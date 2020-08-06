Garlic Scape Recipes

Rudy's Garlic Scape Pesto
A fresh pesto made from the flowery stems of garlic bulbs (limited season--early June). Serve over your favorite pasta with grated cheese on top or use to make your favorite chilled pasta salad. It is also great with grilled chicken. This pesto freezes well.
Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
It's quick, easy, super nutritious and tastes absolutely fantastic. Win win win! You can make up the chickpea salad part ahead of time, and make it into a sandwich when you want it by drizzling some olive oil on the bread and spoon the mix on top. Ingredients can vary - basically whatever veggies you can find. Feel free to substitute as necessary.
Barbequed Potato and Garlic Scape Packets
A basic barbecued potato dish takes on a delicious twist thanks to garlic scapes, the flower stalks of the garlic plant. My family absolutely flipped over these potatoes so I take advantage whenever scapes are available. The garlic scapes add a wonderful garlic flavor to the potatoes without being overpowering and they almost have the consistency of young asparagus stalks. The texture of the potatoes and the scapes is interesting and makes a satisfying side dish to any early summer barbecue.
Green Squash Soup
A great way to use all of those CSA veggies and it's creamy and vegan. You can really use any vegetables in this and different amounts. You can't even taste the lettuce or kale.
Chicken with Quinoa and Veggies
A quick recipe that can be adjusted to include whatever vegetables you have on hand. It could probably be done well with shrimp also. You could easily try different vegetables. The times and amounts are variable depending upon how thick you slice your chicken and veggies, as well as how crisp you prefer the zucchini.
Garlic Scape Pesto
Garlic scapes, the curled flower from the top of a garlic plant, are abundant at farmers markets and CSAs (community supported agriculture shares) in spring and make an easy, fragrant pesto that can be spread on bread or crackers, put on pasta, used with fish, and as a substitute for garlic, onion, or scallions! Add to sandwiches, pasta, lamb, and fish dishes. Tastes great mixed with mayo.
Pesto Pesto Sauce (Nut Free or Dairy Free)
Delicious pesto sauce that can be made nut-free or dairy-free (if you omit the Parmesan cheese). Add more or less of your favorites to reach your desired consistency or taste. Use on pasta, pizza, as a dip, etc.
Microwave Meat Loaf with Carrots and Garlic Scapes
This is a delicious recipe for meat loaf. Cooking it in a microwave cuts the cooking time in almost half as compared to baking it in an oven. It's delicious and juicy. The bacon at the bottom does a great job in absorbing the juices from the meat.
Green Garlic Dip
If you are fortunate (as I am) to have a grocer who carries green garlic, you might want to try this dip which I whupped up. This goes great with artichokes.
Parchment-Cooked Fish with Morels, Spring Garlic, and Thyme
A rather simple recipe that tastes like it took all day. Use Pacific halibut, striped bass, tilapia, or other sustainable white-fleshed fish.