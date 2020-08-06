Noodle Bowl Recipes

I was home alone one night and decided to make a package of ramen noodles. Well, my creative side took over and I started adding different ingredients to the pot. This literally took 10 minutes and it is so spicy and satisfying. Add whatever Asian flavors you like!
Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
No matter what recipe they're used in, rice noodles are a proven crowd-pleaser. I think this spicy chicken noodles dish is perfect for using up leftover chicken, assuming it wasn't horribly overcooked in the first place. If you did want to use raw chicken, go ahead and chop it up, and stir-fry it for a minute or two before adding your vegetables.
Ramen noodle and broth dish inspired by the Japanese classic using ingredients commonly available in American supermarkets. Quite involved, but it has become one of my family's favorites, especially in cooler weather. Slurping is recommended.
If you have ever wanted to make great authentic Japanese noodle house ramen, this recipe is for you. Great for singles with some cooking experience and a great everyday meal. Might take longer than the overall time without cooking experience. I rarely measure the amount of each ingredient due to the high number of small measurements used to save time.
You might think this was invented to avoid all of that time-consuming wrapping and messy deep-frying, but it wasn't! It was invented by the keto people, because they can't eat egg roll wrappers-but this guy can. So, instead of what's really egg roll filling in a bowl, we're doing the real thing in all of its tasty and textural glory. Garnish with more green onions if desired.
This recipe uses quinoa which is gluten-free, high in protein and fiber, and has a nice nutty flavor. But you can always substitute for either rice or noodles. Take out the chicken and add extra edamame and you have a great vegetarian meal instead. Or add shrimp if you like. A seriously good, versatile recipe!
Cao lau is made with noodles, pork, and greens traditionally found only in the town of Hoi An, Vietnam. This recipe approximates authentic cao lau with easier-to-find ingredients. Use fresh rice noodles about the same thickness of linguine.
Such a light, crisp salad... especially on summer evenings! Everyone loves these noodle bowls and makes it a point to join us for dinner if they know they're being served. Increase or omit ingredients to suit your palate.
These Japanese noodles make the most satisfying noodle bowls you'll ever make. They have a delicious nutty flavor and are the perfect accompaniment to crunchy vegetables and grilled meat. Here are scrumptious soba noodle bowl recipes to try.
This is my own creation. It's fast, easy, nutritious, and affordable. Great for dinner on a weeknight when everyone is busy. I will halve the recipe when I'm only cooking for myself or double it when I am cooking for my whole family because it converts easily. Also, one recipe will feed 4 children, as portion sizes are generous.