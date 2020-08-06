Rum Flavored Extract Recipes

As a special treat for my mother, I created this recipe, which includes one of her favorite desserts and one of her favorite breakfast items. This creation also goes great with French toast, so make this as a special treat to your mom or any mom. Also a nice way to impress anyone with a special breakfast. I hope you enjoy as much as my mom did.
You can really taste the eggnog in this lovely, rich, moist cake. No eggnog? No problem. You can make enough for the recipe in a jiffy. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake. If you like, set aside and tint 1/4 cup of the frosting to your desired shade for decorating the top.
Combination of 2 classic recipes: bread pudding and pumpkin pie. I put this together on a whim and loved it. Taste is more comforting than sweet. Great served warm or cold and can be complemented with whipped cream or milk.
I developed this recipe because of my love for eggnog and my dislike of the thought of drinking raw eggs. I spent quite a long time and much trial and error before being confident enough to finalize this recipe. Tastes just like the real thing! Enjoy!
This Zuppa Inglese recipe is an Italian cream rum cake that requires no baking. It is sooo rich and delicious...My Mom made it for special occasions. For a slightly different taste use almond sponge cookies and almond flavoring in place of the rum.
This cake is a huge hit with my family during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. It's very moist and just melts in your mouth. It's a yummy alternative to traditional pumpkin pie. This cake is good as is, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. It is especially tasty with a good glaze drizzled on top. The glaze that my family likes best is made with cream cheese and a little bit of rum.