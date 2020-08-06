Celery Recipes

My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
This was a blend of multiple lo mein recipes I found. Add your favorite meat for a main dish, or make as a side dish to your favorite homemade chinese dinner. If you use meat, cook the meat in the pan first, and then pull out and set aside.
This ceviche will give you a hint of Baja California. This is my grandma Isabel Flores' recipe. Garnish with fresh oregano. Enjoy with tostadas and ketchup. I enjoy my ceviche spreading a thin layer of mayonnaise in my tostada prior to add the ceviche. From my table to yours. Enjoy.
I use this basic recipe as a base for Meal Prep Sunday: I make a large batch and eat it for lunch over the week. I add different spices to individual cups to vary the day's flavor. Ground chipotle or curry for heat, ginger or fresh herbs for aroma, etc.
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
Gumbo doesn't have to be hard! Instead of slowly cooking and stirring a roux for what seems like forever, try this alternative baked method. It's not a shortcut per se, but cooking it in the oven will save you from having to stand over the stove for hours. Serve hot with a spoonful of white rice.
This is a very basic beef bone broth recipe that you can make as a Sunday project. Freeze the broth for use within six months. If desired, refrigerate before freezing so that you can skim off any hard fat that forms or solidifies on the top.