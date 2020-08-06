Rum Flavored Extract Recipes

These recipes use rum flavored extract to amp up the flavor in classics like eggnog, rum cake, pina colada muffins, rum raisin bread, and Belgian waffles.

Community Picks

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

227
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Bananas Foster Belgian Waffles

87
As a special treat for my mother, I created this recipe, which includes one of her favorite desserts and one of her favorite breakfast items. This creation also goes great with French toast, so make this as a special treat to your mom or any mom. Also a nice way to impress anyone with a special breakfast. I hope you enjoy as much as my mom did.
By prell2k4

Eggnog Quick Bread

361
This eggnog bread would be good sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with Christmas breakfast.
By Bev

Italian Cheesecake

17
A slightly lighter version of cheesecake without the crust!
By Lynn-Pgh

Rum Cake II

108
This makes a tube pan cake that is moist and delicious. It's the rum glaze that soaks in after baking that makes it fabulous!
By Brenda Benzar Butler

Pisang Goreng (Indonesian Banana Fritters)

40
The most popular Indonesian snacks in my version. Serve it hot and make extra. With this recipe, you always want more!
By Unieng

Pina Colada Muffins

68
Pineapple, coconut, and rum extract combine to make this a tasty, tropical muffin.
By SAMDEE

Deep South Eggnog Cake

61
You can really taste the eggnog in this lovely, rich, moist cake. No eggnog? No problem. You can make enough for the recipe in a jiffy. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake. If you like, set aside and tint 1/4 cup of the frosting to your desired shade for decorating the top.
By Baricat

Simple Pina Colada Muffins

17
I took a simple banana muffin recipe and added pineapple, coconut, and rum flavor to made a delectable treat inspired by a popular tropical island drink.
By EatCookLove90

Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding

20
Combination of 2 classic recipes: bread pudding and pumpkin pie. I put this together on a whim and loved it. Taste is more comforting than sweet. Great served warm or cold and can be complemented with whipped cream or milk.
By Mary

Apricot Brandy Pound Cake III

22
From my Grandfather's own kitchen creations. Uses lots of extracts and take time to prepare, but well worth it!!!
By VTGIRL22

"Egg Not" (Eggless Eggnog)

20
I developed this recipe because of my love for eggnog and my dislike of the thought of drinking raw eggs. I spent quite a long time and much trial and error before being confident enough to finalize this recipe. Tastes just like the real thing! Enjoy!
By Robert Waters
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Caribbean Banana Muffins
43
With some of the native ingredients of the islands, you'll be hearing the steel drums in no time!
Zuppa Inglese
7
This Zuppa Inglese recipe is an Italian cream rum cake that requires no baking. It is sooo rich and delicious...My Mom made it for special occasions. For a slightly different taste use almond sponge cookies and almond flavoring in place of the rum.
White Cranberry Walnut Nutmeg Fudge
21
Rum Raisin Bread
46

This bread is a little sweeter and richer than the usual raisin bread. For best results, soak the raisins in rum overnight and measure the raisins after soaking.

More Rum Flavored Extract Recipes

Five Flavor Pound Cake I

227
Five flavors blending to create a superlative pound cake.
By PJ Coward

Bananas Foster Belgian Waffles

87
As a special treat for my mother, I created this recipe, which includes one of her favorite desserts and one of her favorite breakfast items. This creation also goes great with French toast, so make this as a special treat to your mom or any mom. Also a nice way to impress anyone with a special breakfast. I hope you enjoy as much as my mom did.
By prell2k4

Eggnog Quick Bread

361
This eggnog bread would be good sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and served with Christmas breakfast.
By Bev

Italian Cheesecake

17
A slightly lighter version of cheesecake without the crust!
By Lynn-Pgh

Rum Cake II

108
This makes a tube pan cake that is moist and delicious. It's the rum glaze that soaks in after baking that makes it fabulous!
By Brenda Benzar Butler

Pisang Goreng (Indonesian Banana Fritters)

40
The most popular Indonesian snacks in my version. Serve it hot and make extra. With this recipe, you always want more!
By Unieng

Pina Colada Muffins

68
Pineapple, coconut, and rum extract combine to make this a tasty, tropical muffin.
By SAMDEE

Deep South Eggnog Cake

61
You can really taste the eggnog in this lovely, rich, moist cake. No eggnog? No problem. You can make enough for the recipe in a jiffy. Nothing says Southern hospitality like this impressive cake. If you like, set aside and tint 1/4 cup of the frosting to your desired shade for decorating the top.
By Baricat

Simple Pina Colada Muffins

17
I took a simple banana muffin recipe and added pineapple, coconut, and rum flavor to made a delectable treat inspired by a popular tropical island drink.
By EatCookLove90

Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding

20
Combination of 2 classic recipes: bread pudding and pumpkin pie. I put this together on a whim and loved it. Taste is more comforting than sweet. Great served warm or cold and can be complemented with whipped cream or milk.
By Mary

Apricot Brandy Pound Cake III

22
From my Grandfather's own kitchen creations. Uses lots of extracts and take time to prepare, but well worth it!!!
By VTGIRL22

"Egg Not" (Eggless Eggnog)

20
I developed this recipe because of my love for eggnog and my dislike of the thought of drinking raw eggs. I spent quite a long time and much trial and error before being confident enough to finalize this recipe. Tastes just like the real thing! Enjoy!
By Robert Waters

Caribbean Banana Muffins

43
With some of the native ingredients of the islands, you'll be hearing the steel drums in no time!
By EBSEPKE

Zuppa Inglese

7
This Zuppa Inglese recipe is an Italian cream rum cake that requires no baking. It is sooo rich and delicious...My Mom made it for special occasions. For a slightly different taste use almond sponge cookies and almond flavoring in place of the rum.
By donnamaria

White Cranberry Walnut Nutmeg Fudge

21
A pretty, delicious change of pace from chocolate fudge.
By Tarragon

Rum Raisin Bread

46
This bread is a little sweeter and richer than the usual raisin bread. For best results, soak the raisins in rum overnight and measure the raisins after soaking.
By Jill B. Mittelstadt

Donauwelle

1
Tart cherries mixed in black and white cake, topped with buttercream.
By CobaltSerenity

Shortbread Christmas Cookies

38
These buttery shortbread cookies are so tasty and hold their shape very well. Make beautiful Valentine hearts also!
By HANNER

Brown Rice Pudding II

3
This is a delicious version of your standard rice pudding. Feel free to adjust the spices to your taste or experiment with add-ins!
By DONNA

Holiday Pumpkin Cake with Rum-Cream Cheese Glaze

52
This cake is a huge hit with my family during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. It's very moist and just melts in your mouth. It's a yummy alternative to traditional pumpkin pie. This cake is good as is, or sprinkled with powdered sugar. It is especially tasty with a good glaze drizzled on top. The glaze that my family likes best is made with cream cheese and a little bit of rum.
By Kristi Catalani

Hawaiian French Toast

23
Made with surprisingly easy to find Hawaiian Sweet bread (or make it in a bread machine), this recipe puts a new twist on French toast. Serve right away with warm syrup. Can be garnished with coconut.
By GOTTAMAKEDINNER

Sugar Free Eggnog

46
This is a sugar-free version of a Christmas favorite. It is best to make it just before serving.
By Fran Willis

Pina Colada Banana Pudding

A tropical variation on an old Southern favorite.
By Southern Gal

Pina Colada Macaroons

3
I love the tropical taste of these chewy delights. It's important to dice the pineapple very small so it does not overwhelm the other flavors.
By kismet59
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com