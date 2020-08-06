Ramadan Main Dish Recipes

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

Rating: 5 stars 33

At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.