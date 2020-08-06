Almond Extract Recipes

I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
This is a YUMMY whipped cream frosting that is very stable and does not melt at room temperature unlike many standard whipped cream frostings. It also makes a GREAT dip for fresh fruit -- not too sweet, just right! This recipe is GREAT for a stand mixer but will work with any good mixer.
These holiday cookies are perfect for people of any age. They are good as a quick snack or dessert. Don't worry, they are not balls of butter. They are smooth, chewy, and delicious cookies. This is an old family recipe that is loved by all. Hopefully you like them too!