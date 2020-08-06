Bumble Bee Seafoods

Thai Spicy Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Canned tuna, chilies, green onion, sesame oil and a spicy mayo on top of lettuce leaves turns this into a great appetizer or even a light meal. My family said, 'It's so good you can't tell it's canned tuna.'
Mediterranean Tuna Pizza
Delicious Mediterranean flavors blended with Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water atop a pizza crust--perfect as an appetizer, or add a salad to make it a meal.
Sweet and Spicy Tuna Cups
Mini puff pastry shells filled with Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, sweet bell pepper and juicy mango, topped off with a drizzle of sweet and spicy Asian sauce. A perfect little appetizer for your next get-together!
Easy Microwave Potatoes and Tuna
Prepared in the microwave, this dinner comes together quickly. The mild dressing on the potatoes partners perfectly with the fresh flavor of the high protein tuna.
Asian Tuna with Poached Egg
Who knew that a humble staple like a can of tuna could be transformed into such a snazzy lunch or brunch? The Asian flavor is subtle, making the fresh albacore tuna the star!
Easy White Albacore Ceviche
This ceviche is very easy to put together, using white albacore really makes the difference, fresh taste and a firm texture come together to prepare a delicious meal.
Gluten Free and Paleo Tuna Avocado Cups
Perfectly ripened avocado stuffed with a healthy tuna salad that's packed with tons of flavor!
Tuna and White Bean Lettuce Wraps with Balsamic Syrup
A protein-packed, sophisticated take on tuna salad served on lettuce for a crunchy presentation.
Tuna Tart with Mushrooms and Artichokes
A puff pastry crust turns a can of Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water into a special treat for brunch or dinner.
Jan's Pasta-N-Peas with Tuna and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
This is a fresh and modern take on two recipes from my Italian mother-in-law. Fresh peas in place of canned, sun dried tomatoes in place of heavy tomato sauce and Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water replacing tuna in oil. This is a fast and flavorful meal to put together with just a few shelf stable ingredients.
