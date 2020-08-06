Almond Extract Recipes

Use that bottle of almond extract to flavor 800+ recipes for cakes, cookies, and pastries, complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Community Picks

Sugar Cookie Icing

3702
This quick and easy sugar cookie icing recipe uses simple ingredients.
By JBS BOX

White Texas Sheet Cake

415
This cake is good to make a day ahead, and is very popular at pot-lucks.
By Diane Kester

Pistachio Cake III

341
A green tube cake made by altering a cake mix with pistachio pudding and green food coloring.
By MACC

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III

1045
I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.
By Allrecipes Member

Blueberry Cheesecake Cookies

11
Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
By Kim

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

493
This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.
By Cathy

Angel Food Cake I

349
Homemade angel food cake is worth the work. It is moist, unlike the sweet styrofoam available in the grocery bakery. A tube pan with a removable bottom is highly recommended.
By Syd

Better-Than-Starbucks® Blueberry Pound Cake

6
This is an adapted recipe of blueberry pound cake that I've tried. It was a huge hit with my familia and has a sweet-but-not-too-sweet flavor with impeccable texture. Serve hot or cold.
By BachFromTheDead

Original Irish Cream

715
Irish whiskey mixed with cream and sugar with hints of coffee, chocolate, vanilla, and almond. Will keep for 2 months if refrigerated.
By Mom

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

2705
Shortbread thumbprint cookie filled with raspberry jam, and drizzled with glaze.
By Dee

White Almond Wedding Cake

963
A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
By CUPYCAKESMURF

Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting

1180
This is a YUMMY whipped cream frosting that is very stable and does not melt at room temperature unlike many standard whipped cream frostings. It also makes a GREAT dip for fresh fruit -- not too sweet, just right! This recipe is GREAT for a stand mixer but will work with any good mixer.
By Jo-Lynn Jansen
Inspiration and Ideas

Danish Pastry
76
Rich buttery flaky dough that turns pastries into a sinful delight. Worth the effort and extra work involved.
Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
1718
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
Marshmallow Buttercream Frosting
132
Cinnabon® Cupcakes
19

If you love cinnamon rolls and you love cupcakes (and who doesn't?), try this recipe for cinnamon-flavored cupcakes topped with fluffy frosting and candied pecans.

More Almond Extract Recipes

Danish Pastry

76
Rich buttery flaky dough that turns pastries into a sinful delight. Worth the effort and extra work involved.
By Cindy

Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti

1718
The red and green make a great Christmas cookie. Have used other nuts instead of pistachios with success. If your pistachios are salted, omit the 1/4 teaspoon salt from the recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Marshmallow Buttercream Frosting

132
Perfect for any cake!
By Staci Lambert

Cinnabon® Cupcakes

19
If you love cinnamon rolls and you love cupcakes (and who doesn't?), try this recipe for cinnamon-flavored cupcakes topped with fluffy frosting and candied pecans.
By kphanie

Italian Butterball Cookies

43
These holiday cookies are perfect for people of any age. They are good as a quick snack or dessert. Don't worry, they are not balls of butter. They are smooth, chewy, and delicious cookies. This is an old family recipe that is loved by all. Hopefully you like them too!
By iluvlax

Baked Alaska

67
Cake and ice cream dessert topped with meringue -- vary ice cream flavors for your signature dish. I like cherry-burgundy ice cream!
By shirleyo

Boterkoek (Dutch Butter Cake)

52
Delicious, authentic Dutch butter cake. This cake is moist with a great almond flavor - a favorite in most Dutch households!
By COOKS2MUCH

Slow Cooker Rice Pudding

142
Super easy rice pudding made in a Crock Pot®. Yummo!
By Susan

Quick Black Forest Cake

309
This version of Black Forest cake gets you an easy, delicious, and moist cake by using cherry pie filling and devil's food cake mix.
By Donna

Greek Yogurt Blueberry-Lemon Pancakes

6
Light, fluffy, and bursting with fresh blueberries and a pop of lemon in every bite. Good served with butter and maple syrup or a sprinkle of confectioners sugar.
By lutzflcat

Cream Cheese Sugar Cookies

1036
A soft, chewy, and flavorful sugar cookie. It is very important to chill the dough, as it is too sticky to roll unless well chilled.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Chocolate-Cherry Cookies

2
Tart-sweet bits of maraschino cherries add vibrant color and chewy texture to chocolate chip cookies made with chunks of creamy milk chocolate.
By Heather Gillaspy
