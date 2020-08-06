Fry Bread Taco Recipes

Fry Bread Tacos II

Rating: 4.5 stars 535

A yummy twist to an old favorite. The fry bread makes the difference. It's a popular request at my house. I do up everything but the fry bread in advance, and just heat up before serving. You can also top with other of your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, sour cream, or guacamole. Leftover fry bread can be used as dessert - coat it with cinnamon and sugar, and drizzle with honey.