Ramadan Main Dish Recipes

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
Chakchouka (Shakshouka)
This Tunisian dish is like a Mediterranean version of huevos rancheros. Fried eggs simmer in a sauce of tomatoes, onions, colorful bell peppers, chile peppers, and spices.
Chicken Biryani
For a traditional Pakistani/Indian dish, simmer tender morsels of chicken in a creamy, spicy blend of onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, cumin, tomatoes, yogurt, mint, cardamom and cinnamon. Finish by steaming with fragrant saffron rice and potatoes.
Kofta Kebabs
These kebabs have 6 different kinds of spices; the first time I smelled them I knew immediately that I had to find the recipe. The most affordable way to purchase the spices is in bulk at either a health food store or an Asian or Middle-Eastern market. They are very good! Serve with yogurt, flat bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber.
Indian Fish Curry
A very spicy dish. This recipe is inspired by my mother's Bengali fish recipe she used to make in India.
Sean's Falafel and Cucumber Sauce
This is a great recipe for falafel. Everyone that I have made it for loves it. Yum!
Homemade Manti (Traditional Turkish Dumplings)
Manti is a famous meal from my country. To prepare this dish takes time, but I'm sure you'll agree it's worth it! Enjoy-afiyet olsun (bon appetit)!
Shish Tawook Grilled Chicken
These are served in every restaurant in the Middle East. You can easily make them at home and make them taste just as good, if not better. Don't substitute sour cream for the yogurt, as the yogurt is a meat tenderizer.
Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken
Basmati rice is topped with chicken pieces cooked with aromatic spices, garnished with toasted slivered almonds.
Chef John's Falafel
Unlike most of America's other favorite fast foods, falafel is rarely attempted at home, which is a shame, since it's very simple to do, and even a relative novice like me can get some very decent results. One word of warning: you do need to know you're going to have a craving for this a full day before you actually want to eat it.
Slow Cooker Oats
I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
Lentils and Rice with Fried Onions (Mujadarrah)
This may sound like a plain recipe, but believe me, it's wonderful! It is an easy-to-make Middle Eastern comfort food that combines lentils, rice and delicious fried onions. The yogurt really gives it a super flavor!
Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
Fereni Starch Pudding
A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
Ayam Penyet Pedas (Indonesian Spicy Penyet Chicken)
Ayam Penyet (Penyet Chicken) is an incredibly spicy Indonesian dish that will make your tongue feel like burning... you will need to go to a special Asian grocery store to get some of the ingredients.
Butter Lamb Gravy
Lamb is simmered in a spicy tomato and cream sauce. This is a very mouthwatering dish that is easy to make. Serve with hot cooked rice or your favorite bread. You can even make a variation with chicken, salmon or beef.
Algerian Kefta (Meatballs)
This simple meatball dish is delicious, rich, and fresh. It was taught to me by my Algerian husband, one of his favorites from home. The tomato sauce can be used for anything and the amounts of flavors can be adjusted. I like a lot of garlic and pepper. I have also found halal hamburger to be much leaner and lighter than regular. You can find it at international food stores and halal butcher shops in bigger cities. Serve this dish with a French baguette.
Little Lamb Meatballs in a Spicy Eggplant Tomato Sauce
I love lamb, and once in a while I enjoy it in small, spherical portions.
Afghan Beef Raviolis (Mantwo)
Layers of spiced yogurt, yellow split peas, and homemade ravioli make up this delicious dish.
Lubia Polo (Green Bean Rice)
Lubia Polo is a one-pot Persian dish with rice, ground beef, green beans, tomato sauce, and curry spices. You will need a nonstick pan so you can invert the dish onto a serving platter and preserve its crisp rice crust--the tah digh.
Kafta (BBQ)
The yummiest preparation mixture for ground beef EVER! I have made this Lebanese Meat for all of my friends and family and have HAD to leave the recipe with everyone! Meat mixture can be used for everything... meatballs, meatloaf, BBQ skewers, BBQ'd hamburgers. FOR BEST, AUTHENTIC LEBANESE TASTE, DO NOT OMIT OR SUBSTITUTE INGREDIENTS (until you have made it this way ;P )
Curry Pasta - Pakistani Style
This recipe adds a whole new dimension to the thousands of ways that spaghetti can be served! This amazing dish is spicy, filling, and oh-so-tasty!
Duck Fesenjan
A savory stew featuring duck, pomegranate, and walnuts, which is every bit as exotic as it sounds. This is my interpretation of the ancient classic. I'm assuming like most similar recipes, every household has their own version, and this kind of thing can easily be tailored to your tastes.
Upside Down (Maqluba)
This perfect meal features all four food groups. It is inspired by the Arabic dish called 'Maqluba,' which translates to 'upside down.' When the meal has finished cooking, you take the pot and flip it upside down onto a large serving platter, and everybody helps themselves.