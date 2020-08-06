Italian Salad Recipes

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil drizzled with a sweet balsamic reduction and olive oil. Easy, impressive and delicious! Most grocery stores now sell prepared balsamic reductions. Surprisingly it's just as good!
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
Grapeseed oil is the secret to this salad. If you cannot find it, use olive oil. Preparation time is 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
After searching for a recipe for an antipasto salad that I had envisioned in my head, I gave up and just decided to create one myself. I made this dish for a party and everyone couldn't stop talking about it. The ratio of meat/cheese to veggies can be adjusted to taste.
The traditional Caprese salad is modified to pasta form. The mozzarella used is a fresh mozzarella, if you use the brick style, it will not be the same. If you can't find the pearlini mozzarella, use the cieglini and cut it in half. Regular rotini pasta can be used but the cooking time will be different.
This is my own original recipe. Serve over ribbons of radicchio, romaine, spinach, or any favorite salad greens, mixed with paper thin slices of red onion, along with some crusty fresh Italian bread for dipping.
This salad should be made with the freshest ingredients possible, and is a delight as a side to most any meal! If you can't find, or don't have bocconcini, you could use another size of fresh mozzarella instead.
An antipasto is a cold platter of meat, cheese, and vegetables which is served at the start of a meal before the pasta and other courses, but to save some time, I thought we'd add the pasta right into the antipasto to turn into a complete meal all by itself. You could serve this as a side dish, but with a hunk of crusty bread and a glass of wine, I'm not sure what else you'd need. Top with more parsley before serving.
I made up this salad because our garden is simply overflowing with zucchini! We ate it as a main dish for dinner tonight with Italian seasoning-covered rolls on the side, but it could easily be eaten as a side dish.
Perfect for barbecues or any get together. Customize with your favorite vegetables and cheeses. Serve chilled or at room temperature. You can use any assortment of diced vegetables. You can substitute mozzarella cheese for the Parmesan cheese.
The key to this panzanella is frying the bread cubes in loads of olive oil in a skillet, which obviously makes them crispy. But the healthful fat also soaks into the bread cubes and renders them semi-waterproof, or dressing-proof. The same goes for the dusting of Parmesan cheese applied halfway through the crisping process.
Traditional cold rice salad is considered fast food in Italy, used for picnics and lunches on the go. Great for hot days when you don't want to heat up the kitchen. Add a few drops of your favorite hot pepper sauce for a dash of spice if you like. Many Italians add a few tablespoons of mayonnaise at the end.
Comparing mozzarella and burrata is a little unfair, as burrata is significantly richer and creamier. It's not like comparing apples and oranges; it's more like apples and supermodels. In fact, burrata means 'buttered,' which is really all you need to know.