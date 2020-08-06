Maple Flavored Extract Recipes

Absolutely the best cinnamon rolls, ever. So good, you can't NOT make them, let alone, stop eating them. A little hard work but totally worth it in the end. Substitute walnuts or raisins for pecans if you desire. Very good right out of the oven, or right out of the fridge, place a pat of butter on top and microwave for 20 seconds!
This was the syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work on getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
This recipe was born out of a challenge to include bacon in a cookie batter. While that has been done before, the inclusion of chocolate chips and maple together in a whipped batter make this a sweet-yet-savory chewy cookie treat!
Absolutely the best cinnamon rolls, ever. So good, you can't NOT make them, let alone, stop eating them. A little hard work but totally worth it in the end. Substitute walnuts or raisins for pecans if you desire. Very good right out of the oven, or right out of the fridge, place a pat of butter on top and microwave for 20 seconds!
This was the syrup I grew up with. It tastes fabulous without all the extra work on getting real tapped maple syrup. It's also a cheaper way to have syrup, as these are things I always have in my cupboard.
This recipe was born out of a challenge to include bacon in a cookie batter. While that has been done before, the inclusion of chocolate chips and maple together in a whipped batter make this a sweet-yet-savory chewy cookie treat!
Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, with a little crunch from the pecans. Keep waffles warm in the oven as they complete cooking and come off the waffle iron. The ricotta adds tenderness, richness, and great texture to the waffles. Breakfast, brunch, or breakfast-for-dinner never looked better! Serve with butter, maple syrup, and additional pecans, if desired.
This is a sweet potato pie with optional pecan topping. It uses sweetened condensed milk, as opposed to the more commonly used evaporated milk. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream. Yams may be used instead of sweet potatoes.