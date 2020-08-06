Noodle Bowl Recipes

Find your new favorite bowl recipe, with one of our 30 Asian-inspired noodle bowl recipes. From vermicelli noodles to soba noodles, we have them all.

Superfast Asian Noodle Bowl for 1

6
I was home alone one night and decided to make a package of ramen noodles. Well, my creative side took over and I started adding different ingredients to the pot. This literally took 10 minutes and it is so spicy and satisfying. Add whatever Asian flavors you like!
By Kristin

Lemon Chicken and Snow Pea Noodle Bowls

20
Delicious, healthy Asian recipe. Very versatile. My family loves it! This recipe can also have broccoli, baby corn, tofu or be served over chow mein noodles.
By mrsnickjonas

T's Smoky Noodle Bowl

20
Awesome smoky noodle bowl. You will be drinking the broth when the noodles are all gone.
By Chef T

Soba Noodle Salad with Chicken and Sesame

37
This tasty salad with Japanese buckwheat noodles is both quick and healthy; great for lunch or dinner. Most larger supermarkets have buckwheat soba noodles in the Asian food section.
By donrmath

Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

Many Vietnamese dishes are perfect for hot weather. This simple noodle salad combines fresh herbs, rice vermicelli, cucumber, bean sprouts, and more, topped with grilled shrimp. Tossed with a tangy sweet and sour sauce, it's a simple and satisfying dinner.
By Allrecipes

Asian Ground Beef Noodle Bowls

Easy and quick to make using Top Ramen® noodles and ground beef. Great for a busy school night.
By Yoly

Spicy Chicken Noodles

No matter what recipe they're used in, rice noodles are a proven crowd-pleaser. I think this spicy chicken noodles dish is perfect for using up leftover chicken, assuming it wasn't horribly overcooked in the first place. If you did want to use raw chicken, go ahead and chop it up, and stir-fry it for a minute or two before adding your vegetables.
By Chef John

Carrie's Pad Thai Salad

This is my favorite Pad Thai creation. After I started making it at home, I could never go back. This is a full meal, suitable for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Please enjoy!
By Carrie Medina

Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl

19
A delicious combination of Asian flavors infused in lean meat, vegetables, and Japanese noodles. So comforting, you won't even know this was low-fat!
By Chrissy Gaynor

Ramen Bowl

Ramen noodle and broth dish inspired by the Japanese classic using ingredients commonly available in American supermarkets. Quite involved, but it has become one of my family's favorites, especially in cooler weather. Slurping is recommended.
By Mantecca

Tonkatsu Shoyu Ramen (Pork Cutlet Soy Sauce Ramen)

1
If you have ever wanted to make great authentic Japanese noodle house ramen, this recipe is for you. Great for singles with some cooking experience and a great everyday meal. Might take longer than the overall time without cooking experience. I rarely measure the amount of each ingredient due to the high number of small measurements used to save time.
By bvncbvnc

Thai-Inspired Noodle Salad

276
A zesty treat--goes great with bbq'd chicken and a beer. If you're feeling adventurous mix in 1/2 cup of shredded dried seaweed (nori) just before serving.
By Christiana Heins
Asian Ground Beef Noodle Bowls

19
Easy and quick to make using Top Ramen® noodles and ground beef. Great for a busy school night.

Hiyashi Chuka Noodles

29
This is a common cold noodle salad in Japan, and always great to eat when the weather is hot. Enjoy!

Quick Noodle-Veggie Bowls

1
This simple noodle bowl recipe is super adaptable. Feel free to swap out the mushrooms and snow peas for other quick-cooking veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage, or green beans.
By Juliana Hale

Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl

This sesame chicken noodle bowl is full of boneless chopped chicken breasts, fresh vegetables, and a savory sauce you're sure to love.
By CookingWithShelia

Pad Thai Quinoa Bowl

71
This recipe uses quinoa which is gluten-free, high in protein and fiber, and has a nice nutty flavor. But you can always substitute for either rice or noodles. Take out the chicken and add extra edamame and you have a great vegetarian meal instead. Or add shrimp if you like. A seriously good, versatile recipe!
By Lisa

Hot Breakfast Couscous

95
When I went on a 6 day kayaking trip, our guides whipped this up one morning over the campfire. It was delicious and I started making it at home.
By JUNEBUFF1
Amazing Peanut Soba Noodles

7
This is a deliciously fresh and easy recipe. It is best served cold but can also be served at room temperature. I guarantee you'll be having seconds!
By Tarrin

Cao Lau (Vietnamese Noodle Bowl)

5
Cao lau is made with noodles, pork, and greens traditionally found only in the town of Hoi An, Vietnam. This recipe approximates authentic cao lau with easier-to-find ingredients. Use fresh rice noodles about the same thickness of linguine.
By Michael Kuhn

Sweet and Savory Ramen Noodles

10
A broke college student who is on the ramen diet, I needed more flavor so I started experimenting and made this recipe.
By Arran_Jones

Quick Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl

1
Skip take-out and make this quick sesame chicken noodle bowl at home on your stovetop in under 30 minutes.
By thedailygourmet

Shortcut Beef Noodle Bowl

9
Asian-inspired flavor from a combination of sesame dressing and teriyaki sauce. Use beef, chicken, or pork tenderloin.
By 2Chance

Noodle Bowls

3
Such a light, crisp salad... especially on summer evenings! Everyone loves these noodle bowls and makes it a point to join us for dinner if they know they're being served. Increase or omit ingredients to suit your palate.
By LEXY821

Indonesian Pork Noodle Bowl

47
Marinated strips of pork loin are stir fried with cabbage, celery, garlic, and vermicelli pasta.
By Smithfield(R)
Hawaiian Beef Teriyaki Stir-Fry Bowl

This beef teriyaki bowl is not only easy to fix, but has a taste of the islands.
By thedailygourmet

Asian Noodle Bowl

19
Tender slices of broiled bison skirt steak are served atop steaming bowls of Asian-inspired noodle soup with veggies and your choice of toppings.
By The Bison Council
12+ Scrumptious Soba Noodle Bowl Recipes

These Japanese noodles make the most satisfying noodle bowls you'll ever make. They have a delicious nutty flavor and are the perfect accompaniment to crunchy vegetables and grilled meat. Here are scrumptious soba noodle bowl recipes to try.
By Jen Harwell

Prawns and Vegetables Over Pan-Fried Udon Noodles

1
This is my own creation. It's fast, easy, nutritious, and affordable. Great for dinner on a weeknight when everyone is busy. I will halve the recipe when I'm only cooking for myself or double it when I am cooking for my whole family because it converts easily. Also, one recipe will feed 4 children, as portion sizes are generous.
By prochefhome
