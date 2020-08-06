Vegetarian Taco Recipes

Tangy black bean and salsa verde tacos take only minutes to make and are flavorful and delicious! Great vegetarian dish! Great by itself, but also wonderful with tomatoes, avocado, cheese, etc. Add any of your favorite taco toppings! Could also be served as a side dish with another meal.
This is a fun, healthy recipe to change up your Mexican meals. Bet you almost can't tell that there isn't meat! Use as substitute for meat in tacos, enchiladas, or your favorite Mexican meals. Fill taco shells with eggplant mixture and top with your favorite fixings!
Get as creative as you want! Add as many veggies as you like. Experiment with Mexican seasonings or make this into a taco salad instead of using it as a tortilla shell . Have fun with it and know you are eating healthy!
Jackfruit is a great vegan alternative to shredded chicken to use in tacos. These jackfruit tacos are delicious and vegan! Choose your favorite taco toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream.
Tangy black bean and salsa verde tacos take only minutes to make and are flavorful and delicious! Great vegetarian dish! Great by itself, but also wonderful with tomatoes, avocado, cheese, etc. Add any of your favorite taco toppings! Could also be served as a side dish with another meal.
This is a fun, healthy recipe to change up your Mexican meals. Bet you almost can't tell that there isn't meat! Use as substitute for meat in tacos, enchiladas, or your favorite Mexican meals. Fill taco shells with eggplant mixture and top with your favorite fixings!
Get as creative as you want! Add as many veggies as you like. Experiment with Mexican seasonings or make this into a taco salad instead of using it as a tortilla shell . Have fun with it and know you are eating healthy!
Jackfruit is a great vegan alternative to shredded chicken to use in tacos. These jackfruit tacos are delicious and vegan! Choose your favorite taco toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream.
Burritos and tacos are such tough foods for kids to eat, because they always fall apart. These fast, easy, bean taco-burritos stay together nicely, so your little one can eat the WHOLE THING! The wedge shape keeps everything contained!
An awesome new way to eat spaghetti squash! Great for the vegan, vegetarian, and meat-eater alike. Pair with salty fried corn tortillas, fresh salsa, and sour cream! Serve in your traditional taco style!