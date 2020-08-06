Garlic Scape Recipes

Garlic scapes are a delightful addition to dips, salads and pastas. Here are our best recipes with garlic scapes, blended, roasted and beyond.

Staff Picks

Rudy's Garlic Scape Pesto

Rating: 4.52 stars
31
A fresh pesto made from the flowery stems of garlic bulbs (limited season--early June). Serve over your favorite pasta with grated cheese on top or use to make your favorite chilled pasta salad. It is also great with grilled chicken. This pesto freezes well.
By lrob96

What Are Garlic Scapes and How Do You Use Them?

And which part of them do you use?
By Melanie Fincher

Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
It's quick, easy, super nutritious and tastes absolutely fantastic. Win win win! You can make up the chickpea salad part ahead of time, and make it into a sandwich when you want it by drizzling some olive oil on the bread and spoon the mix on top. Ingredients can vary - basically whatever veggies you can find. Feel free to substitute as necessary.
By strawberrycandy32

Barbequed Potato and Garlic Scape Packets

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
A basic barbecued potato dish takes on a delicious twist thanks to garlic scapes, the flower stalks of the garlic plant. My family absolutely flipped over these potatoes so I take advantage whenever scapes are available. The garlic scapes add a wonderful garlic flavor to the potatoes without being overpowering and they almost have the consistency of young asparagus stalks. The texture of the potatoes and the scapes is interesting and makes a satisfying side dish to any early summer barbecue.
By VRCOOK

Green Squash Soup

Rating: 4 stars
1
A great way to use all of those CSA veggies and it's creamy and vegan. You can really use any vegetables in this and different amounts. You can't even taste the lettuce or kale.
By sciencerunner

Chicken with Quinoa and Veggies

Rating: 4.63 stars
529
A quick recipe that can be adjusted to include whatever vegetables you have on hand. It could probably be done well with shrimp also. You could easily try different vegetables. The times and amounts are variable depending upon how thick you slice your chicken and veggies, as well as how crisp you prefer the zucchini.
By kmo1070

Garlic Scape Pesto

Rating: 4.52 stars
66
Garlic scapes, the curled flower from the top of a garlic plant, are abundant at farmers markets and CSAs (community supported agriculture shares) in spring and make an easy, fragrant pesto that can be spread on bread or crackers, put on pasta, used with fish, and as a substitute for garlic, onion, or scallions! Add to sandwiches, pasta, lamb, and fish dishes. Tastes great mixed with mayo.
By amandajo

Pesto Pesto Sauce (Nut Free or Dairy Free)

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Delicious pesto sauce that can be made nut-free or dairy-free (if you omit the Parmesan cheese). Add more or less of your favorites to reach your desired consistency or taste. Use on pasta, pizza, as a dip, etc.
By gwen

Mashed Kohlrabi and Red Potato Bake

Rating: 4.55 stars
20
A tasty mix of red potatoes and kohlrabi.
By Exarkahn

Microwave Meat Loaf with Carrots and Garlic Scapes

This is a delicious recipe for meat loaf. Cooking it in a microwave cuts the cooking time in almost half as compared to baking it in an oven. It's delicious and juicy. The bacon at the bottom does a great job in absorbing the juices from the meat.
By Pearl Ishizaki

Green Garlic Dip

Rating: 5 stars
3
If you are fortunate (as I am) to have a grocer who carries green garlic, you might want to try this dip which I whupped up. This goes great with artichokes.
By chuckster

Parchment-Cooked Fish with Morels, Spring Garlic, and Thyme

Rating: 5 stars
1
A rather simple recipe that tastes like it took all day. Use Pacific halibut, striped bass, tilapia, or other sustainable white-fleshed fish.
By doch83
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Light Shrimp and Pesto Pasta
Rating: Unrated
6
"For a quick meal, you can't beat the combination of shrimp, pesto, and pasta. Using garlic scapes instead of basil and garlic gives this dish a lighter note." – BigShotsMom
Green Garlic and Ham Scrambled Eggs
Rating: Unrated
12
"Rich and cheesy scrambled eggs, yum! The secret to tender fluffy scrambled eggs is to cook them on low heat. These went very well with potato pancakes." – Baking Nana
Spinach and Garlic Scape Pesto
Rating: Unrated
5
Grilled Venison Scape Sandwich
Rating: Unrated
1

Green Amaranth and Chicken Soup

This is a summery light soup. Chicken can be substituted with boiled egg, amaranth with spinach, and garlic scapes with regular garlic.

More Garlic Scape Recipes

Chard Stalks and Garlic Scape Pasta

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
A quick, easy and delicious way to use the otherwise unused portion of chard. Use whatever type of pasta you'd like. Garlic can be substituted for garlic scapes. Serve with shredded Parmesan cheese.
By alyssakim

Edamame Hummus with Garlic Scapes

Glorious garlic-and-edamame-flavored hummus. I think this is my new favorite and a great way to use up garlic scapes from your CSA box.
By M&BCinciND

Garlic Scape Pesto on Spinach Linguine

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is a light and fresh alternative to traditional pesto. Garlic scapes have a more mild garlic flavor. You can often find them at your farmers market, and they are inexpensive.
By jenndoll

Wat Wah Tat

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
As named by my four year old. It is an Asian cuisine to be served over rice, noodle, or my favorite crunchy fried rice noodles. If sauce is too thin, add 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 teaspoon soy sauce. Serve over brown rice or noodles.
By CT Kelly

Guacamole with Garlic Scapes

An extra garlicky dip or spread recipe that can be easily modified to meet your needs.
By ENV

Sweet and Cheesy Heirloom Tomato Pasta

A delicious recipe, this vegetarian dish features fresh ingredients from your local farmers market. Serve hot as an entree or refrigerate and serve cold as a side dish.
By chatongris

Spicy Braised Tofu

This is an incredibly mouth-watering Chinese dish. Blanched tofu is simmered in a spicy sauce with garlic shoots, then sprinkled with ground Sichuan peppercorns.
By Chelsea

Pasta with Garlic Scapes

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Garlic scapes are edible and very yummy. We love to eat them fresh with pasta. This dish is ready in under 20 minutes and is super easy to make.
By gartenfee

Grilled Garlic Scapes

Rating: 5 stars
1
I got some garlic scapes in my veg box and wondered if I could just throw them on the grill. Success! They came out yummy and made a nice side dish to burgers.
By barbara

Gnocchi with Garlic Scapes and Walnuts

Fresh garlic scapes taste delicious and you don't need a lot of other ingredients. Combined with gnocchi, walnuts, and Parmesan cheese they make a great quick mid week meal.
By nch

CSA Stir-Fry with Dressing

This is a great way to use up all the vegetables you get from your CSA share or just a way to celebrate the bounty of summer! Topped with an Asian inspired dressing, this is summer at it's best.
By Leah
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com