Vegetarian Taco Recipes

Find vegetarian taco recipes with tasty meatless fillings including butternut squash, tofu, and more!

Community Picks

Avocado Tacos

203
These savory tacos are quick and easy.
By Karyn Ulriksen
Vegan Bean Taco Filling

429
Taco filling using fried beans as its base. Great with taco shells, tortillas, or chips.
By BandE

Air Fryer Tacos de Papa

Crispy potato tacos made simple in the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Impossible™ Burger Street Tacos

1
Savory street tacos made with Impossible™ Burger plant-based meat, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and queso fresco. Quick and easy recipe for your taco-loving heart!
By Terri McHugh

Black Bean Tacos

75
Tangy black bean and salsa verde tacos take only minutes to make and are flavorful and delicious! Great vegetarian dish! Great by itself, but also wonderful with tomatoes, avocado, cheese, etc. Add any of your favorite taco toppings! Could also be served as a side dish with another meal.
By Courtney LeClaire

Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos

5
Quick healthy tacos that the kids will go crazy for. Use this mixture as you would taco meat in taco shells or tortillas. Add desired toppings and enjoy!
By Dana D

Eggplant Tacos

32
This is a fun, healthy recipe to change up your Mexican meals. Bet you almost can't tell that there isn't meat! Use as substitute for meat in tacos, enchiladas, or your favorite Mexican meals. Fill taco shells with eggplant mixture and top with your favorite fixings!
By DnDCross

Tacos de Jamaica (Vegan Hibiscus Tacos)

3
These delicious Mexican vegan tacos (tacos de jamaica) are made with hibiscus flowers and are garnished with pineapple, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde with avocado.
By Chef Gaby Cervello

Sweet Potato-Pinto Bean Breakfast Taco

Start your day off right with this fantastic sweet potato pinto bean breakfast taco. Say goodbye to bland, tasteless vegetarian dishes. Top with a spoonful of salsa.
By Culinary Envy

Plant-Based Taco

1
Get as creative as you want! Add as many veggies as you like. Experiment with Mexican seasonings or make this into a taco salad instead of using it as a tortilla shell . Have fun with it and know you are eating healthy!
By Julie Weigand

Dave's Mexican Veggie Tacos

40
One pan. Great spice. People will beg for the recipe. I swear by this and I'm not even a vegetarian. Substitute your favorite cheese for the queso fresco if desired.
By Dave

Jackfruit Vegan Tacos

4
Jackfruit is a great vegan alternative to shredded chicken to use in tacos. These jackfruit tacos are delicious and vegan! Choose your favorite taco toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream.
By Cassidy Carolino
Tofu Tacos I

161
A great taco without the meat.
By KRYM
Air Fryer Vegetarian Cauliflower and Chickpea Tacos

4
Cauliflower and chickpeas blended with seasoning, air-fried to crispy perfection, and topped with a creamy cilantro sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Crispy Cauliflower Tacos

My attempt at recreating The Deep Hole taco from Pico Taqueria! It's an amazing cauliflower taco with caper pico de gallo, garlic aioli, Parmesan cheese, and crispy shallots.
By Laura Leavitt

Air Fryer Mini Bean and Cheese Tacos

1
These mini tacos are crispy on the outside, soft and cheesy on the inside. Don't forget the taco sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Potato Tacos

48
Mashed potatoes with cheddar cheese and green onions, fried in a corn tortilla.
By YVONNE51067

Kid-Friendly Taco-Burritos

22
Burritos and tacos are such tough foods for kids to eat, because they always fall apart. These fast, easy, bean taco-burritos stay together nicely, so your little one can eat the WHOLE THING! The wedge shape keeps everything contained!
By BECKY M.

Tempeh Tacos

17
Taco 'meat' using tempeh. Serve in taco shells or fajitas. Or, if you're watching carbs, serve with a salad.
By Shauntea

Vegan Cilantro-Lime, Sweet Potato, and Black Bean Tacos

5
A fresh, subtle vegan take on tacos, sure to satisfy your comfort food craving!
By Ryan and Marissa Clements

Vegan Tofu Tacos

3
These tacos are a healthy vegan version of the classic Mexican taco. Serve with avocado on the side, if you wish!
By Balanced Babe

Quinoa Black Bean Tacos (Vegan)

33
A hearty vegan main dish for carnivores and herbivores alike (and everyone between). Great topped with guacamole or avocados, hot sauce, sour cream, cheese, or vegan dairy alternatives.
By Ruthie Higbee

Chard Tacos

54
This is a meatless taco in a corn tortilla. Simple and delicious. You will want seconds or thirds. Shhh.
By Tabbytaz
Spaghetti Squash Tacos

67
An awesome new way to eat spaghetti squash! Great for the vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eater alike. Pair with salty fried corn tortillas, fresh salsa, and sour cream! Serve in your traditional taco style!
By jfresh
