Italian Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
Perfect for barbecues or any get together. Customize with your favorite vegetables and cheeses. Serve chilled or at room temperature. You can use any assortment of diced vegetables. You can substitute mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan cheese.
By cdastolip9

American-Italian Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.39 stars
213
Garden veggies with fusilli pasta, Italian Parsley, Genoa salami and creamy Italian dressing makes for a pasta salad that will be a favorite at your next picnic or pot-luck.
By Carol Emory

Chef John's Panzanella

Rating: 4.79 stars
71
The key to this panzanella is frying the bread cubes in loads of olive oil in a skillet, which obviously makes them crispy. But the healthful fat also soaks into the bread cubes and renders them semi-waterproof, or dressing-proof. The same goes for the dusting of Parmesan cheese applied halfway through the crisping process.
By Chef John

Insalata di Riso (Italian Rice Salad)

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
By Buckwheat Queen

Italian Confetti Pasta Salad

Rating: 4.43 stars
424
This recipe is so easy to make, and always such a hit! It is great for backyard barbecues. For best results, chill overnight.
By Jeri Mortinson

Panzanella Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
354
Italian bread and tomato salad! Capers work great in place of the olives too!
By veggiemom
Italian Tomato Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.42 stars
33
This salad I grew up on. Flavored with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh chopped oregano.
By BramptonMommyof2

Stacked Tomato and Burrata Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
42
Comparing mozzarella and burrata is a little unfair, as burrata is significantly richer and creamier. It's not like comparing apples and oranges; it's more like apples and supermodels. In fact, burrata means 'buttered,' which is really all you need to know.
By Chef John

Baked Caprese Salad

Rating: 4.69 stars
16
A baguette of French bread is cut into slices and toasted with roma tomato and fresh mozzarella cheese slices, then sprinkled with snipped fresh basil leaves and drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil.
By Amanda
Pasta Chickpea Salad

Rating: 4.06 stars
35
This recipe was my grandmother's, brought over from Italy many years ago. It was always one of my favorites. Thanks Norna.
By Anita Hughes
