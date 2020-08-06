Italian Beef Main Dish Recipes

This sauce goes by many names, including Sunday sauce, since that's the day it's traditionally made, but for me growing up, this was just called 'sauce.' As long as you cook the meat long enough, and season thoughtfully, there's really no way this sauce isn't going to be great. So, while you may not have grown up in an Italian-American home, with this comforting sauce simmering on the stove every Sunday, your family still can. Serve the sauce over pasta and top with the tender meat.
This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
There are hundreds of ways to make pizzaiola, from versions featuring slowly braised tough cuts of beef to quickly seared tenderloin medallions, like I used here. The one thing most people agree on is that you should, if at all possible, use really fresh, very sweet, vine-ripened tomatoes. Serve on top of toasted bread with mozzarella cheese.
I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
This cevapcici (pronounced 'che-vap-chee-chee') recipe is from my husband's family who live in Trieste, Italy. I've added hot Hungarian paprika and nutmeg to mine, to make them spicier. These are great for summertime BBQ plain or brushed with your favorite BBQ sauce. Great for entertaining, as an appetizer served with tzatziki sauce.
I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
This flagship, Tuscan steak is made from the region's Chianina breed of cattle which are prized for their tenderness and flavor. In typical Italian style, simplicity rules the day; little more than olive oil, rosemary, and salt are needed to highlight the rich flavor of the grilled meat. With Italian food, freshness and quality are top priority, so I use nothing less than choice porterhouse, and much prefer prime!
Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
Some members of my family call it manicotti, some call it Italian casserole. So I call it Manicotti Italian Casserole. This is one of my all time favorite meals to make, and it's super easy! For gatherings I make the whole recipe, for my family I cut it in half.
A fantastic way to enjoy lasagna without all the fuss! I thought using frozen ravioli already filled with cheese instead of layering layers of noodles and cheese would make a great dish so easy. It all comes together; just scoop it out, serve with a salad, and enjoy.
A cheesy casserole with all of your favorite pizza toppings. I like to serve this with a salad and garlic bread. The leftovers are great. I have prepared this in advance and then taken it to potlucks in a slow cooker the next day.