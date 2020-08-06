Beef Taco Recipes

This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
We had these at an Irish Pub, they were to die for. A combination we thought wouldn't taste too good but all the patrons said it was the best thing on the menu, and they were right! Corned beef, coleslaw and sauce inside a flour tortilla.
A yummy twist to an old favorite. The fry bread makes the difference. It's a popular request at my house. I do up everything but the fry bread in advance, and just heat up before serving. You can also top with other of your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, sour cream, or guacamole. Leftover fry bread can be used as dessert - coat it with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzle with honey.
A staple dish in Matamoros, Mexico, this simple recipe starts with ground beef mixed with spices that you already have in your kitchen and turns into a great family dinner! Perfect to 'make ahead' on busy days. Serve with warm corn or flour tortillas, Spanish rice, and beans-a-la-charra.
My kids gobble this filling up, and it has the benefit of being easy to make and nutritious, too! Serve with taco shells and top with lettuce and cheese. My favorite use is on a taco salad with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, and peppers. Yummy!
A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.
The best tacos! A soft shell taco is layered with refried beans, then wrapped around a hard shell taco, which is filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and fresh guacamole. You can top it with whatever you like, but I recommend loading it up! Also, if you don't eat meat, put melted cheese on the soft shell, and the refried beans in the hard.
This recipe was created for a Cinco De Mayo work potluck taco bar that was a big hit. The coffee in the recipe adds a hint of smokiness and assists with tenderizing the meat as it cooks. Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite toppings. For less heat, omit jalapenos.
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
I have had great success preparing tacos this way. I bought this recipe from a taqueria owner (taco restaurant) in Mexico City. I am translating the directions. It can be used for beef, pork, or just about any other type of meat. The spice mix on this recipe gives meat a really excellent flavor.
We used to get these at county fairs in Oklahoma when I was growing up! So good! A delicious chili mixture served on top of out-of-this-world fried bread and trimmed with all your favorite taco trimmings, like shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, and salsa.
These tiny tacos were inspired by a fast food commercial I saw. I loved the idea and wanted to figure out how to do them better, and at home. Serve in a taco salad presentation (on top of shredded lettuce with avocado, onion, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, and lime wedges) or as appetizers.
This is a recipe I created by marrying two together. You can make it as spicy as you like by adding jalapenos or other chiles. I tried it first on my co-workers and there was nothing left! Then I made it for my family and they loved it, too. My Hispanic co-workers really liked it, so I guess I passed the 'test!'