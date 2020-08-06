Italian Beef Main Dish Recipes

Looking for Italian beef recipes? Find top-rated recipes for beef and veal like beef braciole, veal scallopini, osso buco, and Sunday sauce.

Baked Eggplant Alla Romana

18
This recipe was given to me years ago. This casserole freezes well, so when eggplants are in the garden you may use them up.
By Betty Petersen

Chef John's Sunday Pasta Sauce

49
This sauce goes by many names, including Sunday sauce, since that's the day it's traditionally made, but for me growing up, this was just called 'sauce.' As long as you cook the meat long enough, and season thoughtfully, there's really no way this sauce isn't going to be great. So, while you may not have grown up in an Italian-American home, with this comforting sauce simmering on the stove every Sunday, your family still can. Serve the sauce over pasta and top with the tender meat.
By Chef John

Nikki's Steak Saltimbocca

107
This is a delicious recipe using inexpensive skirt steak. Saltimbocca literally translates to 'jump in the mouth' and the bold flavors in this recipe will do just that.
By Nikki Sell

Lasagne Alla Bolognese Saporite

8
This is the classic lasagne alla Bolognese recipe from the Emilia region in Northern Italy. The Bolognese sauce is made with a mixture of beef and pork mince. The addition of prosciutto, red wine, cinnamon, and nutmeg make it truly authentic.
By Alemarsi

Chef John's Steak Pizzaiola

30
There are hundreds of ways to make pizzaiola, from versions featuring slowly braised tough cuts of beef to quickly seared tenderloin medallions, like I used here. The one thing most people agree on is that you should, if at all possible, use really fresh, very sweet, vine-ripened tomatoes. Serve on top of toasted bread with mozzarella cheese.
By Chef John

Braciola III

12
An Italian beef roll up dish. From my very Italian mother-in-law. Enjoy!
By Candy

Tuscan Flank Steak

68
I've only been to Tuscany once, but I do remember a grilled steak coming off a charcoal fire, which was then sliced and splashed with olive oil, lemon, and rosemary. While I'm sure my version is far from traditional, it's really tasty and the very user-friendly flank steak is the perfect cut.
By Chef John

Triestine Cevapcici

12
This cevapcici (pronounced 'che-vap-chee-chee') recipe is from my husband's family who live in Trieste, Italy. I've added hot Hungarian paprika and nutmeg to mine, to make them spicier. These are great for summertime BBQ plain or brushed with your favorite BBQ sauce. Great for entertaining, as an appetizer served with tzatziki sauce.
By TiKiWaHiNe

The Best Meatballs

I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
By Geanine

Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Tuscan Porterhouse)

19
This flagship, Tuscan steak is made from the region's Chianina breed of cattle which are prized for their tenderness and flavor. In typical Italian style, simplicity rules the day; little more than olive oil, rosemary, and salt are needed to highlight the rich flavor of the grilled meat. With Italian food, freshness and quality are top priority, so I use nothing less than choice porterhouse, and much prefer prime!
By eat

Beefy Baked Ravioli

This recipe is a hit with my husband and everyone else I've given the recipe to. It's very easy and satisfies that Italian craving.
By Angie Shirk Williams

Johnny Marzetti Casserole

Kids love this buffet-ready casserole dish. My mother-in-law used to make a simpler version of this for my husband when he was growing up. This version pushes the flavor profile a bit. I prefer to have this dish sit overnight before baking as the flavors improve and the pasta absorbs some of the sauce so the consistency is just right.
By KC
Italian Ribeye Steak
"Absolutely amazing. The steaks were so flavorful and paired well with grilled asparagus. I really loved this Italian masterpiece!" – hapazap
Bob's Slow Cooker Braciole
"So good. The meat cut like butter! The sauce had wonderful flavor." – Karen
Baked Veal Milanese
Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs
Rigatoni alla Genovese

World's Best Lasagna

18984
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
By John Chandler

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2048
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!

Homemade Lasagna

332
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
By CRAIG

Italian Baked Meatballs

38
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.
By Dawn Fronius

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3595
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Lasagna II

1054
This lasagna recipe calls for uncooked noodles to be baked between layers of cheese and beef in spaghetti sauce.
By Allrecipes Member

Slow Cooker Lasagna

1048
Start with a skillet and finish with a slow cooker. A saute of onion, garlic and ground beef is simmered with tomato and oregano, then layered in a slow cooker with raw lasagna noodles and a creamy blend of cottage cheese, Parmesan and mozzarella.
By KIMIRN

Slow Cooker Italian Beef for Sandwiches

2627
Rump roast is cooked with Italian salad dressing mix and seasonings until it is tender enough to shred with a fork.
By MAUREENBURR

Meatball Sandwich

1146
Meatballs in tomato sauce with melted cheese on a lightly toasted baguette.
By BIGGUY728

Classic and Simple Meat Lasagna

212
A family-pleasing version of lasagna is made with lean ground beef, whole wheat lasagna noodles, prepared sauce, and plenty of mozzarella for a dish that's easy yet hearty.
By ccb1122

Manicotti Italian Casserole

709
Some members of my family call it manicotti, some call it Italian casserole. So I call it Manicotti Italian Casserole. This is one of my all time favorite meals to make, and it's super easy! For gatherings I make the whole recipe, for my family I cut it in half.
By ERINLOVE65

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

669
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Kid's Favorite Pizza Casserole

115
I know there's not much to this, but kids love it.
By Amy Hamilton

Spaghetti Pie II

488
An easy baked pasta dish. Great for potluck dinners. Freezes well.
By Jennifer Meakings

Baked Pasta

177
My children request this recipe often!
By Lisa Stinger

Eggplant Lasagna

358
It is a delicious lasagna using eggplant instead of pasta.
By GENKIANNA

American Lasagna

2702
Making this lasagna a day ahead and refrigerating overnight allows the spices to meld, and gives it exceptional flavor.
By ETHELMERTZ

Chef John's Ricotta Meatballs

403
Using plenty of ricotta cheese gives these Italian-inspired meatballs in sauce a tender texture. Serve over spaghetti.
By Chef John

Original Homemade Italian Beef

653
Best homemade Italian beef I have ever had. My mom always made it and passed it down to me, I think it's just so good...I wanted everyone to enjoy it...so please do!
By Randi

Easy Lasagna I

560
A super easy and fast beef lasagna recipe. It is made with a prepared sauce, and requires no boiling of the noodles.
By Susan T.

Randy's Slow Cooker Ravioli Lasagna

416
A fantastic way to enjoy lasagna without all the fuss! I thought using frozen ravioli already filled with cheese instead of layering layers of noodles and cheese would make a great dish so easy. It all comes together; just scoop it out, serve with a salad, and enjoy.
By RandyOSU

Pepperoni Pizza Casserole

74
A cheesy casserole with all of your favorite pizza toppings. I like to serve this with a salad and garlic bread. The leftovers are great. I have prepared this in advance and then taken it to potlucks in a slow cooker the next day.
By tburton1219
