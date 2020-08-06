Rum Flavored Extract Recipes

Holiday Pumpkin Cake with Rum-Cream Cheese Glaze

Rating: 4 stars 52

This cake is a huge hit with my family during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. It's very moist and just melts in your mouth. It's a yummy alternative to traditional pumpkin pie. This cake is good as is, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. It is especially tasty with a good glaze drizzled on top. The glaze that my family likes best is made with cream cheese and a little bit of rum.