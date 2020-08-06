Beef Taco Recipes

From Korean beef tacos to cheeseburger tacos, find dozens of unique taco recipes, as well as plenty of the classic version.

Community Picks

Taqueria Style Tacos - Carne Asada

1261
This is a great recipe for authentic Mexican taqueria style carne asada tacos (beef tacos). These are served on the soft corn tortillas, unlike the American version of tacos.
By STANICKS

Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos

282
This recipe was handed down to me by a Korean friend. So full of flavor! I wanted to share it with you all. I did tweak it a little to add more spice. Feel free to tweak it yourself!
By jasminsheree

Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)

12
Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco-style, made with braised beef roasted in a fragrant 3-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix.
By gem

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

7
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
By melodie

Easy Keto Beef Tacos

37
Plan a low-carb taco night with these irresistible, keto-friendly beef tacos made with cheese taco shells, avocados, tomatoes, and lettuce.
By Fioa

Favorite Fry Bread Tacos

16
A favorite at Aboriginal Pow Wows all summer long.
By Kitchen Kitty

Carne Asada Tacos

210
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
By DIALIEN

Irish Tacos

32
We had these at an Irish Pub, they were to die for. A combination we thought wouldn't taste too good but all the patrons said it was the best thing on the menu, and they were right! Corned beef, coleslaw and sauce inside a flour tortilla.
By PacNWCook

Fry Bread Tacos II

535
A yummy twist to an old favorite. The fry bread makes the difference. It's a popular request at my house. I do up everything but the fry bread in advance, and just heat up before serving. You can also top with other of your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, sour cream, or guacamole. Leftover fry bread can be used as dessert - coat it with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzle with honey.
By Robyn Bloomquist

Tacos De Matamoros

109
A staple dish in Matamoros, Mexico, this simple recipe starts with ground beef mixed with spices that you already have in your kitchen and turns into a great family dinner! Perfect to 'make ahead' on busy days. Serve with warm corn or flour tortillas, Spanish rice, and beans-a-la-charra.
By RHONDA35

Taco Mix with Black Beans

32
My kids gobble this filling up, and it has the benefit of being easy to make and nutritious, too! Serve with taco shells and top with lettuce and cheese. My favorite use is on a taco salad with cheese, tortilla strips, salsa, ranch dressing, romaine lettuce, and peppers. Yummy!
By Stephanie Land

Delicious Beef Tongue Tacos

75
This is a really mouth-watering way of making tongue. It practically melts in your mouth. Enjoy!
By Mama Rivas aka Pablo's Hottie
Inspiration and Ideas

Indian Tacos with Yeast Fry Bread
48
My cousins grew up on a reservation in South Dakota, and this is how we always made our fry bread (with yeast).
Navajo Tacos
3
A traditional Indian fry bread topped with a chili-style meat and bean mixture and taco-type toppings like shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, and sour cream. A family favorite. Serve the leftovers as dessert with honey, butter, or sugar and cinnamon.
Double Decker Tacos
125
Tacos in Pasta Shells
1027

This recipe has a Mexican flavor and is tasty and easy to make. It is great anytime; kids and adults will love it. Garnish with sliced tomatoes, lettuce and ripe olives, if desired.

No Fuss Shredded Beef Tacos

68
This recipe was created for a Cinco De Mayo work potluck taco bar that was a big hit. The coffee in the recipe adds a hint of smokiness and assists with tenderizing the meat as it cooks. Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite toppings. For less heat, omit jalapenos.
By rknotthere

Ground Beef for Tacos

84
Very quick and easy way to make meat for tacos, or served over rice. My husband loved this -- it was a last minute meal idea!!! Enjoy!!
By Allrecipes Member

Authentic Baja-Mexican Street Tacos (Carne Asada)

6
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
By Wendy H

Carne Asada Tacos or Al Pastor Tacos

12
I have had great success preparing tacos this way. I bought this recipe from a taqueria owner (taco restaurant) in Mexico City. I am translating the directions. It can be used for beef, pork, or just about any other type of meat. The spice mix on this recipe gives meat a really excellent flavor.
By Vic Voss

Oklahoma Indian Tacos

35
We used to get these at county fairs in Oklahoma when I was growing up! So good! A delicious chili mixture served on top of out-of-this-world fried bread and trimmed with all your favorite taco trimmings, like shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, black olives, and salsa.
By Melanie2008

Mexican Rice & Beef Tacos

22
These beef tacos with bell peppers, onion, and Mexican rice are quick and easy--just what you need after a busy day.
By Knorr
Tiny Tacos

1
These tiny tacos were inspired by a fast food commercial I saw. I loved the idea and wanted to figure out how to do them better, and at home. Serve in a taco salad presentation (on top of shredded lettuce with avocado, onion, salsa, sour cream, cilantro, and lime wedges) or as appetizers.
By Chef John

Shredded Tri-Tip for Tacos in the Slow Cooker

60
This is a recipe I created by marrying two together. You can make it as spicy as you like by adding jalapenos or other chiles. I tried it first on my co-workers and there was nothing left! Then I made it for my family and they loved it, too. My Hispanic co-workers really liked it, so I guess I passed the 'test!'
By Wendy Stevens
