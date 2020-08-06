Celery Recipes

Browse over 440 celery recipes including salads, soups and snacks. Try them braised for an easy side dish, and get tips and tricks from home cooks like you.

Community Picks

Amelia's Tuna Macaroni Salad

This macaroni salad will remind you of Grandma's. I love this when the weather is warm. One of the basic comfort foods!
By Peach822

Red Skinned Potato Salad

This creamy salad is made with red potatoes, which give this dish--chock full of melt-in-your-mouth bacon, bits of hard boiled egg, crunchy celery and spicy onion--a delectable, firm texture.
By Donna

Kidney Bean Salad

A simple and delicious combination of hard-cooked eggs, beans, onion, celery, and sweet pickle relish. A little mayo holds it all together.
By Jackie Noel Smith

Grandma's Stuffed Celery

My grandma always made stuffed celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas. As kids, we were always so hungry before the holiday meal we would sneak and get a piece of celery to curb our appetite. It was nearly all gone by meal time and we always got fussed at with hint of a grin from Grandma. Now I never have holiday meals without it!
By Sherilyn

Egg Salad with Celery

This is a very simple egg salad with celery recipe, and some might find it a little bland for their tastes, but I love it just the way it is!
By GOLDIE6175

Lo Mein Noodles

312
This was a blend of multiple lo mein recipes I found. Add your favorite meat for a main dish, or make as a side dish to your favorite homemade chinese dinner. If you use meat, cook the meat in the pan first, and then pull out and set aside.
By SarBetEns

Shrimp Ceviche Baja Style

2
This ceviche will give you a hint of Baja California. This is my grandma Isabel Flores' recipe. Garnish with fresh oregano. Enjoy with tostadas and ketchup. I enjoy my ceviche spreading a thin layer of mayonnaise in my tostada prior to add the ceviche. From my table to yours. Enjoy.
By Isabel Cruz

Pork Osso Buco

44
Pork shank isn't as rich as veal, but I like it better in osso buco. Still, if you want veal you can use it here too.
By Chef John

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Thighs with Blue Cheese Slaw

All of the buffalo wing flavor you love in an appetizer but served dinner-style. Bonus is that the chicken is grilled and not fried.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Meal Prep Soup Base

2
I use this basic recipe as a base for Meal Prep Sunday: I make a large batch and eat it for lunch over the week. I add different spices to individual cups to vary the day's flavor. Ground chipotle or curry for heat, ginger or fresh herbs for aroma, etc.
By Martha Nelson

Jersey Fresh Stewed Tomatoes

17
This is a great side dish for ham or fish using garden-fresh tomatoes, peppers, celery and onions. A little sugar cuts the acid of the tomatoes.
By SHORECOOK

Braised Celery

52
A simple but flavorful side dish I often serve with spicier grilled or roasted meats.
By Rayna Jordan
Inspiration and Ideas

Waldorf Salad with Vinaigrette
52
"Perfect healthier alternative to the classic. Light, crisp and flavorful." – Kerrie
Celeriac: The Root Vegetable You Need in Your Life
An all-you-need-to-know guide to celeriac (a.k.a. Celery root), the unsung hero of fall and winter root vegetables.
5 Ways You Should Be Using Celery Leaves
How to Store Celery to Keep It Fresh Longer
Recipes With Celery and Carrots
Healthy Green Juice
109
Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)
193

This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.

More Celery Recipes

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

193
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Rigatoni alla Genovese

81
I have no idea why this amazingly flavorful Genovese-style meat sauce isn't way more popular than it is. It's quite simply one of the best pasta sauces you'll ever taste, thanks to a very slow cooking process, and massive amounts of onions.
By Chef John

Old Fashioned Potato Salad

1254
Potato salad the old-fashioned way, with eggs, celery and relish.
By jewellkay

Beef Stew VI

3613
Beef, carrots, potatoes, and celery are seasoned with rosemary and parsley in this simple stovetop beef stew recipe.
By Paula Antoniou

Instant Pot® Chicken Cacciatore

250
This wonderful, traditionally slow-cooked recipe has been translated into a quick and easy pressure cooker meal. Using the Instant Pot®, you get an intensely flavorful meal made in minutes that will have your family thinking you simmered this all day. Serve over spaghetti noodles, rice, cauliflower rice, or eat as a stew!
By Diana71

Classic Minestrone Soup

10
Minestrone is a hearty, traditional Italian soup typically made with beans, pasta and lots of vegetables. Enjoy the slow-cooked flavor in just about 30 minutes.
By College Inn® Broths and Stocks
Chef John's Tuscan Bean Soup

32
Since fall and winter are full of shorter, darker days, we're going to need some coping strategies, and this hearty Tuscan bean soup is one of the more effective. There's just something about that combo of smooth, silky soup, and crunchy, crispy croutons that makes everything seem okay.
By Chef John

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

254
This is a satisfying, very easy, and delicious vegetable soup to serve anytime of the year. Serve with saltine crackers and chunks of sharp cheese.
By Sue's recipes

Southern Fried Chicken Gizzards

96
These flavorful gizzards are always requested at football and holiday parties. I don't know if anyone would show up if I didn't make them. The extra time boiling before frying makes a huge difference in making them tender. Definitely save the broth in the freezer!
By pnutmommy

Instant Pot® Beef Bone Broth

16
Don't toss those beef bones. Freeze them, and when you have 2 pounds make beef broth using your Instant Pot® with minimal prep!
By Bren

Best Bean Salad

246
I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
Jamaican Oxtail

93
This hearty and flavorful Jamaican oxtail recipe with celery, carrot, and onion makes a satisfying stew perfect for a chilly evening.
By Verifydis

World's Best Potato Salad

829
This is the creamiest, richest potato salad you will ever try. The secret is in the homemade dressing. I get nothing but raves every time I make this.
By Kaye Lynn

Perfect Potato Soup

20
Say goodbye to ho-hum potato soup! Easy to prepare with ingredients you probably have on hand. Garnish with a pat of butter if desired. Best served with warm, crisp bread.
By Marilee Wilson Mack

Chef John's Classic Macaroni Salad

359
Whether it's sitting next to some smoky ribs or just a humble hot dog, this deli-style macaroni salad will always be a crowd favorite, as long as you pay attention to a few key details.
By Chef John

Grandma's Chicken and Dumplings

3
This is one of my family's favorite recipes for chicken and dumplings, handed down to me from my grandmother. And the leftovers taste great, too!
By bigred

Better than Cracker Barrel® Chicken 'n Dumplings

34
My Grandma grew up on a farm and this was her recipe - no shortcuts but still pretty easy. For best results you must use a whole chicken and flour. You can also use some chicken stock for added flavor. The trick is the lemon which makes the chicken tender and adds flavor to the soup. Leftovers won't last very long with this.
By jadedgurl

Baked Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

6
Gumbo doesn't have to be hard! Instead of slowly cooking and stirring a roux for what seems like forever, try this alternative baked method. It's not a shortcut per se, but cooking it in the oven will save you from having to stand over the stove for hours. Serve hot with a spoonful of white rice.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

11
A slow cooker chicken noodle soup with chicken, green onions, carrots, celery, and noodles.
By Megan S

Beef Bone Broth

1
This is a very basic beef bone broth recipe that you can make as a Sunday project. Freeze the broth for use within six months. If desired, refrigerate before freezing so that you can skim off any hard fat that forms or solidifies on the top.
By Diana71

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Soup

57
This is a deli-style vegetable soup. Very simple but very yummy!
By Shelly A.
