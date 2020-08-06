Maple Flavored Extract Recipes

You can make pancake syrup, flavor an icing, and add maple flavor to cinnamon rolls with maple flavored extract. Here are the recipes you need.

Community Picks

Homemade Maple Syrup

211
My version of maple syrup - why buy from the store?
By LUCYNDA

Maple Banana Bread

137
This is a different banana bread, sweetened with maple syrup. It's my absolute favorite banana bread. I'm sure you will love it this version.
By STARFLOWER

Maple Pecan Granola

48
This is a great snack or cereal. On cold winter mornings, pour on a little milk and heat in the microwave for a warm and comforting breakfast.
By Dianne

Boardwalk Quality Maple Walnut Fudge

158
Throughout the summer we enjoy the fudge sold on the boardwalk at the shore. Hubby and I came up with this recipe so that we would be able to enjoy our favorite flavor year round.
By SHORECOOK

Betty's Famous Cinnamon Rolls

66
Absolutely the best cinnamon rolls, ever. So good, you can't NOT make them, let alone, stop eating them. A little hard work but totally worth it in the end. Substitute walnuts or raisins for pecans if you desire. Very good right out of the oven, or right out of the fridge, place a pat of butter on top and microwave for 20 seconds!
By modifiedgirl

Grandma's Chocolate Cake

1
Grandma's crowd-pleasing chocolate cake is moist with a bold flavor.
By Brandon McCune

Peanut Butter Balls IV

223
My family makes these every Christmas, they're one of our favorites. The maple flavoring is the key ingredient!
By BECKE

Cheater Pancake Syrup

129
This was the syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work on getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
By Leetah2Hope

Lower-Carb Banana Protein Muffins

9
These delicious muffins make a great grab-and-go breakfast or snack. You can jazz them up by adding chocolate chips, nuts, chia seeds, etc!
By jamjar

Buttermilk French Toast with Maple Syrup

8
This is very yummy. Try this sometime and tell me what you think!
By Whitney Shirley

Maple-Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

39
This recipe was born out of a challenge to include bacon in a cookie batter. While that has been done before, the inclusion of chocolate chips and maple together in a whipped batter make this a sweet-yet-savory chewy cookie treat!
By Mikey Tarts

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Casserole

26
This cinnamon roll French toast is the best ever.
By finneganm1
Inspiration and Ideas

Bacon Breakfast Cake
24
I made this for a friend who has a deep love for bacon. It reminds me a lot of pancakes and bacon.
Canada Squares
6
They're all red and white with a hint of maple. When sliced, the cookies reveal a white base, red middle, and white top. They will have you singing 'O Canada' for the rest of the day!
Maple Walnut Scones
53
Canadian Maple Rice Pudding
64

I took a few ideas a created my own rice pudding recipe. My family loves it (me particularly), and it is quick and easy to make.

More Maple Flavored Extract Recipes

Bacon Breakfast Cake

24
I made this for a friend who has a deep love for bacon. It reminds me a lot of pancakes and bacon.
By EssJay

Canada Squares

6
They're all red and white with a hint of maple. When sliced, the cookies reveal a white base, red middle, and white top. They will have you singing 'O Canada' for the rest of the day!
By RedApple

Maple Walnut Scones

53
Delicious with coffee or tea. Instead of pancakes or waffles for breakfast, serve these scones warm with or without butter and maple syrup (very sweet).
By Sandie

Canadian Maple Rice Pudding

64
I took a few ideas a created my own rice pudding recipe. My family loves it (me particularly), and it is quick and easy to make.
By Victoria

Pecan-Ricotta Waffles

2
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with a little crunch from the pecans. Keep waffles warm in the oven as they complete cooking and come off the waffle iron. The ricotta adds tenderness, richness, and great texture to the waffles. Breakfast, brunch, or breakfast-for-dinner never looked better! Serve with butter, maple syrup, and additional pecans, if desired.
By lutzflcat

Lazy Keto Maple-Vanilla Mug Cake

1
This easy keto mug cake is one of myself and my mother's favorite desserts. I make it with sugar but to be keto you should use a granulated sweetener.
By Lynn Pritchett

Easy Microwave Maple Fudge

30
This fudge is easily made in the microwave in very little time.
By redsanurse

Simple Maple Syrup

157
We never had store bought syrup in the house, and when you taste this you'll know why. It's so simple and so good, anything else seems pointless.
By LADY2416

Maple Walnut Biscotti

21
A not-too-sweet Canadian take on the classic Italian cookie.
By JL

Sweet Potato Pie IV

40
This is a sweet potato pie with optional pecan topping. It uses sweetened condensed milk, as opposed to the more commonly used evaporated milk. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yams may be used instead of sweet potatoes.
By Cindy B.

Maple-Pecan Mini Pound Cakes with Maple Cream Cheese Frosting

These mini maple pound cakes with pecans are simply delicious. They are frosted with cream cheese frosting, sweetened with maple syrup, and garnished with extra pecans.
By Kim

Maple-Vanilla Syrup

43
This is a delicious blend of vanilla and maple to top your favorite pancakes, waffles or French toast!
By tlmcguire
